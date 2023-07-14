The Fund invests primarily in agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), collateralized bond obligations (“CBOs”), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including securities backed by assets such as unsecured consumer loans, credit card receivables, student loans, automobile loans, loans financing solar energy systems, and residential and commercial real estate, and other debt securitizations (collectively, “Structured Products”); mortgage loans, secured and unsecured consumer loans, commercial loans and pools of such loans (collectively, “Loans”); corporate debt, including bank-issued subordinated debt; equity securities of banks, real estate investment trusts, or other issuers; and U.S. Treasury and U.S. government agency securities.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in CLOs, which are backed by a pool of loans, as well as CDOs, which may be backed by a pool of debt. CLOs and CDOs are similar to CMOs, but differ as to the type of underlying loan or debt.

The Fund may invest in the securities of other investment companies, including those that are part of the same group of investment companies as the Fund, that pursue an investment strategy that supports the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund will concentrate its investments in mortgage loans, agency and non-agency RMBS and CMBS (“Mortgage Related Instruments”). This means that, under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in Mortgage Related Instruments (measured at the time of purchase). The Fund will not concentrate its investments in any other group of industries. The Fund’s policy to concentrate its investments in Mortgage Related Holdings is fundamental and may not be changed without shareholder approval.

The fixed income instruments in which the Fund invests may include those of issuers from the United States and other countries. The Fund’s investments in foreign debt securities will typically be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in investments that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.

The Fund may invest, without limitation, in securities of any maturity and duration. Maturity refers to the length of time until a bond’s principal is repaid with interest. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates that incorporates a security’s yield, coupon, final maturity and call and put features and prepayment exposure into one measure with a higher duration indicating greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of two years, and interest rates increase (fall) by 1%, the portfolio would decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.

The Fund may invest in high-yield securities and securities that are not rated by any rating agencies. These “high-yield” securities (also known as “junk bonds”) will generally be rated BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Rating Group (“S&P”) or will be of equivalent quality rating from another Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organization. If a bond is unrated, the Adviser may determine whether it is of comparable quality and therefore eligible for the Fund’s investment. Although the Fund will not acquire investments of issuers that are in default at the time of investment, the Fund may hold such securities if an investment subsequently defaults.

The Fund may implement its strategy by making investments directly or, to comply with certain regulations, through a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund organized as a statutory trust under the laws of the state of Delaware (each, a “Subsidiary”). The Subsidiary may invest in residential and commercial real estate whole loans, participations in such loans or instruments representing the right to receive interest payments and principal due on such loans. The Subsidiary may invest in residential and

commercial real estate loans of any credit rating or no credit rating, including without limit in loans that are rated below investment grade. The principal risks of investments in the Subsidiary are the same as those relating to residential loans and mortgages. See “Residential Loans and Mortgages Risk.” The allocation of the Fund’s investments, if any, in the Subsidiary will vary over time, and the Subsidiary’s investments will also vary and may not include all of the types of investments described above. In the future, the Fund may form one or more additional wholly-owned and controlled subsidiaries.

In pursuing its investment objectives or for hedging purposes, the Fund may utilize short selling, borrowing and various types of derivative instruments, including swaps, futures contracts, and options, although not all such derivatives will be used at all times. Such derivatives may trade over-the-counter or on an exchange and may principally be used for one or more of the following purposes: speculation, currency hedging, duration management, or to pursue the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund may borrow to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, which generally means that the Fund may borrow up to one-third of its total assets. The Fund may also invest in repurchase agreements and borrow through reverse repurchase agreements.

The Fund’s allocation of its assets into various asset classes within its investment strategy will depend on the views of the Adviser as to the best value relative to what is currently presented in the marketplace. Investment decisions are made based on fundamental research and analysis to identify issuers with the ability to improve their credit profile over time with attractive valuations, resulting in both income and potential capital appreciation. In selecting investments, the Adviser may consider maturity, yield and ratings information and opportunities for price appreciation among other criteria. The Adviser also analyzes a variety of factors when selecting investments for the Fund, such as collateral quality, credit support, structure and market conditions. The Adviser attempts to diversify risks that arise from position sizes, geography, ratings, duration, deal structure and collateral values. The Adviser will also seek to invest in securities that have relatively low volatility. The Adviser seeks to limit risk of principal by targeting assets that it considers undervalued. From time to time, the Fund may allocate its assets so as to focus on particular types of securities.

As part of its investment process, the Adviser also considers certain environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) and sustainability factors that it believes could have a material negative or positive impact on the risk profiles of the issuers or underlying collateral assets of certain securities in which the Fund may invest. These determinations may not be conclusive, and securities that may be negatively impacted by such factors may be purchased and retained by the Fund while the Fund may divest or not invest in securities that may be positively impacted by such factors. The Adviser may sell investments if it determines that any of the mentioned factors have changed materially from its initial analysis, that other factors indicate that an investment is no longer earning a return commensurate with its risk, or that a different security will better help the Fund achieve its investment objective.