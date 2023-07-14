The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of real estate and real estate related issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, equity securities (including common and preferred stock and convertible securities) of domestic and foreign issuers, and debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers (including corporate debt obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities). The Fund considers an issuer to be a real estate or real estate related issuer if at least 50% of its assets, gross income or net profits are attributable to ownership, construction, management or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. These issuers include (i) REITs or other real estate operating issuers that (a) own property, (b) make or invest in short-term construction and development mortgage loans, or (c) invest in long-term mortgages or mortgage pools, and (ii) issuers whose products and services are related to the real estate industry, such as manufacturers and distributors of building supplies and financial institutions that issue or service mortgages. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in below-investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”) of real estate and real estate related issuers. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries, including the U.S. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes. Real estate companies tend to have smaller asset bases compared with other market sectors, therefore, the Fund may hold a significant amount of securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers. The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts. The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; though the Fund has not historically used these instruments. The portfolio managers evaluate securities based primarily on the relative attractiveness of income with a secondary consideration for the potential for capital appreciation. The qualified investment universe includes global public real estate equity and debt securities. When constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers first set a strategic equity versus debt asset allocation and then apply a fundamentals-driven investment process. The equity versus debt allocation is determined by assessing the implied market pricing and projected risk adjusted returns of equity and debt investment alternatives. This assessment is conducted while seeking to achieve a level of diversification within asset categories and is influenced by a variety of factors including the macroeconomic environment, capital market sentiment, absolute return expectations, liquidity and distribution of return outcomes. Following the strategic asset allocation decision, the fundamental real estate and securities analysis includes an evaluation of factors such as property market cycle analysis, property evaluation, management and structure review, as well as relative value analysis using earnings data and other fundamental variables to identify securities with characteristics including (i) attractive relative yields; (ii) favorable property market outlook; and (iii) attractive valuations relative to peer investment alternatives. As part of the Fund’s investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund’s portfolio managers also consider both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors they believe to be material to understanding an issuer’s fundamentals, and assess whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers’ assessment of issuers eligible for investment and the Fund’s portfolio managers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers may change over time and one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment. The portfolio managers seek to limit risk through various controls, such as diversifying the portfolio asset categories, property types and geographic areas, as well as by considering the relative liquidity of each security and limiting the size of any one holding. The portfolio managers will consider selling a security if they conclude: (1) its relative yield and/or valuation have fallen below desired levels, (2) its risk/return profile has changed significantly, (3) its fundamentals have changed significantly, or (4) a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.