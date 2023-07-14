Home
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

10.5%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.1%

Net Assets

$671 M

Holdings in Top 10

50.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$7.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.96%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 44.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ASAUX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Strategic Allocation: Aggressive Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    2114
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Richard Weiss

Fund Description

The fund’s asset allocation strategy diversifies investments among equity securities, bonds and money market instruments. The fund seeks long-term capital growth with a small amount of regular income. It emphasizes investments in equity securities but maintains a portion of its assets in bonds and money market securities. The following table indicates the fund’s neutral mix, that is, how the fund’s investments generally will be allocated among the major asset classes over the long term. The table also shows the operating ranges within which the fund’s asset mix generally will vary over short-term periods.
Equity Securities
(Stocks)
Fixed-Income or
Debt Securities (Bonds)
Cash Equivalents
(Money Markets)
Neutral Mix 79% 20% 1%
Operating Range 60-90% 10-30% 0-15%
The fund may invest in any type of U.S. or foreign equity security that meets certain fundamental and technical standards. The portfolio managers draw on growth, value and quantitative investment techniques in managing the equity portion of the fund’s portfolio, and they diversify the fund’s equity investments among small, medium and large companies. 
The fund also invests in a variety of debt securities payable in U.S. and foreign currencies. The fixed-income portion of the fund primarily invests in investment-grade debt securities. An investment-grade security is one that has been rated by at least one independent rating agency in its top four credit quality categories or determined by the advisor to be of comparable credit quality. However, the fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in below investment-grade securities (also known as high-yield securities or “junk bonds”). The fund may also invest in bank loans and collateralized debt obligations (including collateralized loan obligations).
To gain exposure to certain investment disciplines and categories, the fund may invest in varying combinations of affiliated investment companies (mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) advised by American Century).
Responsibility for research, stock selection and portfolio construction for other portions of the fund has been allocated among portfolio teams representing various investment disciplines and strategies employed by other American Century funds.
Read More

ASAUX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -2.8% 30.2% 50.16%
1 Yr 7.6% -12.5% 31.6% 41.80%
3 Yr -0.2%* -6.4% 12.7% 66.21%
5 Yr -3.1%* -8.0% 5.9% 79.71%
10 Yr N/A* -6.7% 6.1% 26.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -37.4% -8.2% 36.84%
2021 0.7% -5.0% 12.0% 93.31%
2020 3.6% -5.7% 7.8% 22.97%
2019 1.8% -2.1% 6.3% 97.82%
2018 -4.0% -6.1% -0.8% 80.75%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ASAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.5% -14.6% 30.2% 49.84%
1 Yr 7.6% -12.5% 57.6% 41.21%
3 Yr -0.2%* -6.4% 22.1% 66.32%
5 Yr -0.7%* -7.8% 16.4% 54.38%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 8.5% 22.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ASAUX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.8% -37.4% -8.2% 36.84%
2021 0.7% -5.0% 12.0% 93.31%
2020 3.6% -5.7% 7.8% 22.97%
2019 1.8% -2.1% 6.3% 97.82%
2018 -1.6% -6.1% 0.1% 21.51%

NAV & Total Return History

ASAUX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ASAUX Category Low Category High ASAUX % Rank
Net Assets 671 M 963 K 126 B 64.42%
Number of Holdings 919 4 7731 13.46%
Net Assets in Top 10 367 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 67.31%
Weighting of Top 10 50.20% 13.3% 100.0% 62.59%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ASAUX % Rank
Stocks 		77.61% 0.19% 99.72% 47.76%
Bonds 		17.82% 0.00% 91.12% 45.51%
Cash 		4.30% -7.71% 88.33% 47.44%
Convertible Bonds 		0.22% 0.00% 26.48% 74.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.03% 0.00% 26.97% 63.78%
Other 		0.02% -2.61% 17.60% 65.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASAUX % Rank
Technology 		18.26% 1.07% 52.93% 56.41%
Financial Services 		14.82% 0.28% 52.80% 54.81%
Healthcare 		13.90% 0.00% 36.30% 25.32%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.16% 0.00% 16.01% 8.33%
Industrials 		11.97% 1.16% 32.55% 22.76%
Consumer Defense 		6.82% 0.00% 27.24% 43.59%
Communication Services 		5.64% 0.00% 26.62% 77.24%
Basic Materials 		4.94% 0.00% 15.48% 27.24%
Energy 		4.75% 0.00% 29.22% 47.44%
Real Estate 		3.78% 0.00% 33.86% 54.17%
Utilities 		2.95% 0.00% 31.67% 46.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASAUX % Rank
US 		53.03% 0.19% 96.85% 62.18%
Non US 		24.58% 0.00% 35.45% 21.79%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASAUX % Rank
Government 		45.34% 0.00% 99.71% 13.14%
Corporate 		24.08% 0.00% 100.00% 63.14%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.77% 0.00% 100.00% 61.22%
Securitized 		7.86% 0.00% 37.97% 62.82%
Derivative 		2.70% 0.00% 38.84% 26.28%
Municipal 		2.24% 0.00% 17.02% 7.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ASAUX % Rank
US 		11.81% 0.00% 91.12% 71.47%
Non US 		6.01% 0.00% 18.39% 8.97%

ASAUX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ASAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.96% 0.01% 3.35% 34.67%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.25% 96.15%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

ASAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ASAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ASAUX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 44.00% 4.00% 398.00% 67.01%

ASAUX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ASAUX Category Low Category High ASAUX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.76% 0.00% 7.05% 97.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ASAUX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ASAUX Category Low Category High ASAUX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.15% -1.12% 5.55% 43.23%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ASAUX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ASAUX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Weiss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 28, 2010

12.02

12.0%

Mr. Weiss, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since 2010 when he joined American Century Investments. From 1999 to 2010, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer for City National Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance/econometrics from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.

Scott Wilson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2011

11.17

11.2%

Mr. Wilson, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2013. He joined American Century Investments in 1992, became an analyst in 1994 and a portfolio manager in 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and is a CFA charterholder.

Radu Gabudean

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2013

9.17

9.2%

Dr. Gabudean, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since he joined American Century Investments in 2013. From 2011 until 2013, he was vice president of quantitative investment strategies at Barclays Capital, and from 2007 to 2011 he was vice president of quantitative portfolio modeling at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from York University, Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.

Vidya Rajappa

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2018

4.34

4.3%

Ms. Rajappa, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2018 when she joined American Century Investments. Previously, she served in roles as senior vice president of multi-asset solutions and senior vice president of global analytics at AllianceBernstein L.P. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, India and a master's degree in statistics and operations research from New York University. She is a CFA charterholder.

Brian Garbe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2020

2.16

2.2%

Mr. Garbe, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2010. From 1999 to 2010, he was senior vice president, portfolio manager and director of research and trading for City National Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics-applied science (economics) with a specialization in computer programming, and an MBA, both from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

