To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a wide range of energy-related financial instruments issued in the U.S. and markets around the world. This policy will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders. Energy-related financial instruments may include foreign and domestic securities of issuers that derive more than fifty percent of their assets, revenue or income from activities related to the exploration, extraction, mining, research, development, conservation, refinement, production, transfer, transmission, and transportation of conventional, alternative, renewable and sustainable energy sources, as well as utilities, petrochemicals, plastics, and suppliers and servicers to such industries. Investments typically include a combination of common stock, bonds, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”) but may also include other asset types that are related to energy industry activities. The Fund’s energy-related financial instruments may include sponsored and unsponsored ADRs and GDRs. The Fund may also seek to provide exposure to the investment returns of commodities through investment in commodity-linked derivative instruments, commodity futures, options on commodity future contracts, and investment vehicles that focus on commodities such as ETFs that invest in commodities, commodity options and futures.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40%, but may invest up to 100%, of its net assets in the securities of issuers organized or having their principal place of business outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The Fund will consider an issuer to be doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. if it derives more than fifty percent of its assets, revenue or income outside of the U.S. or is an international focused ETF or ETN. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in issuers from at least three different countries. The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets based on its judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions , potential returns, and other economic factors in the U.S. and around the world.

The Fund may invest in long and short positions in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, emerging market securities, American depositary receipts, European depositary receipts, global depositary receipts, and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including other registered investment companies ETNs and ETFs, including leveraged and inverse ETFs.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including those of defaulted/distressed issuers. These securities can be rated below investment grade (“junk bonds” or high yield securities) and thus rated below Baa3 by Moody’s, BBB- by S&P or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. or unrated and securities in default. Fixed income investments may include foreign and domestic sovereign issued securities.