Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
12.9%
1 yr return
9.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.2%
Net Assets
$1.82 B
Holdings in Top 10
53.8%
Expense Ratio 1.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 316.74%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ARTTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.9%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|92.44%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|76.91%
|3 Yr
|1.3%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|47.00%
|5 Yr
|5.2%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|26.47%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|ARTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARTTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.82 B
|189 K
|222 B
|40.67%
|Number of Holdings
|41
|2
|3509
|79.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|972 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|41.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.77%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|19.21%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARTTX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.10%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|92.00%
|Cash
|5.89%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|7.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|76.59%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|77.00%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|75.52%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|75.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARTTX % Rank
|Technology
|26.59%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|77.91%
|Industrials
|18.22%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|2.64%
|Financial Services
|15.90%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|11.62%
|Basic Materials
|11.99%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|0.66%
|Healthcare
|7.31%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|92.42%
|Real Estate
|6.03%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|3.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.43%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|97.03%
|Communication Services
|4.33%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|92.25%
|Utilities
|3.43%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|4.12%
|Consumer Defense
|1.76%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|75.10%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|90.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ARTTX % Rank
|US
|84.56%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|90.68%
|Non US
|9.54%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|13.11%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ARTTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ARTTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.28%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|9.43%
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2019
|$0.585
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 24, 2017
5.1
5.1%
Christopher P. Smith is a managing director of Artisan Partners and founding portfolio manager of the Artisan Partners Thematic Team. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in October 2016, Mr. Smith was a senior analyst at Kingdon Capital Management from October 2014 to October 2016 where he managed capital directly for Mark Kingdon. Mr. Smith spent the majority of his career at Karsch Capital Management where he was a managing director and a senior analyst covering the consumer, media and industrial sectors. Upon Karsch Capital closing in August 2013, Mr. Smith was selected by Michael Karsch to create and exclusively manage Centerline Investment Partners, a long-only fund with more than $100 million in assets, which he then merged into Kingdon Capital with the client’s approval. Mr. Smith has also worked at Soros Fund Management, as well as UBS and Credit Suisse in equity research. He holds a bachelors degree in finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (summa cum laude).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
