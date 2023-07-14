Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.9%
1 yr return
-10.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.6%
Net Assets
$5.61 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.7%
Expense Ratio 2.04%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|ANGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.9%
|-7.5%
|18.6%
|92.46%
|1 Yr
|-10.3%
|-18.4%
|21.8%
|95.94%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|89.22%
|5 Yr
|-5.6%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|94.68%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|51.10%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|84.26%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|33.38%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|92.20%
|2019
|0.0%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|91.91%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|12.14%
|Period
|ANGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.9%
|-11.7%
|18.6%
|91.20%
|1 Yr
|-10.3%
|-18.4%
|38.5%
|95.81%
|3 Yr
|-6.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|89.20%
|5 Yr
|-5.2%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|93.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|47.25%
* Annualized
|Period
|ANGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.9%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|82.83%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|33.38%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|92.20%
|2019
|0.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|91.57%
|2018
|0.3%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|4.36%
|ANGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|5.61 B
|100
|124 B
|9.52%
|Number of Holdings
|1597
|2
|8175
|12.27%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.3 B
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|9.24%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.72%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|67.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANGCX % Rank
|Bonds
|84.17%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|61.90%
|Cash
|13.88%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|27.99%
|Stocks
|1.22%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|25.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.68%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|25.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.06%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|83.12%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|42.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANGCX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|52.00%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|44.67%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|3.78%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|60.89%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.89%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|54.22%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|74.22%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|57.33%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|44.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|51.78%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|44.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANGCX % Rank
|US
|1.22%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|22.08%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|46.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANGCX % Rank
|Securitized
|75.28%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|5.65%
|Cash & Equivalents
|16.06%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.22%
|Corporate
|5.87%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|86.67%
|Government
|2.77%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|73.91%
|Derivative
|0.01%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|58.90%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|49.28%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ANGCX % Rank
|US
|82.02%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|18.76%
|Non US
|2.15%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|88.17%
|ANGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.04%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|15.59%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|75.49%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|81.75%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|ANGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|20.21%
|ANGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ANGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|40.07%
|ANGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.27%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|29.99%
|ANGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ANGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ANGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|3.69%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|23.10%
|ANGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2018
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2015
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Berkin is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital. He serves as a Portfolio Manager for three of the firm’s mutual funds, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, High Yield Opportunities Fund, and the Strategic Credit Fund, as well as one of the firm’s private funds. He has over 15 years of experience in fixed income products and focuses on building and managing strategies within the collateralized loan obligation (CLO) market. Prior to Angel Oak, Berkin spent six years as an executive director at UBS, covering structured products and client solutions. Prior to UBS, Berkin worked at Bank of America where he focused on the structuring and marketing of CLOs and synthetic collateralized debt obligations backed by corporate credit. Before Bank of America, Berkin worked in Turkey as a commercial banker, where he was responsible for lending to large cap corporations. Berkin holds a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Bogazici University in Istanbul, Turkey and an M.B.A. from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 10, 2015
7.15
7.2%
Sreeni is a co-founder, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Angel Oak Capital and is responsible for the overall investment strategy of the firm. Prior to Angel Oak, Sreeni was the Chief Investment Officer of the investment portfolio at Washington Mutual Bank in Seattle where he managed a $25 billion portfolio. He was also part of the macro asset strategy team at the bank. Sreeni previously worked for six years at SunTrust Bank in Atlanta, where he was responsible for investment strategies and served as Head Portfolio Manager for the $3 billion commercial mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He began his career at SunTrust in 1998 as a Bank Analyst focused on asset/liability management and liquidity strategies. Sreeni holds a B.B.A. degree in Economics from Georgia College and State University and an M.B.A. in Finance from Georgia State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2015
6.67
6.7%
Mr. Sam Dunlap serves as Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital Advisors. He is also responsible for managing the separately managed accounts for Angel Oak clients, primarily depository institutions, and focuses on building and managing strategies within the residential mortgage-backed securities market. Sam joined Angel Oak in 2009. He serves as a voting member of the firm's public funds Investment Committee and is a board member of the Angel Oak Funds Trust. He has also been featured as a television guest on CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. Sam began his capital markets career in 2002 and has investment experience across multiple sectors of the fixed income market. Prior to joining Angel Oak, he was with SunTrust Robinson Humphrey where he focused on both interest rate hedging products and interest rate linked structured notes. Before SunTrust, Sam was at Wachovia in Charlotte, NC supporting the agency mortgage pass-through trading desk.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Kin is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Strategy Income Fund. He focuses on building and managing strategies within the commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) market and commercial real-estate related investment activities. Kin began his career in 1993 and most recently served as Executive Director at Nomura Securities International. Previously, he was Head of CMBS Trading for both Mizuho Securities and RBS Greenwich Capital. Kin also worked in CMBS trading with Credit Suisse and Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette. Kin holds a B.S. degree in Industrial Management and Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2017
5.0
5.0%
Colin is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the Multi-Strategy Income Fund, the UltraShort Income Fund, the Strategic Credit Fund, and the Strategic Mortgage Income Fund. He also focuses on security and portfolio analytics and is responsible for building and managing strategies within the residential mortgage-backed securities market. Colin joined Angel Oak in 2012, and serves as a voting member of the firm’s public funds Investment Committee. He is also a speaker on many of the firm’s quarterly calls for both its private and public funds. Prior to Angel Oak, Colin worked for Prodigus Capital Management where he was responsible for the acquisition and management of their distressed debt portfolio, as well as the development of their proprietary financial technology platform. Previously, Colin worked in the Real Estate Capital Markets group for Wachovia Bank and Wells Fargo where he focused on risk management for their commercial real estate REPO lines. Colin holds B.B.A. degrees in Banking & Finance and Real Estate from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 03, 2019
2.74
2.7%
Clayton is a Senior Portfolio Manager at Angel Oak Capital and serves as a Portfolio Manager for the UltraShort Income Fund, the Multi-Strategy Income Fund and the Multi-Strategy Income UCITS Fund. He is a Portfolio Manager within the non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities markets and focuses on cross asset fund allocation and interest rate risk management of Angel Oak’s funds and institutional separately managed accounts. Clayton has been in the investment management industry since 2008 and has experience across multiple sectors of fixed income. Prior to joining Angel Oak in 2011, he worked for YieldQuest Advisors, where he was a member of the investment committee focusing on the interest rate risk, currency risk, and commodity exposures of the portfolios alongside directly managing the closed-end fund allocations within the portfolios and individual accounts. Clayton holds a B.B.A. degree in Finance from the Farmer School of Business at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
