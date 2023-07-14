Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.2%
1 yr return
16.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
27.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
Net Assets
$77 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.7%
Expense Ratio 1.83%
Front Load 2.00%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a wide range of energy-related financial instruments issued in the U.S. and markets around the world. This policy will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders. Energy-related financial instruments may include foreign and domestic securities of issuers that derive more than fifty percent of their assets, revenue or income from activities related to the exploration, extraction, mining, research, development, conservation, refinement, production, transfer, transmission, and transportation of conventional, alternative, renewable and sustainable energy sources, as well as utilities, petrochemicals, plastics, and suppliers and servicers to such industries. Investments typically include a combination of common stock, bonds, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”) but may also include other asset types that are related to energy industry activities. The Fund’s energy-related financial instruments may include sponsored and unsponsored ADRs and GDRs. The Fund may also seek to provide exposure to the investment returns of commodities through investment in commodity-linked derivative instruments, commodity futures, options on commodity future contracts, and investment vehicles that focus on commodities such as ETFs that invest in commodities, commodity options and futures.
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40%, but may invest up to 100%, of its net assets in the securities of issuers organized or having their principal place of business outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The Fund will consider an issuer to be doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. if it derives more than fifty percent of its assets, revenue or income outside of the U.S. or is an international focused ETF or ETN. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in issuers from at least three different countries. The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets based on its judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions , potential returns, and other economic factors in the U.S. and around the world.
The Fund may invest in long and short positions in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, emerging market securities, American depositary receipts, European depositary receipts, global depositary receipts, and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including other registered investment companies ETNs and ETFs, including leveraged and inverse ETFs.
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including those of defaulted/distressed issuers. These securities can be rated below investment grade (“junk bonds” or high yield securities) and thus rated below Baa3 by Moody’s, BBB- by S&P or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. or unrated and securities in default. Fixed income investments may include foreign and domestic sovereign issued securities.
|Period
|AAWEX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|29.8%
|-23.7%
|88.5%
|82.61%
|2021
|16.0%
|-29.5%
|40.9%
|71.64%
|2020
|-0.7%
|-17.7%
|110.6%
|23.88%
|2019
|1.4%
|-22.4%
|66.3%
|50.75%
|2018
|-5.7%
|-16.6%
|-2.2%
|36.51%
|AAWEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAWEX % Rank
|Net Assets
|77 M
|20.4 M
|33 B
|78.57%
|Number of Holdings
|80
|24
|263
|18.31%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.9 M
|3.49 M
|32.1 B
|81.69%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.70%
|26.7%
|80.0%
|87.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAWEX % Rank
|Stocks
|91.22%
|71.51%
|105.30%
|97.18%
|Bonds
|4.78%
|0.00%
|4.78%
|5.63%
|Cash
|2.25%
|-8.59%
|26.89%
|16.90%
|Other
|1.75%
|-1.44%
|12.87%
|8.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.02%
|88.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAWEX % Rank
|Energy
|91.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|76.06%
|Industrials
|2.74%
|0.00%
|16.73%
|14.08%
|Technology
|2.39%
|0.00%
|44.11%
|26.76%
|Basic Materials
|1.98%
|0.00%
|17.92%
|30.99%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.96%
|0.00%
|4.94%
|12.68%
|Utilities
|0.60%
|0.00%
|39.83%
|43.66%
|Real Estate
|0.02%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|5.63%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.73%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.41%
|88.73%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.73%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.54%
|91.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAWEX % Rank
|US
|74.83%
|34.10%
|100.06%
|76.06%
|Non US
|16.39%
|0.00%
|66.03%
|43.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAWEX % Rank
|Corporate
|68.03%
|0.00%
|68.03%
|6.35%
|Cash & Equivalents
|31.96%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|96.92%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|0.00%
|6.39%
|7.69%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.89%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.89%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|88.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AAWEX % Rank
|Non US
|2.77%
|0.00%
|2.77%
|5.63%
|US
|2.01%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|5.63%
|AAWEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.83%
|0.08%
|2.96%
|22.54%
|Management Fee
|0.60%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|55.71%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|53.13%
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.25%
|43.75%
|AAWEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|2.00%
|0.00%
|5.75%
|90.91%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|AAWEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AAWEX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|5.00%
|382.00%
|96.77%
|AAWEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAWEX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.95%
|0.00%
|5.12%
|61.97%
|AAWEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|AAWEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AAWEX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.54%
|-1.80%
|4.54%
|64.29%
|AAWEX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2018
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2015
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2015
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2014
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2014
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2014
8.32
8.3%
Thomas Wesley Verdel manages the investment team that conducts the quantitative equity research for Cavanal Hill Investment Management. He is responsible for the portfolio management of the Cavanal Hill Mid Cap Core, Large Cap Core Quantitative, Large Cap Growth, Durable Equity, Focused Large Cap Value, Focused Large Cap Growth, and Small Cap strategies. In addition, he is responsible for the management of the Cavanal Hill Mid Cap Core Equity Fund. Wes received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics, both conferred Magna Cum Laude, from Oklahoma State University. He earned a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Yale University and a Master of Science Degree in Finance from the University of Tulsa. Wes holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2014
8.32
8.3%
Mr. Stephani is responsible for conducting research for and overseeing the execution of Cavanal Hill's tax-efficient large and mid-capitalization core equity strategies. Prior to joining Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc., Mr. Stephani was a Senior Vice President and a Portfolio Manager at Great Companies, LLC for five years. At Great Companies, Mr. Stephani managed four large capitalization equity strategies and was the lead analyst for the healthcare, software and industrial sectors. Mr. Stephani started his career in 1995 at Deloitte & Touche as a Senior Accountant and subsequently
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 04, 2014
8.32
8.3%
Michael Maurer joined Cavanal Hill in 2002 as a Portfolio Manager and member of the Fixed Income Management team and senior vice president. Mr. Maurer is responsible for the execution of the taxable fixed income process and contributes to Cavanal Hill's macroeconomic analysis. In 2005, Lipper presented Mr. Maurer with a Performance Achievement Certificate for his #1 ranked mutual fund performance in the short-intermediate investment grade peer group. Prior to joining Cavanal Hill, Mr. Maurer worked as a senior high-grade and high-yield corporate bond trader with AG Edwards & Sons for August 1993 to October 2002.While at AG Edwards, Mr. Maurer was promoted to Fixed Income Strategist and presented insightful analysis on the fixed income markets. He also performed as a market analyst/debt strategist for A.G. Edwards. Mr. Maurer received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2004 and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management in 1993 and a Masters in Business Administration in 1997 from Saint Louis University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.18
|6.97
|8.32
