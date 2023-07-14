Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
30.2%
1 yr return
24.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
6.7%
Net Assets
$4.17 B
Holdings in Top 10
55.2%
Expense Ratio 1.09%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 126.20%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|APDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.2%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|0.13%
|1 Yr
|24.0%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|1.15%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|89.31%
|5 Yr
|6.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|0.77%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|98.67%
|2021
|-8.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|89.78%
|2020
|20.2%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|0.58%
|2019
|9.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|0.30%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|20.33%
|Period
|APDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|30.2%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|0.13%
|1 Yr
|24.0%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|1.02%
|3 Yr
|-6.2%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|89.63%
|5 Yr
|6.7%*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|0.80%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|APDYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-41.5%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|98.67%
|2021
|-8.9%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|89.78%
|2020
|20.2%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|0.58%
|2019
|9.1%
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|0.30%
|2018
|-3.3%
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|26.89%
|APDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APDYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.17 B
|717 K
|102 B
|15.22%
|Number of Holdings
|50
|10
|6734
|90.12%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.15 B
|340 K
|19.3 B
|6.93%
|Weighting of Top 10
|55.19%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|1.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APDYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.69%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|46.03%
|Cash
|2.32%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|48.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|68.93%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|64.83%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|61.26%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|66.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APDYX % Rank
|Technology
|25.12%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|34.02%
|Consumer Cyclical
|23.95%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|2.46%
|Communication Services
|20.82%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|0.78%
|Healthcare
|15.14%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|3.75%
|Financial Services
|9.35%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|97.02%
|Consumer Defense
|5.63%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|63.52%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|88.75%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|94.95%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|98.84%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|93.53%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|98.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APDYX % Rank
|Non US
|52.54%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|99.23%
|US
|45.15%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|0.90%
|APDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.09%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|68.09%
|Management Fee
|0.98%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|69.57%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|APDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|APDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|62.61%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APDYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|126.20%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|94.12%
|APDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APDYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.32%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|50.64%
|APDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|APDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APDYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.92%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|96.14%
|APDYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 22, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.003
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2017
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...