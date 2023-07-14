Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|ATECX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.2%
|-35.6%
|29.2%
|65.32%
|1 Yr
|12.3%
|17.3%
|252.4%
|12.05%
|3 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-3.5%
|34.6%
|11.56%
|5 Yr
|1.5%*
|0.1%
|32.7%
|8.19%
|10 Yr
|5.9%*
|-6.9%
|18.3%
|55.10%
* Annualized
|ATECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATECX % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.01 B
|199 K
|133 B
|20.39%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|1
|9075
|59.03%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|535 M
|-18 M
|37.6 B
|25.66%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.44%
|9.1%
|100.0%
|67.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATECX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.41%
|61.84%
|125.47%
|77.09%
|Cash
|2.60%
|-174.70%
|23.12%
|19.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.01%
|5.28%
|55.07%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.98%
|19.14%
|58.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.46%
|49.34%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.50%
|161.67%
|51.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATECX % Rank
|Industrials
|26.10%
|0.00%
|44.06%
|1.43%
|Technology
|25.34%
|0.00%
|49.87%
|16.41%
|Healthcare
|18.76%
|0.00%
|35.42%
|8.70%
|Financial Services
|17.68%
|0.00%
|38.42%
|55.18%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.40%
|0.00%
|40.94%
|89.65%
|Utilities
|3.41%
|0.00%
|29.12%
|33.70%
|Basic Materials
|3.32%
|0.00%
|38.60%
|57.27%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|85.02%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.15%
|80.84%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.66%
|92.84%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|73.28%
|83.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ATECX % Rank
|US
|56.16%
|0.13%
|103.82%
|62.11%
|Non US
|41.25%
|0.58%
|99.46%
|42.62%
|ATECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.93%
|0.01%
|44.27%
|18.47%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.82%
|58.21%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|87.80%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.76%
|N/A
|ATECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|50.00%
|ATECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ATECX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|395.00%
|45.53%
|ATECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATECX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.26%
|48.91%
|ATECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ATECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ATECX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.29%
|-4.27%
|12.65%
|97.73%
|ATECX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$3.692
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2018
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2016
|$2.935
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 24, 2009
|$0.810
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 23, 2013
9.03
9.0%
Daniel C. Roarty was appointed Senior Vice President of the Manager, with which he has been associated in a similar capacity since prior to 2015, and Chief Investment Officer of AB’s Thematic & Sustainable Equities team in 2013. He joined the firm in May 2011 as global technology sector head on the Global/International Research Growth team, and was named team leader for that team in early 2012. Roarty previously spent nine years at Nuveen Investments, where he co-managed both a large-cap and a multi-cap growth strategy. His research experience includes coverage of technology, industrials and financials stocks at Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs. Roarty holds a BS in finance from Fairfield University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|35.82
|6.24
|1.25
