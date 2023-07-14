Home
Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

13.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.3%

Net Assets

$2.01 B

Holdings in Top 10

26.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$155.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.93%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ATEYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.28%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Sustainable Global Thematic Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Roarty

Fund Description

The Fund pursues opportunistic growth by investing in a global universe of companies whose business activities the Adviser believes position the company to benefit from certain sustainable investment themes that align with one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”). These themes include the advancement of climate, health and empowerment. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of issuers located throughout the world that satisfy the Fund’s sustainability criteria. An issuer that derives at least 25% of its total revenues from activities consistent with the achievement of the SDGs meets such criteria, although many of the issuers in which the Fund invests will derive a much greater portion of their revenues from such activities. 
The Adviser employs a combination of “top-down” and “bottom-up” investment processes with the goal of identifying, based on its internal research and analysis, securities of companies worldwide, that fit into sustainable investment themes. First, under the “top-down” approach, the Adviser identifies the sustainable investment themes. In addition to this “top-down” thematic approach, the Adviser then uses a “bottom-up” analysis of individual companies, focusing on prospective earnings growth, valuation, and quality of company management and on evaluating a company’s exposure to environmental, social and corporate governance (“ESG”) factors. ESG factors, which can vary across companies and industries, may include environmental impact, corporate governance, ethical business practices, diversity and employee practices, product safety, supply chain management and community impact. Eligible investments include securities of issuers that the Adviser believes will maximize total return while also contributing to positive societal impact aligned with one or more SDGs. While the Adviser emphasizes company-specific positive selection criteria over broad-based negative screens in assessing a company’s exposure to ESG factors, the Fund will not invest in companies that derive revenue from direct involvement in adult entertainment, alcohol, coal, controversial weapons, firearms, gambling, genetically modified organisms, military contracting, prisons, or tobacco. 
The Adviser normally considers a large universe of mid- to large-capitalization companies worldwide for investment. 
The Fund invests in securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies from multiple industry sectors in an attempt to maximize opportunity, which should also tend to reduce risk. The Fund invests in both developed and emerging market countries. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests significantly (at least 40%—unless market conditions are not deemed favorable by the Adviser) in securities of non-U.S. companies. In addition, the Fund invests, under normal circumstances, in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries. The percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in securities of companies in a particular country or denominated in a particular currency varies in accordance with the Adviser’s assessment of the appreciation potential of such securities. The Fund may invest in any company and industry and in any type of equity security, listed and unlisted, with potential for capital appreciation. It invests in well-known, established companies as well as new, smaller or less-seasoned companies. Investments in new, smaller or less-seasoned companies may offer more reward but may also entail more risk than is generally true of larger, established companies. The Fund may also invest in synthetic foreign equity securities, which are various types of warrants used internationally that entitle a holder to buy or sell underlying securities, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and zero-coupon bonds. 
The Fund may, at times, invest in shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in lieu of making direct investments in securities. ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to the types of companies and geographic locations in which the Fund seeks to invest than direct investments. Investments in ETFs will not be subject to the Fund’s sustainable investment themes or ESG factors. 
Currencies can have a dramatic impact on equity returns, significantly adding to returns in some years and greatly diminishing them in others. Currency and equity positions are evaluated separately. The Adviser may seek to hedge the currency exposure resulting from securities positions when it finds the currency exposure unattractive. To hedge all or a portion of its currency risk, the Fund, from time to time, invests in currency-related derivatives, including forward currency exchange contracts, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, swaps and options. The Adviser may also seek investment opportunities by taking long or short positions in currencies through the use of currency-related derivatives. 
The Fund may enter into other derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of ETFs. These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges. 
Read More

ATEYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -35.6% 29.2% 60.74%
1 Yr 13.9% 17.3% 252.4% 10.68%
3 Yr 1.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 6.45%
5 Yr 4.3%* 0.1% 32.7% 4.43%
10 Yr 7.8%* -6.9% 18.3% 36.55%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -24.3% 957.1% 10.76%
2021 5.9% -38.3% 47.1% 23.01%
2020 9.3% -54.2% 0.6% 63.12%
2019 6.0% -76.0% 54.1% 2.78%
2018 -3.5% -26.1% 47.8% 79.59%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ATEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -35.6% 29.2% 61.19%
1 Yr 13.9% 11.4% 252.4% 10.34%
3 Yr 1.4%* -3.5% 34.6% 6.33%
5 Yr 5.9%* 0.1% 32.7% 4.43%
10 Yr 9.1%* -6.9% 18.3% 35.25%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ATEYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.9% -24.3% 957.1% 10.76%
2021 5.9% -33.1% 47.1% 23.14%
2020 9.3% -44.4% 1.8% 29.48%
2019 6.0% -6.5% 54.1% 3.66%
2018 -2.0% -14.4% 47.8% 63.48%

NAV & Total Return History

ATEYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ATEYX Category Low Category High ATEYX % Rank
Net Assets 2.01 B 199 K 133 B 20.83%
Number of Holdings 57 1 9075 59.25%
Net Assets in Top 10 535 M -18 M 37.6 B 26.10%
Weighting of Top 10 26.44% 9.1% 100.0% 67.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Waste Management Inc 3.27%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ATEYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.41% 61.84% 125.47% 77.53%
Cash 		2.60% -174.70% 23.12% 20.26%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.01% 5.28% 63.55%
Other 		0.00% -13.98% 19.14% 67.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.46% 59.25%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.50% 161.67% 61.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATEYX % Rank
Industrials 		26.10% 0.00% 44.06% 1.87%
Technology 		25.34% 0.00% 49.87% 17.07%
Healthcare 		18.76% 0.00% 35.42% 9.14%
Financial Services 		17.68% 0.00% 38.42% 55.62%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.40% 0.00% 40.94% 90.09%
Utilities 		3.41% 0.00% 29.12% 34.14%
Basic Materials 		3.32% 0.00% 38.60% 57.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 39.48% 89.43%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 21.15% 85.79%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 57.66% 93.28%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 73.28% 84.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ATEYX % Rank
US 		56.16% 0.13% 103.82% 62.56%
Non US 		41.25% 0.58% 99.46% 43.06%

ATEYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ATEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 44.27% 65.91%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.82% 59.63%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.76% N/A

Sales Fees

ATEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ATEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ATEYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 395.00% 45.99%

ATEYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ATEYX Category Low Category High ATEYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.46% 0.00% 3.26% 58.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ATEYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ATEYX Category Low Category High ATEYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.28% -4.27% 12.65% 80.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ATEYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ATEYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Roarty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 23, 2013

9.03

9.0%

Daniel C. Roarty was appointed Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015, and Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Thematic & Sustainable Equities team in 2013. He joined the firm in May 2011 as global technology sector head on the Global/International Research Growth team, and was named team leader for that team in early 2012. Roarty previously spent nine years at Nuveen Investments, where he co-managed both a large-cap and a multi-cap growth strategy. His research experience includes coverage of technology, industrials and financials stocks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Roarty holds a BS in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 35.82 6.24 1.25

