Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

AMG Beutel Goodman International Equity Fund

mutual fund
APCZX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 -0.06 -0.6%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (APCTX) Primary N (APINX) Inst (APCZX)
APCZX (Mutual Fund)

AMG Beutel Goodman International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 -0.06 -0.6%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (APCTX) Primary N (APINX) Inst (APCZX)
APCZX (Mutual Fund)

AMG Beutel Goodman International Equity Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.89 -0.06 -0.6%
primary theme
International Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inst (APCTX) Primary N (APINX) Inst (APCZX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG Beutel Goodman International Equity Fund

APCZX | Fund

$9.89

$24.5 M

3.95%

$0.39

0.98%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.4%

Net Assets

$24.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

48.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.98%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 152.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

$50,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

AMG Beutel Goodman International Equity Fund

APCZX | Fund

$9.89

$24.5 M

3.95%

$0.39

0.98%

APCZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.13%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AMG Beutel Goodman International Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AMG Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stanley Wu

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization.
Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd., the subadviser to the Fund (“Beutel Goodman” or the “Subadviser”), uses a value-based investment process and fundamental, bottom-up research in selecting investments for the Fund. The Fund seeks to invest in companies at discounts to their intrinsic value, which is defined as the present value of sustainable free cash flow (cash that is available to a company after paying out the money needed to maintain or expand its operations). Beutel Goodman seeks companies whose management, in Beutel Goodman’s view, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to create shareholder value through the sustainable generation of free cash flow without undue financial leverage. Beutel Goodman also analyzes company management’s track record of capital investments and track record of returning cash to shareholders. The Subadviser leverages deep investment experience to identify companies that 
exhibit strong free cash flow, a competitive industry position, and a healthy balance sheet. 
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or if conditions are not favorable, in the view of Beutel Goodman, at least 30%) of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in any country outside the U.S., including developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in emerging market countries. 
At times, depending on market and other conditions, and in the sole discretion of the Subadviser, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a small number of issuers, business sectors or industries. The Fund generally does not hedge against currency risk. The Fund currently expects to hold between 25 and 40 positions at any time. The Fund is non-diversified. 
Read More

APCZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% 2.1% 19.6% 36.74%
1 Yr 12.5% -20.6% 28.2% 86.24%
3 Yr 6.0%* -14.7% 25.1% 23.16%
5 Yr -2.4%* -9.8% 60.7% 88.85%
10 Yr N/A* -5.9% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -43.6% 71.3% 83.55%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 35.21%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 77.47%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 38.23%
2018 -6.6% -13.0% -0.7% 97.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period APCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -16.4% 19.6% 36.74%
1 Yr 12.5% -27.2% 28.2% 79.86%
3 Yr 6.0%* -14.7% 25.1% 22.32%
5 Yr -0.1%* -9.8% 60.7% 74.50%
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period APCZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.9% -43.6% 71.3% 83.55%
2021 3.5% -15.4% 9.4% 35.21%
2020 1.9% -10.4% 121.9% 77.47%
2019 4.8% -0.5% 8.5% 38.23%
2018 -4.4% -13.0% -0.7% 78.15%

NAV & Total Return History

APCZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

APCZX Category Low Category High APCZX % Rank
Net Assets 24.5 M 1.02 M 369 B 92.35%
Number of Holdings 27 1 10801 94.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 12 M 0 34.5 B 90.87%
Weighting of Top 10 48.89% 1.9% 101.9% 8.92%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%
  2. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%
  3. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%
  4. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%
  5. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%
  6. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%
  7. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%
  8. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%
  9. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%
  10. Euro Stoxx 50 Future June 21 11.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High APCZX % Rank
Stocks 		96.70% 0.00% 122.60% 71.79%
Cash 		3.30% -65.15% 100.00% 23.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 48.50%
Other 		0.00% -16.47% 17.36% 65.62%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 43.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 48.86%

APCZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

APCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.98% 0.02% 26.51% 51.61%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 1.60% 36.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.15% 0.01% 1.00% 74.65%

Sales Fees

APCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

APCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% 4.92%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

APCZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 152.00% 2.00% 247.00% 96.09%

APCZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

APCZX Category Low Category High APCZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.95% 0.00% 13.13% 1.27%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

APCZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

APCZX Category Low Category High APCZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.13% -0.93% 6.38% 69.29%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

APCZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

APCZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stanley Wu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

Stanley Wu, CFA, joined JFL in 2005 as a global research analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Stanley spent four years in equity research with Letko Brosseau and Associates, where he covered health care, specialty chemical, and, IT services, on a global basis. Prior to that, he worked in business development areas for the medical devices division in an affiliate of Siemens in China. He also had business experience with a major media and communication holding company based in Bangkok, Thailand. Stanley holds B.S. and M.S. degrees from Zhejiang University (Hangzhou, China) and Chinese Academy of

KC Parker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 19, 2021

1.2

1.2%

KC joined Beutel Goodman in 2006 and has over 10 years of investment experience. He is a portfolio manager and research analyst specializing in U.S. and international equities. Prior to joining Beutel Goodman, KC was senior partner in an Ottawa-based technology firm. KC is a graduate of Simon Fraser University and a CFA charterholder.

Beutel Goodman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2021

1.17

1.2%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×