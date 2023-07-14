Home
TWSIX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Select Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$102.5 +0.23 +0.23%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (TWCIX) Primary Inst (TWSIX) A (TWCAX) C (ACSLX) Retirement (ASERX) Retirement (ASDEX) Retirement (ASLGX) Inst (ASLWX)

Vitals

YTD Return

31.8%

1 yr return

11.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

Net Assets

$4.02 B

Holdings in Top 10

58.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$102.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

TWSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 31.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.17%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Select Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Mar 13, 1997
  • Shares Outstanding
    1358342
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Keith Lee

Fund Description

The portfolio managers look for stocks of companies they believe will increase in value over time. The portfolio managers make their investment decisions based primarily on their analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Management of the fund is based on the belief that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings, revenues and/or cash flow.
The portfolio managers use a variety of analytical research tools and techniques to identify the stocks of larger-sized companies that meet their investment criteria. Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers seek securities of companies whose earnings or revenues are not only growing, but growing at an accelerated pace. This includes companies whose growth rates, although still negative, are less negative than prior periods, and companies whose growth rates are expected to accelerate. Among other variables, the portfolio managers will consider a company’s valuation and profitability. Other analytical techniques include evaluating stock price momentum, as well as identifying additional signs of business improvement, such as increasing cash flows, or other indications of the relative strength of a company’s business. In addition to accelerating growth and other signs of business improvement, the fund also considers companies demonstrating price strength relative to their peers. This means that the portfolio managers favor companies whose securities are the strongest performers compared to the overall market. These techniques help the portfolio managers buy or hold the stocks of companies they believe have favorable growth prospects and sell the stocks of companies whose characteristics no longer meet their criteria.
Although the portfolio managers intend to invest the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. securities, the fund may invest in securities of foreign companies when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
The fund may write covered calls on a portion of the fund’s holdings in common stock when the portfolio managers believe call premiums are attractive relative to the price of the underlying security.
Read More

TWSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.8% -41.7% 64.0% 29.80%
1 Yr 11.4% -46.2% 77.9% 69.92%
3 Yr 3.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 30.15%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 25.32%
10 Yr 7.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 21.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -85.9% 81.6% 55.21%
2021 7.7% -31.0% 26.7% 25.21%
2020 8.1% -13.0% 34.8% 49.60%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 21.70%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 2.0% 49.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 31.8% -41.7% 64.0% 28.24%
1 Yr 11.4% -46.2% 77.9% 65.82%
3 Yr 3.4%* -42.0% 28.4% 30.02%
5 Yr 5.2%* -30.4% 23.4% 33.21%
10 Yr 7.5%* -16.9% 19.6% 46.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TWSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -35.2% -85.9% 81.6% 55.30%
2021 7.7% -31.0% 26.7% 25.13%
2020 8.1% -13.0% 34.8% 49.60%
2019 6.7% -6.0% 10.6% 21.88%
2018 -2.4% -15.9% 3.1% 68.76%

NAV & Total Return History

TWSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TWSIX Category Low Category High TWSIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.02 B 189 K 222 B 30.72%
Number of Holdings 59 2 3509 54.59%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.75 B -1.37 M 104 B 24.84%
Weighting of Top 10 58.23% 11.4% 116.5% 9.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 15.55%
  2. Microsoft Corp 7.51%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 7.33%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class A 4.98%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class C 4.92%
  6. Tesla Inc 4.51%
  7. Mastercard Inc Class A 4.49%
  8. PayPal Holdings Inc 4.39%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 3.73%
  10. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.65%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TWSIX % Rank
Stocks 		99.11% 50.26% 104.50% 38.52%
Cash 		0.45% -10.83% 49.73% 74.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.44% 0.00% 1.94% 0.49%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 47.70%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 51.48%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 44.34%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWSIX % Rank
Technology 		38.32% 0.00% 65.70% 37.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.50% 0.00% 62.57% 13.44%
Communication Services 		13.20% 0.00% 66.40% 20.41%
Healthcare 		10.53% 0.00% 39.76% 71.64%
Financial Services 		10.06% 0.00% 43.06% 42.87%
Consumer Defense 		3.56% 0.00% 25.50% 52.79%
Industrials 		1.64% 0.00% 30.65% 89.75%
Energy 		0.60% 0.00% 41.09% 46.56%
Real Estate 		0.58% 0.00% 16.05% 56.72%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 61.15%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 84.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TWSIX % Rank
US 		97.80% 34.69% 100.00% 23.69%
Non US 		1.31% 0.00% 54.22% 70.00%

TWSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

TWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 20.29% 65.53%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.00% 1.50% 88.73%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

TWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TWSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.00% 0.00% 316.74% 10.84%

TWSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TWSIX Category Low Category High TWSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 41.31% 52.04%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TWSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TWSIX Category Low Category High TWSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.17% -6.13% 1.75% 37.77%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TWSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TWSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Keith Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2001

20.59

20.6%

Keith Lee Mr. Lee, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since 2008. Prior, he was a senior analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr strategy. He joined American Century in 1998 and again in 2001. He started in the industry as an analyst for Oppenheimer funds in New York in 1996. He holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Columbia University, is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Michael Li

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 31, 2003

18.85

18.9%

Dr. Li, Vice President & Portfolio Manager, co-manages the U.S. Focused Dynamic Growth, U.S. Large Cap Quality Growth and U.S. Premier Large Cap Growth strategies. Prior to his current role, he was an analyst on the U.S. Lg Cap Qual Gr portfolio. Before joining American Century Inv. in 2002, Mr. Li was a scientist/project manager for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Mr. Li has a bachelor’s degree in materials science and engineering from the University of Science & Technology of China, a MBA from The Wharton School of the Univ. of Pennsylvania, and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the Univ. of Michigan.

Christopher Krantz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2006

15.42

15.4%

Chris Krantz is a portfolio manager for American Century Investments®. Before joining the firm in 2006, Mr. Krantz previously spent five years at Standard & Poor's Corporate Value Consulting in Chicago, managing business enterprise evaluations, tax-structuring projects and purchase-price allocations. He has worked in the investment industry since 1999. Mr. Krantz holds a master's degree in business administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas and a bachelor's degree in finance and accounting from Indiana University. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.17 2.92

