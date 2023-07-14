The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of non-U.S. companies. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities. The Fund may invest in securities of any market capitalization.

Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd., the subadviser to the Fund (“Beutel Goodman” or the “Subadviser”), uses a value-based investment process and fundamental, bottom-up research in selecting investments for the Fund. The Fund seeks to invest in companies at discounts to their intrinsic value, which is defined as the present value of sustainable free cash flow (cash that is available to a company after paying out the money needed to maintain or expand its operations). Beutel Goodman seeks companies whose management, in Beutel Goodman’s view, has consistently demonstrated a commitment to create shareholder value through the sustainable generation of free cash flow without undue financial leverage. Beutel Goodman also analyzes company management’s track record of capital investments and track record of returning cash to shareholders. The Subadviser leverages deep investment experience to identify companies that

exhibit strong free cash flow, a competitive industry position, and a healthy balance sheet.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 40% (or if conditions are not favorable, in the view of Beutel Goodman, at least 30%) of its net assets in investments economically tied to countries other than the U.S., and the Fund will hold investments economically tied to a minimum of three countries other than the U.S. The Fund considers an investment to be economically tied to a country other than the U.S. if it provides investment exposure to a non-U.S. issuer. The Fund considers a company to be a non-U.S. issuer if (i) it is organized outside the U.S. or maintains a principal place of business outside the U.S., (ii) its securities are traded principally outside the U.S., or (iii) during its most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed outside the U.S. or it has at least 50% of its assets outside the U.S. The Fund may invest in securities of issuers located in any country outside the U.S., including developed and emerging market countries. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in emerging market countries.

At times, depending on market and other conditions, and in the sole discretion of the Subadviser, the Fund may invest a substantial portion of its assets in a small number of issuers, business sectors or industries. The Fund generally does not hedge against currency risk. The Fund currently expects to hold between 25 and 40 positions at any time. The Fund is non-diversified.