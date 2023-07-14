Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
YTD Return
24.4%
1 yr return
16.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
Net Assets
$16.1 B
Holdings in Top 10
52.0%
Expense Ratio 1.58%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|APGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.4%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|67.46%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|55.79%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|35.19%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|33.33%
|10 Yr
|6.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|31.06%
* Annualized
|Period
|APGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|24.4%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|64.91%
|1 Yr
|16.6%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|52.18%
|3 Yr
|3.0%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|34.95%
|5 Yr
|4.6%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|39.27%
|10 Yr
|10.6%*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|19.72%
* Annualized
|APGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.1 B
|189 K
|222 B
|11.67%
|Number of Holdings
|52
|2
|3509
|63.40%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.53 B
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|11.54%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.03%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|22.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APGCX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.46%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|84.17%
|Cash
|4.54%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|9.73%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|20.61%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|25.97%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|15.99%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|15.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APGCX % Rank
|Technology
|34.55%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|56.64%
|Healthcare
|23.18%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|2.56%
|Consumer Cyclical
|15.54%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|51.61%
|Communication Services
|10.04%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|54.66%
|Consumer Defense
|5.63%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|20.12%
|Financial Services
|5.55%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|84.09%
|Industrials
|4.58%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|67.44%
|Basic Materials
|0.94%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|58.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|41.22%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|71.97%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|61.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APGCX % Rank
|US
|94.35%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|51.61%
|Non US
|1.11%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|72.46%
|APGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.58%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|15.62%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|20.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|82.94%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|APGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|19.26%
|APGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|35.26%
|APGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|27.32%
|APGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|APGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.07%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|89.31%
|APGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 12, 2019
|$2.098
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2012
10.29
10.3%
Frank Caruso is a Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of US Growth Equities since 2012. He joined the firm in 1993, when it acquired Shields Asset Management, where he had been director of Equities. Previously, he was a managing director and senior member of the Investment Policy Committee at Shearson Lehman Advisors.He holds a BA in business economics from the State University of New York, Oneonta, and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and the CFA Institute. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 16, 2012
10.29
10.3%
John H. Fogarty is a Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer for US Growth Equities. He rejoined the firm in 2006 as a fundamental research analyst covering consumer-discretionary stocks in the US, having previously spent nearly three years as a hedge fund manager at Dialectic Capital Management and Vardon Partners. Fogarty began his career at AB in 1988, performing quantitative research, and joined the US Large Cap Growth team as a generalist and quantitative analyst in 1995. He became a portfolio manager in 1997. Fogarty holds a BA in history from Columbia University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2018
4.14
4.1%
Vinay Thapar is a Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer for US Growth Equities and a Portfolio Manager for the Global Healthcare Strategy. He is also a Senior Research Analyst, responsible for covering global healthcare. Before joining the firm in 2011, Thapar spent three years at American Century Investments as a senior investment analyst responsible for healthcare. Prior to that, he worked for eight years at Bear Stearns in the Biotech Equity Research Group, most recently as an associate director. Thapar holds a BA in biology from New York University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
