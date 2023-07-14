Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
16.5%
1 yr return
23.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
11.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.9%
Net Assets
$24.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
37.4%
Expense Ratio 0.95%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.90%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|APHKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|16.5%
|2.1%
|19.6%
|6.52%
|1 Yr
|23.9%
|-20.6%
|28.2%
|4.96%
|3 Yr
|11.2%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|1.05%
|5 Yr
|3.9%*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|9.69%
|10 Yr
|2.6%*
|-5.9%
|9.9%
|20.09%
* Annualized
|Period
|APHKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.9%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|2.16%
|2021
|3.1%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|39.64%
|2020
|2.5%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|53.58%
|2019
|4.5%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|53.39%
|2018
|-4.3%
|-13.0%
|-0.7%
|66.08%
|APHKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APHKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.2 B
|1.02 M
|369 B
|4.67%
|Number of Holdings
|59
|1
|10801
|79.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|9.02 B
|0
|34.5 B
|3.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.37%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|16.52%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APHKX % Rank
|Stocks
|81.64%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|98.58%
|Other
|9.14%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|3.00%
|Cash
|8.20%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|7.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.01%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|1.85%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|98.57%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|98.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APHKX % Rank
|Financial Services
|21.97%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|9.61%
|Consumer Cyclical
|17.66%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|4.22%
|Technology
|16.64%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|8.30%
|Industrials
|10.66%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|90.54%
|Communication Services
|8.78%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|15.28%
|Consumer Defense
|8.71%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|62.45%
|Healthcare
|8.02%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|87.48%
|Basic Materials
|5.41%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|82.82%
|Energy
|2.12%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|85.74%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|99.71%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|99.13%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APHKX % Rank
|Non US
|74.33%
|0.00%
|124.02%
|97.15%
|US
|7.31%
|-7.71%
|68.98%
|8.84%
|APHKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.95%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|55.26%
|Management Fee
|0.93%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|96.87%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|1.00%
|N/A
|APHKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|APHKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|71.97%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APHKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.90%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|46.42%
|APHKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APHKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|13.13%
|49.01%
|APHKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|APHKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APHKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.72%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|6.55%
|APHKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.163
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 14, 2019
|$0.830
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 07, 2019
|$0.346
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 20, 2018
|$0.462
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 21, 2017
|$0.510
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 17, 2016
|$0.330
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2015
|$0.353
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 23, 2002
19.7
19.7%
N. David Samra is a managing director of Artisan Partners and founding partner of the Artisan Partners International Value Team. He is lead portfolio manager of the Artisan Non-U.S. Value Strategy, which he has managed since its inception in July 2002. Mr. Samra also was co-portfolio manager for the Global Value strategy from its inception in July 2007 through September 2018. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in May 2002, Mr. Samra was a portfolio manager and a senior analyst in international equities at Harris Associates LP from August 1997 through May 2002. Earlier in his career, he was a portfolio manager with Montgomery Asset Management, Global Equities Division. Under Mr. Samra’s leadership, the team was nominated six times (in 2008, consecutively from 2011-2014 and again in 2016) for Morningstar, Inc.’s International-Stock Fund Manager of the Year award in the US and won the award in 2008 and 2013. The team was also named EAFE Equity Investment Manager of the Year in 2015 and 2016 by Institutional Investor. Mr. Samra holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Bentley College and a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Joseph Vari is a co-portfolio manager on the Artisan Partners International Value Team. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in August 2012, Mr. Vari was a generalist analyst for Hunter Global Investors. Earlier in his career, he was a research analyst for Himalaya Capital, a long/short equity fund affiliated with Tiger Management. Mr. Vari holds a bachelor’s degree in history (summa cum laude) from Loyola University, a master’s degree in anthropology from Columbia University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and a master’s degree in international affairs, international finance and banking from Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2018
3.67
3.7%
Ian P. McGonigle, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager on the Artisan Partners International Value Team. In this role, he oversees the research process and conducts fundamental research as a generalist. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in June 2009, Mr. McGonigle was a securities analyst for Eagle Capital Partners LLC. Earlier in his career, he was a research analyst and vice president for the First Eagle group of mutual funds at Arnhold and S. Bleichroeder Advisers LLC and a senior equity research analyst at Estabrook Capital Management LLC. Mr. McGonigle holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Franklin & Marshall College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
