Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
13.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.3%
Net Assets
$2.01 B
Holdings in Top 10
26.4%
Expense Ratio 0.93%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|ATEYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|60.74%
|1 Yr
|13.9%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|10.68%
|3 Yr
|1.4%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|6.45%
|5 Yr
|4.3%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|4.43%
|10 Yr
|7.8%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|36.55%
* Annualized
|ATEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATEYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.01 B
|199 K
|133 B
|20.83%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|1
|9075
|59.25%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|535 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|26.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.44%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|67.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATEYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.41%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|77.53%
|Cash
|2.60%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|20.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|63.55%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|67.18%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|59.25%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|61.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATEYX % Rank
|Industrials
|26.10%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|1.87%
|Technology
|25.34%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|17.07%
|Healthcare
|18.76%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|9.14%
|Financial Services
|17.68%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|55.62%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.40%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|90.09%
|Utilities
|3.41%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|34.14%
|Basic Materials
|3.32%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|57.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|89.43%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|85.79%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|93.28%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|84.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATEYX % Rank
|US
|56.16%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|62.56%
|Non US
|41.25%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|43.06%
|ATEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.93%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|65.91%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|59.63%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|ATEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ATEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATEYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|45.99%
|ATEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATEYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.46%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|58.75%
|ATEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ATEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATEYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.28%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|80.00%
|ATEYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$3.692
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$1.290
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$3.770
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2011
|$0.664
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2010
|$0.282
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2009
|$0.810
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 23, 2013
9.03
9.0%
Daniel C. Roarty was appointed Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015, and Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Thematic & Sustainable Equities team in 2013. He joined the firm in May 2011 as global technology sector head on the Global/International Research Growth team, and was named team leader for that team in early 2012. Roarty previously spent nine years at Nuveen Investments, where he co-managed both a large-cap and a multi-cap growth strategy. His research experience includes coverage of technology, industrials and financials stocks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Roarty holds a BS in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
