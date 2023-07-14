Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.3%
1 yr return
7.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$671 M
Holdings in Top 10
50.2%
Expense Ratio 1.41%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 44.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|
Equity Securities
(Stocks)
|
Fixed-Income or
Debt Securities (Bonds)
|
Cash Equivalents
(Money Markets)
|Neutral Mix
|79%
|20%
|1%
|Operating Range
|60-90%
|10-30%
|0-15%
|Period
|ACVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-2.8%
|30.2%
|52.09%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-12.5%
|31.6%
|31.51%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.4%
|12.7%
|62.41%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-8.0%
|5.9%
|77.54%
|10 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-6.7%
|6.1%
|92.56%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|37.50%
|2021
|0.9%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|89.63%
|2020
|3.6%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|21.91%
|2019
|1.9%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|96.00%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|76.98%
|Period
|ACVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.3%
|-14.6%
|30.2%
|51.77%
|1 Yr
|7.7%
|-12.5%
|57.6%
|31.31%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.4%
|22.1%
|62.50%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|53.65%
|10 Yr
|3.6%*
|-3.2%
|8.5%
|36.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|ACVAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|37.50%
|2021
|0.9%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|89.63%
|2020
|3.6%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|21.91%
|2019
|1.9%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|96.00%
|2018
|-1.7%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|24.53%
|ACVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACVAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|671 M
|963 K
|126 B
|63.78%
|Number of Holdings
|919
|4
|7731
|12.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|367 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|66.67%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.20%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|61.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACVAX % Rank
|Stocks
|77.61%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|47.12%
|Bonds
|17.82%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|44.87%
|Cash
|4.30%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|46.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.22%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|73.72%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.03%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|63.14%
|Other
|0.02%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|64.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACVAX % Rank
|Technology
|18.26%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|55.77%
|Financial Services
|14.82%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|54.17%
|Healthcare
|13.90%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|24.68%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.16%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|7.69%
|Industrials
|11.97%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|22.12%
|Consumer Defense
|6.82%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|42.95%
|Communication Services
|5.64%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|76.60%
|Basic Materials
|4.94%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|26.28%
|Energy
|4.75%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|46.79%
|Real Estate
|3.78%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|53.53%
|Utilities
|2.95%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|45.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACVAX % Rank
|US
|53.03%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|61.54%
|Non US
|24.58%
|0.00%
|35.45%
|21.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACVAX % Rank
|Government
|45.34%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|12.50%
|Corporate
|24.08%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.77%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.58%
|Securitized
|7.86%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|62.18%
|Derivative
|2.70%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|25.64%
|Municipal
|2.24%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|6.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ACVAX % Rank
|US
|11.81%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|70.83%
|Non US
|6.01%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|8.33%
|ACVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.41%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|12.33%
|Management Fee
|1.15%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|98.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|49.46%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.28%
|N/A
|ACVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|35.29%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ACVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ACVAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|44.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|66.32%
|ACVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACVAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.30%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|94.27%
|ACVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|ACVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ACVAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|72.94%
|ACVAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Mar 06, 2012
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2011
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2011
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2010
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2010
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2009
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2008
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2004
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2003
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2002
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 14, 2001
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 1998
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 28, 2010
12.02
12.0%
Mr. Weiss, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the funds since 2010 when he joined American Century Investments. From 1999 to 2010, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer for City National Bank. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA in finance/econometrics from the University of Chicago, Graduate School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2011
11.17
11.2%
Mr. Wilson, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2013. He joined American Century Investments in 1992, became an analyst in 1994 and a portfolio manager in 2011. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pepperdine University and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2013
9.17
9.2%
Dr. Gabudean, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since he joined American Century Investments in 2013. From 2011 until 2013, he was vice president of quantitative investment strategies at Barclays Capital, and from 2007 to 2011 he was vice president of quantitative portfolio modeling at Lehman Brothers/Barclays Capital. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from York University, Toronto, Canada, and a Ph.D. in finance from New York University, Stern School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2018
4.34
4.3%
Ms. Rajappa, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team since 2018 when she joined American Century Investments. Previously, she served in roles as senior vice president of multi-asset solutions and senior vice president of global analytics at AllianceBernstein L.P. She has a bachelor’s degree in electronics and telecommunications from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, India and a master's degree in statistics and operations research from New York University. She is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2020
2.16
2.2%
Mr. Garbe, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been a member of the team that manages the fund since joining American Century Investments in 2010. From 1999 to 2010, he was senior vice president, portfolio manager and director of research and trading for City National Bank. He has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics-applied science (economics) with a specialization in computer programming, and an MBA, both from the University of California, Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.45
|2.41
