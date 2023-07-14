Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
13.7%
1 yr return
12.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.3%
Net Assets
$24.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.9%
Expense Ratio 1.08%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 152.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
$25,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|APCTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|2.1%
|19.6%
|38.87%
|1 Yr
|12.7%
|-20.6%
|28.2%
|85.67%
|3 Yr
|6.1%*
|-14.7%
|25.1%
|21.80%
|5 Yr
|-2.3%*
|-9.8%
|60.7%
|88.37%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.9%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|APCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APCTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|24.5 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|92.21%
|Number of Holdings
|27
|1
|10801
|94.44%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|12 M
|0
|34.5 B
|90.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.89%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|8.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|APCTX % Rank
|Stocks
|96.70%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|71.65%
|Cash
|3.30%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|23.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|47.50%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|64.76%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|42.65%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|48.01%
|APCTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.08%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|43.13%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|35.90%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|74.19%
|APCTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|APCTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|3.28%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|APCTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|152.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|95.93%
|APCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APCTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.71%
|0.00%
|13.13%
|1.98%
|APCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|APCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|APCTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.03%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|74.24%
|APCTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2022
|$0.371
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2021
|$0.228
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2019
|$0.271
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.200
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2017
|$0.167
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
Stanley Wu, CFA, joined JFL in 2005 as a global research analyst. Prior to joining the firm, Stanley spent four years in equity research with Letko Brosseau and Associates, where he covered health care, specialty chemical, and, IT services, on a global basis. Prior to that, he worked in business development areas for the medical devices division in an affiliate of Siemens in China. He also had business experience with a major media and communication holding company based in Bangkok, Thailand. Stanley holds B.S. and M.S. degrees from Zhejiang University (Hangzhou, China) and Chinese Academy of
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 19, 2021
1.2
1.2%
KC joined Beutel Goodman in 2006 and has over 10 years of investment experience. He is a portfolio manager and research analyst specializing in U.S. and international equities. Prior to joining Beutel Goodman, KC was senior partner in an Ottawa-based technology firm. KC is a graduate of Simon Fraser University and a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2021
1.17
1.2%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
