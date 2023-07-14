Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
31.8%
1 yr return
11.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.3%
Net Assets
$4.02 B
Holdings in Top 10
58.2%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 11.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ASLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.8%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|29.99%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|70.67%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|30.14%
|5 Yr
|5.3%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|26.01%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|26.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|55.18%
|2021
|7.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|25.11%
|2020
|8.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|49.74%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|21.83%
|2018
|-2.4%
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|49.95%
|Period
|ASLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|31.8%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|28.43%
|1 Yr
|11.4%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|66.56%
|3 Yr
|3.6%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|29.92%
|5 Yr
|7.1%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|22.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|24.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|ASLGX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-35.2%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|55.27%
|2021
|7.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|25.02%
|2020
|8.1%
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|49.74%
|2019
|6.7%
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|22.02%
|2018
|-0.7%
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|31.17%
|ASLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASLGX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.02 B
|189 K
|222 B
|30.48%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|2
|3509
|53.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.75 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|24.65%
|Weighting of Top 10
|58.23%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|9.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASLGX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.11%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|38.42%
|Cash
|0.45%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|74.20%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.44%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|0.16%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|17.64%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|23.58%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|11.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASLGX % Rank
|Technology
|38.32%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|36.93%
|Consumer Cyclical
|21.50%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|13.11%
|Communication Services
|13.20%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|20.20%
|Healthcare
|10.53%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|71.23%
|Financial Services
|10.06%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|42.70%
|Consumer Defense
|3.56%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|52.51%
|Industrials
|1.64%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|89.45%
|Energy
|0.60%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|46.00%
|Real Estate
|0.58%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|56.31%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|37.92%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|75.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ASLGX % Rank
|US
|97.80%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|23.25%
|Non US
|1.31%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|69.66%
|ASLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|65.07%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|88.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|ASLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ASLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ASLGX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|11.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|10.07%
|ASLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASLGX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|23.79%
|ASLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ASLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ASLGX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.17%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|37.54%
|ASLGX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 18, 2018
|$0.172
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2001
20.59
20.6%
Keith Lee Mr. Lee, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2008. Prior, he was a senior analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr strategy. He joined American Century in 1998 and again in 2001. He started in the industry as an analyst for Oppenheimer funds in New York in 1996. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Columbia University, is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 31, 2003
18.85
18.9%
Dr. Li, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, co-manages the U.S. Focused Dynamic Growth, U.S. Large Cap Quality Growth and U.S. Premier Large Cap Growth strategies. Prior to his current role, he was an analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr portfolio. Before joining American Century Inv. in 2002, Mr. Li was a scientist/project manager for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Mr. Li has a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Science & Technology of China, a MBA from The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Univ. of Michigan.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2006
15.42
15.4%
Chris Krantz is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Before joining the firm in 2006, Mr. Krantz previously spent five years at Standard & Poor's Corporate Value Consulting in Chicago, managing business enterprise evaluations, tax-structuring projects and purchase-price allocations. He has worked in the investment industry since 1999. Mr. Krantz holds a master's degree in business administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas and a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Indiana University. He is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...