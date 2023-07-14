Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Artisan International Value Fund

mutual fund
APDKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.72 -0.09 -0.2%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (ARTKX) Primary Inst (APHKX) Adv (APDKX)
APDKX (Mutual Fund)

Artisan International Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.72 -0.09 -0.2%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (ARTKX) Primary Inst (APHKX) Adv (APDKX)
APDKX (Mutual Fund)

Artisan International Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$44.72 -0.09 -0.2%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (ARTKX) Primary Inst (APHKX) Adv (APDKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan International Value Fund

APDKX | Fund

$44.72

$24.2 B

0.17%

$0.08

1.04%

Vitals

YTD Return

16.4%

1 yr return

23.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.9%

Net Assets

$24.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

37.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.04%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 32.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$250,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Artisan International Value Fund

APDKX | Fund

$44.72

$24.2 B

0.17%

$0.08

1.04%

APDKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 16.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.70%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Artisan International Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Artisan Partners Limited Partnership
  • Inception Date
    Apr 01, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Adv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    N. David Samra

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment team employs a fundamental investment process to construct a diversified  portfolio of securities of undervalued non-US companies of all sizes. The team seeks to invest in what the team considers to be high quality, undervalued companies with strong balance sheets and shareholder-oriented management teams.The team’s investment process focuses on four key characteristics:Undervaluation—Determining the intrinsic value of a business is the heart of the team’s research process. The team believes that intrinsic value represents the amount that a buyer would pay to own a company’s future cash flows. The team seeks to invest at a significant discount to its estimate of the intrinsic value of a business.Business Quality—The team seeks to invest in companies with histories of generating strong free cash flow, improving returns on capital and strong competitive positions in their industries.Financial Strength—The team believes that investing in companies with strong balance sheets helps to reduce the potential for capital risk and provides company management the ability to build value when attractive opportunities are available.Shareholder-Oriented Management—The team’s research process attempts to identify management teams with a history of building value for shareholders.Companies that make it through this analytical process are ranked at the time the position is initiated according to the degree of the discount of the current market price of the stock to the team’s estimate of the company’s intrinsic value. The team manages the portfolio by generally taking larger positions in companies where the discount is greatest and smaller positions in companies with narrower discounts (subject to adjustments for investment-related concerns, including, diversification, risk management and liquidity). As part of the investment process, the team considers financially material environmental, social and governance factors alongside other fundamental research.The focus of the investment process is on individual companies, not on selection of countries or regions. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests no less than 80% of its total assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents), measured at market value at the time of purchase, in common stocks and other securities of non-US companies. The Fund invests primarily in developed markets but also may invest in emerging and less developed markets. The Fund may invest in companies of any size.The Fund may invest to a limited extent in equity-linked securities that provide economic exposure to a security of one or more non-US companies without direct investment in the underlying securities (called “participation certificates” in the Fund’s prospectus, but may be called different names by issuers).The Fund invests primarily in equity securities but, from time to time, the team may conclude that a security other than an equity security presents a more attractive risk/reward profile. Accordingly, the Fund may invest to a limited extent in debt securities (including lower-rated securities) which include securities rated below investment grade (below BBB- by Standard & Poor’s Rating Services (“S&P”) or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) or below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”)), or comparably rated by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or unrated but determined by Artisan Partners to be of comparable quality, commonly known as “junk bonds,” and convertible debt securities of US and non-US issuers that meet the Fund’s investment criteria. The Fund may invest in debt securities of any maturity.
Read More

APDKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APDKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% 2.1% 19.6% 6.81%
1 Yr 23.8% -20.6% 28.2% 5.25%
3 Yr 11.2%* -14.7% 25.1% 1.20%
5 Yr 3.9%* -9.8% 60.7% 10.02%
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 9.9% 1.27%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APDKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -43.6% 71.3% 2.31%
2021 3.1% -15.4% 9.4% 40.09%
2020 2.5% -10.4% 121.9% 53.88%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 53.06%
2018 -4.3% -13.0% -0.7% 66.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APDKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 16.4% -16.4% 19.6% 6.81%
1 Yr 23.8% -27.2% 28.2% 5.25%
3 Yr 11.2%* -14.7% 25.1% 1.22%
5 Yr 3.9%* -9.8% 60.7% 12.42%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% 1.09%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APDKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.0% -43.6% 71.3% 2.60%
2021 3.1% -15.4% 9.4% 40.09%
2020 2.5% -10.4% 121.9% 53.88%
2019 4.5% -0.5% 8.5% 53.06%
2018 -4.3% -13.0% -0.7% 76.75%

NAV & Total Return History

APDKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APDKX Category Low Category High APDKX % Rank
Net Assets 24.2 B 1.02 M 369 B 4.53%
Number of Holdings 59 1 10801 79.60%
Net Assets in Top 10 9.02 B 0 34.5 B 3.42%
Weighting of Top 10 37.37% 1.9% 101.9% 16.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%
  2. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%
  3. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%
  4. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%
  5. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%
  6. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%
  7. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%
  8. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 7.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APDKX % Rank
Stocks 		81.64% 0.00% 122.60% 98.43%
Other 		9.14% -16.47% 17.36% 2.85%
Cash 		8.20% -65.15% 100.00% 7.42%
Convertible Bonds 		1.01% 0.00% 4.18% 1.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 98.43%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 98.01%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APDKX % Rank
Financial Services 		21.97% 0.00% 47.75% 9.46%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.66% 0.00% 36.36% 4.08%
Technology 		16.64% 0.00% 36.32% 8.15%
Industrials 		10.66% 5.17% 99.49% 90.39%
Communication Services 		8.78% 0.00% 21.69% 15.14%
Consumer Defense 		8.71% 0.00% 32.29% 62.30%
Healthcare 		8.02% 0.00% 21.01% 87.34%
Basic Materials 		5.41% 0.00% 23.86% 82.68%
Energy 		2.12% 0.00% 16.89% 85.59%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.68% 99.56%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.59% 98.98%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High APDKX % Rank
Non US 		74.33% 0.00% 124.02% 97.00%
US 		7.31% -7.71% 68.98% 8.70%

APDKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APDKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.04% 0.02% 26.51% 46.93%
Management Fee 0.93% 0.00% 1.60% 96.72%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

APDKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APDKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APDKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 32.90% 2.00% 247.00% 46.25%

APDKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APDKX Category Low Category High APDKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.17% 0.00% 13.13% 49.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APDKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APDKX Category Low Category High APDKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.70% -0.93% 6.38% 7.13%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APDKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APDKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

N. David Samra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 23, 2002

19.7

19.7%

N. David Samra is a managing director of Artisan Partners and founding partner of the Artisan Partners International Value Team. He is lead portfolio manager of the Artisan Non-U.S. Value Strategy, which he has managed since its inception in July 2002. Mr. Samra also was co-portfolio manager for the Global Value strategy from its inception in July 2007 through September 2018. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2002, Mr. Samra was a portfolio manager and a senior analyst in international equities at Harris Associates LP from August 1997 through May 2002. Earlier in his career, he was a portfolio manager with Montgomery Asset Management, Global Equities Division. Under Mr. Samra’s leadership, the team was nominated six times (in 2008, consecutively from 2011-2014 and again in 2016) for Morningstar, Inc.’s International-Stock Fund Manager of the Year award in the US and won the award in 2008 and 2013. The team was also named EAFE Equity Investment Manager of the Year in 2015 and 2016 by Institutional Investor. Mr. Samra holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley College and a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School.

Joseph Vari

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Joseph Vari is a co-portfolio manager on the Artisan Partners International Value Team. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in August 2012, Mr. Vari was a generalist analyst for Hunter Global Investors. Earlier in his career, he was a research analyst for Himalaya Capital, a long/short equity fund affiliated with Tiger Management. Mr. Vari holds a bachelor’s degree in history (summa cum laude) from Loyola University, a master’s degree in anthropology from Columbia University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and a master’s degree in international affairs, international finance and banking from Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs.

Ian McGonigle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2018

3.67

3.7%

Ian P. McGonigle, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager on the Artisan Partners International Value Team. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in June 2009, Mr. McGonigle was a securities analyst for Eagle Capital Partners LLC. Earlier in his career, he was a research analyst and vice president for the First Eagle group of mutual funds at Arnhold and S. Bleichroeder Advisers LLC and a senior equity research analyst at Estabrook Capital Management LLC. Mr. McGonigle holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Franklin & Marshall College.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×