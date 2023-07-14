Home
AB Large Cap Growth Fund

mutual fund
ABPRX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$72.03 +0.46 +0.64%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (APGAX) Primary C (APGCX) Adv (APGYX) Retirement (ABPRX) Retirement (ALCKX) Inst (ALLIX) Inst (APGZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

24.6%

1 yr return

17.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

6.9%

Net Assets

$16.1 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$71.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.24%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ABPRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 24.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.73%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Large Cap Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Nov 03, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Fogarty

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of a limited number of large, carefully selected, high-quality U.S. companies. The Fund invests primarily in the domestic equity securities of companies selected by the Fund’s Adviser for their growth potential within various market sectors. The Fund emphasizes investments in large, seasoned companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies. 
For these purposes, “large-capitalization companies” are those that, at the time of investment, have market capitalizations within the range of market capitalizations of companies appearing in the Russell 1000® Growth Index. While the market capitalizations of companies in the Russell 1000® Growth Index ranged from approximately $0.3 billion to $2.2 trillion as of June 30, 2022, the Fund normally will invest in common stocks of companies with market capitalizations of at least $5 billion at the time of purchase. 
The Adviser expects that normally the Fund’s portfolio will tend to emphasize investments in securities issued by U.S. companies, although it may invest in foreign securities. 
The investment team allocates the Fund’s investments among broad sector groups based on the fundamental company research conducted by the Adviser’s internal research staff, assessing the current and forecasted investment opportunities and conditions, as well as diversification and risk considerations. The investment team may vary the percentage allocations among market sectors and may change the market sectors in which the Fund invests as companies’ potential for growth within a sector matures and new trends for growth emerge. 
The Adviser’s research focus is in companies with high sustainable growth prospects, high or improving return on invested capital, transparent business models, and strong and lasting competitive advantages. 
The Fund may, at times, invest in shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in lieu of making direct investments in securities. ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to the types of companies and geographic locations in which the Fund seeks to invest than direct investments. 
The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of ETFs. These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges. 
Read More

ABPRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.6% -41.7% 65.2% 66.64%
1 Yr 17.5% -45.6% 77.3% 52.59%
3 Yr 5.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 22.09%
5 Yr 6.9%* -30.4% 23.6% 18.68%
10 Yr 8.1%* -16.9% 19.4% 18.82%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -85.9% 81.6% 27.68%
2021 8.2% -31.0% 26.7% 21.72%
2020 9.0% -13.0% 34.8% 38.82%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 30.62%
2018 -1.6% -15.9% 2.0% 32.13%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 24.6% -41.7% 65.2% 64.09%
1 Yr 17.5% -45.6% 77.3% 49.22%
3 Yr 5.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 22.03%
5 Yr 8.9%* -30.4% 23.6% 13.40%
10 Yr 13.1%* -16.9% 19.5% 7.66%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABPRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.9% -85.9% 81.6% 27.68%
2021 8.2% -31.0% 26.7% 21.64%
2020 9.0% -13.0% 34.8% 38.82%
2019 6.4% -6.0% 10.6% 30.80%
2018 0.3% -15.9% 3.1% 10.77%

NAV & Total Return History

ABPRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABPRX Category Low Category High ABPRX % Rank
Net Assets 16.1 B 189 K 222 B 11.50%
Number of Holdings 52 2 3509 63.23%
Net Assets in Top 10 8.53 B -1.37 M 104 B 11.38%
Weighting of Top 10 52.03% 11.4% 116.5% 22.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 9.41%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 7.97%
  3. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.39%
  4. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.39%
  5. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.39%
  6. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.39%
  7. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.39%
  8. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.39%
  9. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.39%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 5.39%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABPRX % Rank
Stocks 		95.46% 50.26% 104.50% 84.01%
Cash 		4.54% -10.83% 49.73% 9.56%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 11.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 17.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 5.69%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 4.53%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABPRX % Rank
Technology 		34.55% 0.00% 65.70% 56.47%
Healthcare 		23.18% 0.00% 39.76% 2.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.54% 0.00% 62.57% 51.44%
Communication Services 		10.04% 0.00% 66.40% 54.49%
Consumer Defense 		5.63% 0.00% 25.50% 19.95%
Financial Services 		5.55% 0.00% 43.06% 83.92%
Industrials 		4.58% 0.00% 30.65% 67.19%
Basic Materials 		0.94% 0.00% 18.91% 58.53%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 31.57%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 67.44%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 54.82%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABPRX % Rank
US 		94.35% 34.69% 100.00% 51.44%
Non US 		1.11% 0.00% 54.22% 72.22%

ABPRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.24% 0.01% 20.29% 28.30%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 1.50% 20.66%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 64.16%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

ABPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABPRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 316.74% 34.70%

ABPRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABPRX Category Low Category High ABPRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 15.75%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABPRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABPRX Category Low Category High ABPRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.73% -6.13% 1.75% 77.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABPRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABPRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Fogarty

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2012

10.29

10.3%

John H. Fogarty is a Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer for US Growth Equities. He rejoined the firm in 2006 as a fundamental research analyst covering consumer-discretionary stocks in the US, having previously spent nearly three years as a hedge fund manager at Dialectic Capital Management and Vardon Partners. Fogarty began his career at AB in 1988, performing quantitative research, and joined the US Large Cap Growth team as a generalist and quantitative analyst in 1995. He became a portfolio manager in 1997. Fogarty holds a BA in history from Columbia University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Frank Caruso

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 16, 2012

10.29

10.3%

Frank Caruso is a Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of US Growth Equities since 2012. He joined the firm in 1993, when it acquired Shields Asset Management, where he had been director of Equities. Previously, he was a managing director and senior member of the Investment Policy Committee at Shearson Lehman Advisors.He holds a BA in business economics from the State University of New York, Oneonta, and is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and the CFA Institute. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Vinay Thapar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2018

4.14

4.1%

Vinay Thapar is a Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer for US Growth Equities and a Portfolio Manager for the Global Healthcare Strategy. He is also a Senior Research Analyst, responsible for covering global healthcare. Before joining the firm in 2011, Thapar spent three years at American Century Investments as a senior investment analyst responsible for healthcare. Prior to that, he worked for eight years at Bear Stearns in the Biotech Equity Research Group, most recently as an associate director. Thapar holds a BA in biology from New York University and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

