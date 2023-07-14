Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.2%
1 yr return
-4.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
-6.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.6%
Net Assets
$3.4 B
Holdings in Top 10
71.6%
Expense Ratio 1.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 166.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AKGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-4.3%
|5.1%
|85.41%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-15.7%
|164.5%
|73.78%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|63.04%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|94.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|48.51%
* Annualized
|Period
|AKGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|90.35%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|80.98%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|71.01%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|29.35%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|95.53%
|Period
|AKGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.2%
|-15.5%
|5.1%
|82.46%
|1 Yr
|-4.6%
|-16.1%
|164.5%
|70.16%
|3 Yr
|-6.9%*
|-12.2%
|47.9%
|62.81%
|5 Yr
|-3.6%*
|-10.0%
|55.6%
|94.65%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.5%
|45.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|AKGCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.6%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|90.35%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|80.87%
|2020
|0.9%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|71.01%
|2019
|1.5%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|30.56%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|96.12%
|AKGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AKGCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.4 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|27.49%
|Number of Holdings
|1064
|1
|17234
|32.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.41 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|21.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|71.64%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|5.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AKGCX % Rank
|Bonds
|133.50%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|3.06%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.77%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|38.52%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.66%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|10.76%
|Stocks
|0.38%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|6.79%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|15.85%
|Cash
|-36.31%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|96.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AKGCX % Rank
|Energy
|74.70%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|23.12%
|Consumer Defense
|20.15%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|2.89%
|Communication Services
|2.72%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|24.86%
|Industrials
|2.44%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|28.90%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|35.84%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|34.10%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|33.53%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|28.32%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|46.24%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|45.09%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|34.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AKGCX % Rank
|US
|0.37%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|6.63%
|Non US
|0.01%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|5.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AKGCX % Rank
|Government
|55.18%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|1.83%
|Corporate
|18.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.07%
|Securitized
|12.17%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|90.97%
|Derivative
|9.89%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|6.05%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.79%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|56.96%
|Municipal
|0.15%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|61.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AKGCX % Rank
|US
|109.02%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|5.09%
|Non US
|24.48%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|2.02%
|AKGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.55%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|8.43%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|73.72%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|84.84%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|AKGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|15.09%
|AKGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AKGCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|166.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|59.41%
|AKGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AKGCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|4.22%
|0.00%
|10.77%
|24.62%
|AKGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AKGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AKGCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.29%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|16.70%
|AKGCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 11, 2017
|$0.072
|ExtraDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2017
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2017
|$0.036
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2016
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 12, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.006
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2016
6.11
6.1%
Matthew Sheridan is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AB, primarily focusing on the Global Multi-Sector Strategy portfolios. He is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Global High Income and Emerging Market Debt portfolio-management teams. Additionally, Sheridan is a member of the Rates and Currency Research Review team and the Emerging Market Debt Research Review team. He joined AB in 1998 and previously worked in the firm’s Structured Asset Securities Group. Sheridan holds a BS in finance from Syracuse University. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 22, 2016
6.11
6.1%
Gershon M. Distenfeld is a Senior Vice President and Director of Credit at AB, responsible for overseeing the investment strategy and management of all investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond portfolios and associated portfolio-management teams and Co-Head of Fixed Income. Strategies under his purview span the credit and risk spectrum, from short-duration investment-grade corporate bond portfolios to regional and global high-yield portfolios, encompassing a range of investment approaches, objectives and alpha targets, from income-oriented buy-and-hold strategies to active multi-sector total return strategies, and including both publicly traded securities and private placements in developed and emerging markets. Distenfeld is also a Partner of the firm. He co-manages AB’s multiple-award-winning High Income Fund, named “Best Fund over 10 Years” by Lipper from 2012 to 2015, and the multiple-award-winning Global High Yield and American Income portfolios, flagship fixed-income funds on the firm’s Luxembourg-domiciled fund platform for non-US investors. Distenfeld also designed and is one of the lead portfolio managers for AB’s Multi-Sector Credit Strategy, which invests across investment-grade and high-yield credit sectors globally. He is the author of a number of published papers, including one on high-yield bonds being attractive substitutes for equities and another on the often-misunderstood differences between high-yield bonds and loans. His blog “High Yield Won’t Bubble Over” (January 2013) is one of AB’s all-time most-read blogs. Distenfeld joined AB in 1998 as a fixed-income business analyst, and served as a high-yield trader (1999–2002) and high-yield portfolio manager (2002–2006) before being named director of High Yield in 2006. He began his career as an operations analyst supporting Emerging Markets Debt at Lehman Brothers. Distenfeld holds a BS in finance from the Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 01, 2019
3.33
3.3%
Scott DiMaggio is Senior Vice President and Director of both Global Fixed Income and Canada Fixed Income and Co-Head of Fixed Income at AB. Before joining the firm in 1999, DiMaggio was a risk management market analyst at Santander Investment Securities. He also held positions as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young and Andersen Consulting. DiMaggio holds a BS in business administration from the State University of New York, Albany, and an MS in finance from Baruch College. He is a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals and a CFA charterholder. Location: New York
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2022
0.36
0.4%
Fahd Malik is a Portfolio Manager on the fixed income team, focusing primarily on Income Strategies. Prior to taking on this role, he served as a portfolio manager for AB’s Absolute Return fund. Malik joined the firm in 2006 and has extensive experience in systematic, market neutral, risk-mitigating and derivative strategies. He holds a BS in electrical and computer engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and an MS in mathematics in finance from the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University. Location: New York
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.83
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...