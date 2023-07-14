Home
Artisan Focus Fund

mutual fund
APHTX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.03 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ARTTX) Primary Adv (APDTX) Inst (APHTX)
Artisan Focus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.03 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ARTTX) Primary Adv (APDTX) Inst (APHTX)
Artisan Focus Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$18.03 +0.01 +0.06%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inv (ARTTX) Primary Adv (APDTX) Inst (APHTX)

Artisan Focus Fund

APHTX | Fund

$18.03

$1.82 B

0.00%

1.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.0%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.82 B

Holdings in Top 10

53.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 316.74%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Artisan Focus Fund

APHTX | Fund

$18.03

$1.82 B

0.00%

1.01%

APHTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.27%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan Focus Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    Feb 03, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Christopher Smith

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment approach is based on idea generation, a systematic framework for analyzing companies and proactive risk management. Utilizing this approach, the team seeks to construct a focused portfolio designed to maximize alpha while limiting downside risk over the long term.Idea Generation—The team believes a key element in alpha generation is finding areas where the team’s views on industry fundamentals differ from consensus estimates. In this pursuit, the team seeks to identify inflections in multi-year trends which may be caused by changes in supply/demand dynamics, societal behavior, market conditions, technology, laws/regulations and business models, among other variables. The team believes these inflections are often misunderstood by market participants, and can lead to meaningful re-evaluations of industries and companies. Identifying themes helps the team develop a focused universe of companies to analyze more thoroughly. The team will also consider compelling idiosyncratic positions that are a good fit based on the team’s rigorous fundamental analysis.Systematic Analytical Framework—The team applies a systematic framework for analyzing companies across sectors and themes, creating a repeatable and methodical decision-making process. The team’s proprietary company models focus on multi-year earnings power differentiation, expected outcome scenario analysis, return on invested capital and discounted cash flow valuations. Visual outputs are then produced through the firm's internally developed technology solutions, allowing the team to consistently evaluate positions across the portfolio.Proactive Risk Management—The team incorporates risk management into all stages of its investment process. Metrics evaluated include crowding, correlation, volatility, stress tests, liquidity, factor analysis and macro drivers, all of which inform portfolio construction and position sizing. The team also uses various instruments, such as options, in an effort to magnify alpha and minimize downside.The Fund invests in common stocks and other equity securities of companies across a broad capitalization range. There are no restrictions on the market capitalizations of the companies in which the Fund may invest. The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a more limited number of issuers than a diversified fund. As a result, a high percentage of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in a particular company, sector or industry. As part of the investment process, the team considers financially material environmental, social and governance factors alongside other fundamental research.The Fund may invest up to 50% of its total assets at market value at the time of purchase in securities of non-US companies (including depositary receipts). The Fund’s investments in non-US securities may include investments in developed markets, as well as emerging and less developed markets. The Fund usually seeks (but is not required) to hedge against the risk of loss resulting from currency fluctuation. The Fund may invest in equity-linked securities that provide economic exposure to a security of one or more non-US companies without direct investment in the underlying securities (called “participation certificates” in the Fund’s prospectus, but may be called different names). The Fund also invests in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).The Fund also uses derivatives, such as options. The Fund may use derivatives for any purpose consistent with its investment objective, including, without limitation, to improve expected risk-adjusted returns and to obtain economic exposure to certain issuers. The Fund may implement short positions, including through the use of derivative instruments, or through short sales of instruments that are eligible investments for the Fund and generally intends to use short positions to reduce exposure to certain risks and for hedging purposes. The Fund intends to use all or a portion of the proceeds from its short positions to take additional long positions or otherwise use in a manner consistent with its investment guidelines. The Fund also may borrow money for investment purposes, including to purchase additional securities.The Fund may invest in real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may also invest to a limited extent in debt securities (including securities rated below investment grade (below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”) or Fitch Ratings Inc. (“Fitch”) or below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or unrated but determined by Artisan Partners to be of comparable quality), commonly known as “junk bonds,” and convertible debt securities of US or non-US issuers that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity or duration.As a result of the Fund's use of derivatives, the Fund may hold significant amounts of short-term investments, including cash and cash equivalents. The Fund may also maintain a significant portion of its total assets in cash from time to time in response to adverse market, economic, political or other conditions. In addition, cash flows, including from shareholder investments and redemptions and purchases and sales of portfolio securities, may cause the Fund's cash position to be larger or smaller. If the Fund holds a significant portion of its assets in cash, its ability to meet its investment objective and/or the Fund's performance may be adversely affected.
APHTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -41.7% 65.2% 92.03%
1 Yr 9.7% -45.6% 77.3% 77.07%
3 Yr 1.4%* -41.6% 28.4% 46.40%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% 1.81%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.9% 81.6% 16.05%
2021 3.1% -31.0% 26.7% 56.04%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.0% -41.7% 65.2% 88.00%
1 Yr 9.7% -45.6% 77.3% 72.88%
3 Yr 1.4%* -41.6% 28.4% 46.23%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% 2.73%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.9% 81.6% 16.05%
2021 3.1% -31.0% 26.7% 56.04%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

APHTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APHTX Category Low Category High APHTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.82 B 189 K 222 B 40.51%
Number of Holdings 41 2 3509 78.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 972 M -1.37 M 104 B 40.97%
Weighting of Top 10 53.77% 11.4% 116.5% 19.04%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 10.25%
Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APHTX % Rank
Stocks 		94.10% 50.26% 104.50% 91.84%
Cash 		5.89% -10.83% 49.73% 7.01%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 20.86%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 26.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 16.16%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 15.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHTX % Rank
Technology 		26.59% 0.00% 65.70% 77.74%
Industrials 		18.22% 0.00% 30.65% 2.47%
Financial Services 		15.90% 0.00% 43.06% 11.46%
Basic Materials 		11.99% 0.00% 18.91% 0.49%
Healthcare 		7.31% 0.00% 39.76% 92.25%
Real Estate 		6.03% 0.00% 16.05% 3.30%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.43% 0.00% 62.57% 96.87%
Communication Services 		4.33% 0.00% 66.40% 92.09%
Utilities 		3.43% 0.00% 16.07% 3.96%
Consumer Defense 		1.76% 0.00% 25.50% 74.94%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 61.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHTX % Rank
US 		84.56% 34.69% 100.00% 90.52%
Non US 		9.54% 0.00% 54.22% 12.86%

APHTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.01% 0.01% 20.29% 44.92%
Management Fee 0.99% 0.00% 1.50% 95.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

APHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 316.74% 0.00% 316.74% 99.81%

APHTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APHTX Category Low Category High APHTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 5.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APHTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APHTX Category Low Category High APHTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.27% -6.13% 1.75% 45.79%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APHTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

APHTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christopher Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 24, 2017

5.1

5.1%

Christopher P. Smith is a managing director of Artisan Partners and founding portfolio manager of the Artisan Partners Thematic Team. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in October 2016, Mr. Smith was a senior analyst at Kingdon Capital Management from October 2014 to October 2016 where he managed capital directly for Mark Kingdon. Mr. Smith spent the majority of his career at Karsch Capital Management where he was a managing director and a senior analyst covering the consumer, media and industrial sectors. Upon Karsch Capital closing in August 2013, Mr. Smith was selected by Michael Karsch to create and exclusively manage Centerline Investment Partners, a long-only fund with more than $100 million in assets, which he then merged into Kingdon Capital with the client’s approval. Mr. Smith has also worked at Soros Fund Management, as well as UBS and Credit Suisse in equity research. He holds a bachelors degree in finance from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (summa cum laude).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

