Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Artisan Developing World Fund

mutual fund
APHYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.92 -0.13 -0.76%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (ARTYX) Primary Inst (APHYX) Adv (APDYX)
APHYX (Mutual Fund)

Artisan Developing World Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.92 -0.13 -0.76%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (ARTYX) Primary Inst (APHYX) Adv (APDYX)
APHYX (Mutual Fund)

Artisan Developing World Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$16.92 -0.13 -0.76%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inv (ARTYX) Primary Inst (APHYX) Adv (APDYX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan Developing World Fund

APHYX | Fund

$16.92

$4.17 B

0.41%

$0.07

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

30.2%

1 yr return

24.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.8%

Net Assets

$4.17 B

Holdings in Top 10

55.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 126.20%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan Developing World Fund

APHYX | Fund

$16.92

$4.17 B

0.41%

$0.07

1.00%

APHYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 30.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.83%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan Developing World Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Lewis Kaufman

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified portfolio of securities that offers exposure to developing world economies. In pursuit of this goal, the team generally invests substantially in equity securities of issuers domiciled in or economically tied to countries the team considers to have characteristics typical of the developing world, including companies based in developed markets. The team believes a portfolio of companies with these characteristics will be well positioned to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns over the long term.Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests substantially in equity securities of issuers domiciled in or economically tied to one or more markets in the developing world. The team generally considers developing world to include countries that are included in any one of the Morgan Stanley Capital Index (“MSCI”) emerging or frontier markets indices, or that are classified under a similar corresponding classification, by organizations such as the World Bank, United Nations, International Finance Corporation or the International Monetary Fund. For purposes of the Fund’s investments, a determination that an issuer is economically tied to one or more markets in the developing world is based on factors including, but not limited to, geographic location of its primary trading markets, location of its assets, its domicile or its principal offices, the source of its revenues and/or whether the issuer is indirectly exposed to the risks or economic fortunes of a developing market.The Fund may invest in US and non-US companies of all market capitalizations.The Fund may invest in equity-linked securities that provide economic exposure to a security of one or more non-US companies without direct investment in the underlying securities (called “participation certificates” in the Fund‘s prospectus, but may be called different names by issuers).
Read More

APHYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.2% -11.0% 31.2% 0.26%
1 Yr 24.0% -12.4% 30.0% 1.40%
3 Yr -6.1%* -17.4% 12.6% 89.03%
5 Yr 6.8%* -9.8% 36.0% 0.62%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.5% -50.1% 7.2% 98.54%
2021 -8.8% -18.2% 13.6% 89.08%
2020 20.3% -7.2% 79.7% 0.44%
2019 9.2% -4.4% 9.2% 0.15%
2018 -3.3% -7.2% 7.0% 19.84%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 30.2% -30.3% 31.2% 0.26%
1 Yr 24.0% -48.9% 30.0% 1.15%
3 Yr -6.1%* -16.6% 12.7% 89.35%
5 Yr 6.8%* -9.8% 36.0% 0.64%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APHYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -41.5% -50.1% 7.2% 98.54%
2021 -8.8% -18.2% 13.6% 89.08%
2020 20.3% -7.2% 79.7% 0.44%
2019 9.2% -4.4% 9.2% 0.15%
2018 -3.3% -7.2% 7.0% 26.23%

NAV & Total Return History

APHYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APHYX Category Low Category High APHYX % Rank
Net Assets 4.17 B 717 K 102 B 15.09%
Number of Holdings 50 10 6734 89.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.15 B 340 K 19.3 B 6.80%
Weighting of Top 10 55.19% 2.8% 71.7% 1.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%
  6. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%
  7. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%
  8. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%
  9. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%
  10. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR 6.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APHYX % Rank
Stocks 		97.69% 0.90% 110.97% 45.90%
Cash 		2.32% -23.67% 20.19% 48.40%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 32.61%
Other 		0.00% -1.48% 9.95% 27.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 16.73%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 28.85%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHYX % Rank
Technology 		25.12% 0.00% 47.50% 33.89%
Consumer Cyclical 		23.95% 0.00% 48.94% 2.33%
Communication Services 		20.82% 0.00% 39.29% 0.65%
Healthcare 		15.14% 0.00% 93.26% 3.62%
Financial Services 		9.35% 0.00% 48.86% 96.90%
Consumer Defense 		5.63% 0.00% 28.13% 63.26%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 39.12% 76.71%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 17.15% 88.23%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 43.53% 97.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 87.97%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 30.03% 95.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APHYX % Rank
Non US 		52.54% -4.71% 112.57% 99.10%
US 		45.15% -1.60% 104.72% 0.77%

APHYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% 0.03% 41.06% 74.73%
Management Fee 0.98% 0.00% 2.00% 69.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

APHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% 18.70%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APHYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 126.20% 0.00% 190.00% 93.96%

APHYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APHYX Category Low Category High APHYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.41% 0.00% 12.61% 48.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APHYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APHYX Category Low Category High APHYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.83% -1.98% 17.62% 94.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APHYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APHYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Lewis Kaufman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 29, 2015

6.93

6.9%

Mr. Lewis Kaufman serves as a Portfolio Manager.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×