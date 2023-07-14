Home
Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund

mutual fund
ASRCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$8.06 -0.01 -0.12%
primary theme
International Real Estate
share class
A (ASRAX) Primary Retirement (ASRIX) C (ASRCX) Inst (ASRYX) Retirement (ASRFX)
ASRCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.87%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Mar 09, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mark Blackburn

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of real estate and real estate related issuers, and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities.The Fund invests primarily in real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, equity securities (including common and preferred stock and convertible securities) of domestic and foreign issuers, and debt securities of domestic and foreign issuers (including corporate debt obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities).The Fund considers an issuer to be a real estate or real estate related issuer if at least 50% of its assets, gross income or net profits are attributable to ownership, construction, management or sale of residential, commercial or industrial real estate. These issuers include (i) REITs or other real estate operating issuers that (a) own property, (b) make or invest in short-term construction and development mortgage loans, or (c) invest in long-term mortgages or mortgage pools, and (ii) issuers whose products and services are related to the real estate industry, such as manufacturers and distributors of building supplies and financial institutions that issue or service mortgages.The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in below-investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”) of real estate and real estate related issuers.Under normal circumstances, the Fund will provide exposure to investments that are economically tied to at least three different countries, including the U.S. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries, i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles.The Fund may invest in securities of issuers of all capitalization sizes. Real estate companies tend to have smaller asset bases compared with other market sectors, therefore, the Fund may hold a significant amount of securities of small- and mid-capitalization issuers.The Fund can invest in derivative instruments including forward foreign currency contracts.The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated; though the Fund has not historically used these instruments.The portfolio managers evaluate securities based primarily on the relative attractiveness of income with a secondary consideration for the potential for capital appreciation. The qualified investment universe includes global public real estate equity and debt securities. When constructing the portfolio, the portfolio managers first set a strategic equity versus debt asset allocation and then apply a fundamentals-driven investment process. The equity versus debt allocation is determined by assessing the implied market pricing and projected risk adjusted returns of equity and debt investment alternatives. This assessment is conducted while seeking to achieve a level of diversification within asset categories and is influenced by a variety of factors including the macroeconomic environment, capital market sentiment, absolute return expectations, liquidity and distribution of return outcomes. Following the strategic asset allocation decision, the fundamental real estate and securities analysis includes an evaluation of factors such as property market cycle analysis, property evaluation, management and structure review, as well as relative value analysis using earnings data and other fundamental variables to identify securities with characteristics including (i) attractive relative yields; (ii) favorable property market outlook; and (iii) attractive valuations relative to peer investment alternatives.As part of the Fund’s investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Fund’s portfolio managers also consider both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors they believe to be material to understanding an issuer’s fundamentals, and assess whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the portfolio managers’ assessment of issuers eligible for investment and the Fund’s portfolio managers may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Fund’s portfolio managers may change over time and one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment.The portfolio managers seek to limit risk through various controls, such as diversifying the portfolio asset categories, property types and geographic areas, as well as by considering the relative liquidity of each security and limiting the size of any one holding.The portfolio managers will consider selling a security if they conclude: (1) its relative yield and/or valuation have fallen below desired levels, (2) its risk/return profile has changed significantly, (3) its fundamentals have changed significantly, or (4) a more attractive investment opportunity is identified.
Read More

ASRCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -7.4% 12.5% 59.59%
1 Yr -3.0% -23.1% 6.1% 49.22%
3 Yr 1.8%* -16.1% 6.0% 34.22%
5 Yr -2.2%* -17.3% 13.5% 37.78%
10 Yr -1.1%* -11.2% 3.2% 50.43%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -43.9% 4.5% 6.81%
2021 8.4% -7.2% 14.9% 64.71%
2020 -2.6% -7.5% 4.4% 60.43%
2019 2.3% 0.3% 6.1% 81.72%
2018 -1.6% -6.3% 11.6% 22.67%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.0% -15.4% 12.5% 59.07%
1 Yr -3.0% -23.1% 6.1% 48.19%
3 Yr 1.8%* -16.1% 6.0% 34.22%
5 Yr -2.1%* -17.3% 14.0% 43.89%
10 Yr 0.7%* -11.2% 6.3% 53.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASRCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.7% -43.9% 4.5% 6.81%
2021 8.4% -7.2% 14.9% 64.71%
2020 -2.6% -7.5% 4.4% 60.43%
2019 2.3% 0.3% 6.1% 81.72%
2018 -1.2% -6.3% 12.0% 29.07%

NAV & Total Return History

ASRCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASRCX Category Low Category High ASRCX % Rank
Net Assets 678 M 3.98 M 9.6 B 34.92%
Number of Holdings 125 5 739 20.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 188 M 1.39 M 6.34 B 42.49%
Weighting of Top 10 26.95% 18.1% 63.6% 91.15%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Prologis Inc 5.80%
  2. Vonovia SE 3.54%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASRCX % Rank
Stocks 		78.69% 3.65% 126.54% 97.42%
Preferred Stocks 		15.83% 0.00% 15.83% 2.59%
Cash 		3.55% -1.38% 10.38% 8.81%
Bonds 		1.33% 0.00% 22.09% 5.15%
Other 		0.60% -33.49% 78.71% 46.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.07% 96.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASRCX % Rank
Real Estate 		96.65% 72.53% 100.00% 69.84%
Communication Services 		1.49% 0.00% 10.08% 22.22%
Utilities 		0.96% 0.00% 0.96% 2.65%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.89% 0.00% 13.03% 43.39%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 4.92% 97.88%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 4.91% 97.35%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 97.35%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.53% 97.35%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.11% 97.35%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.18% 97.35%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 97.35%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASRCX % Rank
US 		52.27% 0.00% 80.79% 80.31%
Non US 		26.42% 0.00% 99.40% 97.41%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASRCX % Rank
Corporate 		76.65% 0.00% 99.92% 3.16%
Cash & Equivalents 		19.46% 0.00% 100.00% 95.79%
Securitized 		3.89% 0.00% 33.47% 5.26%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 98.42%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 96.84%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 9.24% 96.84%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASRCX % Rank
US 		1.33% 0.00% 22.09% 5.18%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 96.89%

ASRCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.95% 0.11% 27.58% 23.56%
Management Fee 0.74% 0.10% 1.50% 30.05%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 98.86%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

ASRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 4.00% 96.30%

Trading Fees

ASRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASRCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 165.00% 32.37%

ASRCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASRCX Category Low Category High ASRCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.83% 0.00% 5.11% 34.02%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASRCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASRCX Category Low Category High ASRCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.87% -0.23% 3.84% 78.42%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASRCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASRCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mark Blackburn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 12, 2007

15.23

15.2%

Mr. Blackburn is an Invesco Managing Director and a member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Teams. His current duties include work as Director of Securities Research and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Invesco in 1998, he worked as an Associate Director of Research focusing on equity securities research and recommendations with a regional brokerage firm. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

Darin Turner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 04, 2009

12.5

12.5%

Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.

James Cowen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2012

9.45

9.5%

Mr. Cowen is a Portfolio Manager with the Invesco Real Estate Global Securities Team. He has 18 years of experience in real estate and has worked for Invesco for 15 years. Prior to joining the team in 2004, he worked in a real estate corporate finance role for Invesco in Europe and as an analyst for a management consulting business based in London. He has a Bachelor and Masters Degree from the University of Manchester and a M.Phil degree from Cambridge University. He is a member of the UK Society of Investment Professionals, UK Securities & Investment Institute and is a UK FSA approved person.

Ping-Ying Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2012

9.45

9.5%

Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Grant Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 21, 2018

3.44

3.4%

Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.

Charles (Chip) McKinley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Chip McKinley, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for global real estate securities portfolios. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2007, Mr. McKinley was a portfolio manager and REIT analyst at Franklin Templeton Real Estate Advisors. Previously, he was with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McKinley holds a BA from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from Cornell University. He is based in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 20.42 7.06 10.42

