Trending ETFs

AAWEX (Mutual Fund)

AAWEX (Mutual Fund)

AAWEX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 27.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.54%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cavanal Hill World Energy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Cavanal Hill funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 04, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    389473
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Verdel

Fund Description

To pursue its objective, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in a wide range of energy-related financial instruments issued in the U.S. and markets around the world. This policy will not be changed without at least 60 days prior notice to shareholders. Energy-related financial instruments may include foreign and domestic securities of issuers that derive more than fifty percent of their assets, revenue or income from activities related to the exploration, extraction, mining, research, development, conservation, refinement, production, transfer, transmission, and transportation of conventional, alternative, renewable and sustainable energy sources, as well as utilities, petrochemicals, plastics, and suppliers and servicers to such industries. Investments typically include a combination of common stock, bonds, exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”) but may also include other asset types that are related to energy industry activities. The Fund’s energy-related financial instruments may include sponsored and unsponsored ADRs and GDRs. The Fund may also seek to provide exposure to the investment returns of commodities through investment in commodity-linked derivative instruments, commodity futures, options on commodity future contracts, and investment vehicles that focus on commodities such as ETFs that invest in commodities, commodity options and futures.

The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 40%, but may invest up to 100%, of its net assets in the securities of issuers organized or having their principal place of business outside the U.S. or doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. The Fund will consider an issuer to be doing a substantial amount of business outside the U.S. if it derives more than fifty percent of its assets, revenue or income outside of the U.S. or is an international focused ETF or ETN. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests in issuers from at least three different countries. The Adviser invests the Fund’s assets based on its judgment about issuers, risk, prices of securities, market conditions , potential returns, and other economic factors in the U.S. and around the world.

The Fund may invest in long and short positions in securities of issuers of any market capitalization, emerging market securities, American depositary receipts, European depositary receipts, global depositary receipts, and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). The Fund may also invest in pooled investment vehicles, including other registered investment companies ETNs and ETFs, including leveraged and inverse ETFs.

The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including those of defaulted/distressed issuers. These securities can be rated below investment grade (“junk bonds” or high yield securities) and thus rated below Baa3 by Moody’s, BBB- by S&P or BBB- by Fitch Ratings Ltd. or unrated and securities in default. Fixed income investments may include foreign and domestic sovereign issued securities.

AAWEX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAWEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -4.0% 61.1% 62.86%
1 Yr 16.6% 11.5% 82.3% 81.43%
3 Yr 27.2%* 12.8% 224.0% 79.41%
5 Yr 5.5%* -9.5% 55.8% 32.31%
10 Yr N/A* -13.0% 25.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAWEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 29.8% -23.7% 88.5% 82.61%
2021 16.0% -29.5% 40.9% 71.64%
2020 -0.7% -17.7% 110.6% 23.88%
2019 1.4% -22.4% 66.3% 50.75%
2018 -5.7% -16.6% -2.2% 36.51%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAWEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.2% -8.1% 72.8% 74.29%
1 Yr 16.6% -16.9% 100.3% 88.73%
3 Yr 27.2%* -9.1% 224.0% 57.97%
5 Yr 5.6%* -12.4% 55.8% 43.75%
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 25.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAWEX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 29.8% -23.7% 88.5% 82.61%
2021 16.0% -29.5% 40.9% 71.64%
2020 -0.7% -17.7% 110.6% 23.88%
2019 1.4% -22.4% 66.3% 50.75%
2018 -5.5% -16.6% -2.2% 33.33%

NAV & Total Return History

AAWEX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAWEX Category Low Category High AAWEX % Rank
Net Assets 77 M 20.4 M 33 B 78.57%
Number of Holdings 80 24 263 18.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.9 M 3.49 M 32.1 B 81.69%
Weighting of Top 10 40.70% 26.7% 80.0% 87.32%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Exxon Mobil Corp 5.93%
  2. Marathon Petroleum Corp 5.51%
  3. Schlumberger Ltd 4.68%
  4. BP PLC ADR 4.45%
  5. Diamondback Energy Inc 4.23%
  6. Ovintiv Inc 4.21%
  7. APA Corp 4.10%
  8. Suncor Energy Inc 3.95%
  9. Valaris Ltd 3.95%
  10. Halliburton Co 3.89%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAWEX % Rank
Stocks 		91.22% 71.51% 105.30% 97.18%
Bonds 		4.78% 0.00% 4.78% 5.63%
Cash 		2.25% -8.59% 26.89% 16.90%
Other 		1.75% -1.44% 12.87% 8.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.02% 88.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.73%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAWEX % Rank
Energy 		91.30% 0.00% 100.00% 76.06%
Industrials 		2.74% 0.00% 16.73% 14.08%
Technology 		2.39% 0.00% 44.11% 26.76%
Basic Materials 		1.98% 0.00% 17.92% 30.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.96% 0.00% 4.94% 12.68%
Utilities 		0.60% 0.00% 39.83% 43.66%
Real Estate 		0.02% 0.00% 0.02% 5.63%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.73%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.41% 88.73%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.73%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 1.54% 91.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAWEX % Rank
US 		74.83% 34.10% 100.06% 76.06%
Non US 		16.39% 0.00% 66.03% 43.66%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAWEX % Rank
Corporate 		68.03% 0.00% 68.03% 6.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		31.96% 0.00% 100.00% 96.92%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 6.39% 7.69%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.89%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.89%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 88.89%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAWEX % Rank
Non US 		2.77% 0.00% 2.77% 5.63%
US 		2.01% 0.00% 2.01% 5.63%

AAWEX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAWEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.83% 0.08% 2.96% 22.54%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.25% 55.71%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 53.13%
Administrative Fee 0.08% 0.06% 0.25% 43.75%

Sales Fees

AAWEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 2.00% 0.00% 5.75% 90.91%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

AAWEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAWEX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 5.00% 382.00% 96.77%

AAWEX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAWEX Category Low Category High AAWEX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.95% 0.00% 5.12% 61.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAWEX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Semi-Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAWEX Category Low Category High AAWEX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.54% -1.80% 4.54% 64.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAWEX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

AAWEX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Verdel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2014

8.32

8.3%

Thomas Wesley Verdel manages the investment team that conducts the quantitative equity research for Cavanal Hill Investment Management. He is responsible for the portfolio management of the Cavanal Hill Mid Cap Core, Large Cap Core Quantitative, Large Cap Growth, Durable Equity, Focused Large Cap Value, Focused Large Cap Growth, and Small Cap strategies. In addition, he is responsible for the management of the Cavanal Hill Mid Cap Core Equity Fund. Wes received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics, both conferred Magna Cum Laude, from Oklahoma State University. He earned a Master of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Yale University and a Master of Science Degree in Finance from the University of Tulsa. Wes holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Matt Stephani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2014

8.32

8.3%

Mr. Stephani is responsible for conducting research for and overseeing the execution of Cavanal Hill's tax-efficient large and mid-capitalization core equity strategies. Prior to joining Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc., Mr. Stephani was a Senior Vice President and a Portfolio Manager at Great Companies, LLC for five years. At Great Companies, Mr. Stephani managed four large capitalization equity strategies and was the lead analyst for the healthcare, software and industrial sectors. Mr. Stephani started his career in 1995 at Deloitte & Touche as a Senior Accountant and subsequently

Michael Maurer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 04, 2014

8.32

8.3%

Michael Maurer joined Cavanal Hill in 2002 as a Portfolio Manager and member of the Fixed Income Management team and senior vice president. Mr. Maurer is responsible for the execution of the taxable fixed income process and contributes to Cavanal Hill's macroeconomic analysis. In 2005, Lipper presented Mr. Maurer with a Performance Achievement Certificate for his #1 ranked mutual fund performance in the short-intermediate investment grade peer group. Prior to joining Cavanal Hill, Mr. Maurer worked as a senior high-grade and high-yield corporate bond trader with AG Edwards & Sons for August 1993 to October 2002.While at AG Edwards, Mr. Maurer was promoted to Fixed Income Strategist and presented insightful analysis on the fixed income markets. He also performed as a market analyst/debt strategist for A.G. Edwards. Mr. Maurer received his Chartered Financial Analyst designation in 2004 and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Management in 1993 and a Masters in Business Administration in 1997 from Saint Louis University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.18 6.97 8.32

