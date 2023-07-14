Home
AB Income Fund

ACGZX | Fund

$6.42

$3.4 B

5.29%

$0.34

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.3%

1 yr return

-4.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.4 B

Holdings in Top 10

71.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.4
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 166.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AB Income Fund

ACGZX | Fund

$6.42

$3.4 B

5.29%

$0.34

0.49%

ACGZX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 3.32%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Matthew Sheridan

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets in income-producing securities. The Fund also normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in securities of U.S. and foreign governments, their agencies or instrumentalities and repurchase agreements relating to U.S. Government securities.
The Fund normally invests at least 65% of its total assets in U.S. Dollar-denominated securities. The Fund may also invest up to 35% of its total assets in non-government fixed-income securities, including corporate debt securities, non-government mortgage-backed and other asset-backed securities, certificates of deposit and commercial paper. The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in below investment grade securities (commonly known as “junk bonds”). The Fund may invest no more than 25% of its total assets in securities of issuers in any one country other than the U.S. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include investments in securities of emerging market countries or of issuers in emerging markets.
The Adviser selects securities for purchase or sale based on its assessment of the securities’ risks and return characteristics as well as the securities’ impact on the overall risks and return characteristics of the Fund. In making this assessment, the Adviser takes into account various factors, including the credit quality and sensitivity to interest rates of the securities under consideration and of the Fund’s other holdings. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities with any maturity or duration.
The Fund utilizes derivatives, such as options, futures contracts, forwards and swaps to a significant extent, subject to the limits of applicable law. The Fund may, for example, use credit default, interest rate and total return swaps to establish exposure to the fixed-income markets or particular fixed-income securities. Derivatives may provide a more efficient and economical exposure to market segments than direct investments, and may also be a more efficient way to alter the Fund’s exposure. The Fund may also enter into transactions such as reverse repurchase agreements that are similar to borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund’s use of derivatives and these borrowing transactions may create aggregate exposure that is substantially in excess of its net assets, effectively leveraging the Fund.
ACGZX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -4.3% 5.1% 85.70%
1 Yr -4.5% -15.7% 164.5% 78.27%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.2% 47.9% 65.11%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% 63.77%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% 8.28%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -34.7% 131.9% 90.84%
2021 -2.1% -6.0% 15.7% 81.18%
2020 0.9% -9.6% 118.7% 71.11%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ACGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -15.5% 5.1% 82.75%
1 Yr -4.5% -16.1% 164.5% 74.64%
3 Yr -6.9%* -12.2% 47.9% 64.90%
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.6% 57.25%
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.5% 7.83%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ACGZX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.7% -34.7% 131.9% 90.84%
2021 -2.1% -6.0% 15.7% 81.08%
2020 0.9% -9.6% 118.7% 71.11%
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ACGZX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ACGZX Category Low Category High ACGZX % Rank
Net Assets 3.4 B 2.88 M 287 B 27.68%
Number of Holdings 1064 1 17234 32.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.41 B -106 M 27.6 B 21.61%
Weighting of Top 10 71.64% 3.7% 123.9% 5.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%
  2. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%
  3. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%
  4. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%
  5. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%
  6. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%
  7. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%
  8. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%
  9. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%
  10. 5 Year Treasury Note Future Mar 22 19.93%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ACGZX % Rank
Bonds 		133.50% 3.97% 268.18% 3.25%
Convertible Bonds 		1.77% 0.00% 7.93% 38.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.66% 0.00% 77.13% 10.95%
Stocks 		0.38% -0.55% 24.74% 6.99%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 54.95%
Cash 		-36.31% -181.13% 95.99% 96.93%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACGZX % Rank
Energy 		74.70% 0.00% 100.00% 24.28%
Consumer Defense 		20.15% 0.00% 99.67% 4.05%
Communication Services 		2.72% 0.00% 100.00% 26.01%
Industrials 		2.44% 0.00% 48.31% 30.06%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 69.36%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 68.79%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.26% 65.90%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 17.70% 64.16%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 73.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 72.25%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 69.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACGZX % Rank
US 		0.37% -0.52% 24.47% 6.82%
Non US 		0.01% -0.03% 4.86% 6.63%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACGZX % Rank
Government 		55.18% 0.00% 86.23% 2.02%
Corporate 		18.81% 0.00% 100.00% 86.26%
Securitized 		12.17% 0.00% 98.40% 91.16%
Derivative 		9.89% 0.00% 25.16% 6.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		3.79% 0.00% 95.99% 57.25%
Municipal 		0.15% 0.00% 100.00% 62.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ACGZX % Rank
US 		109.02% 3.63% 210.09% 5.28%
Non US 		24.48% -6.54% 58.09% 2.21%

ACGZX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ACGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 20.64% 73.88%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.76% 74.20%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

ACGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ACGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

ACGZX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 166.00% 2.00% 493.39% 59.64%

ACGZX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ACGZX Category Low Category High ACGZX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.29% 0.00% 10.77% 12.21%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ACGZX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ACGZX Category Low Category High ACGZX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.32% -1.28% 8.97% 2.01%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ACGZX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

ACGZX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Matthew Sheridan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2016

6.11

6.1%

Matthew Sheridan is a Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at AB, primarily focusing on the Global Multi-Sector Strategy portfolios. He is a member of the Global Fixed Income, Global High Income and Emerging Market Debt portfolio-management teams. Additionally, Sheridan is a member of the Rates and Currency Research Review team and the Emerging Market Debt Research Review team. He joined AB in 1998 and previously worked in the firm’s Structured Asset Securities Group. Sheridan holds a BS in finance from Syracuse University. He is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Gershon Distenfeld

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 22, 2016

6.11

6.1%

Gershon M. Distenfeld is a Senior Vice President and Director of Credit at AB, responsible for overseeing the investment strategy and management of all investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond portfolios and associated portfolio-management teams and Co-Head of Fixed Income. Strategies under his purview span the credit and risk spectrum, from short-duration investment-grade corporate bond portfolios to regional and global high-yield portfolios, encompassing a range of investment approaches, objectives and alpha targets, from income-oriented buy-and-hold strategies to active multi-sector total return strategies, and including both publicly traded securities and private placements in developed and emerging markets. Distenfeld is also a Partner of the firm. He co-manages AB’s multiple-award-winning High Income Fund, named “Best Fund over 10 Years” by Lipper from 2012 to 2015, and the multiple-award-winning Global High Yield and American Income portfolios, flagship fixed-income funds on the firm’s Luxembourg-domiciled fund platform for non-US investors. Distenfeld also designed and is one of the lead portfolio managers for AB’s Multi-Sector Credit Strategy, which invests across investment-grade and high-yield credit sectors globally. He is the author of a number of published papers, including one on high-yield bonds being attractive substitutes for equities and another on the often-misunderstood differences between high-yield bonds and loans. His blog “High Yield Won’t Bubble Over” (January 2013) is one of AB’s all-time most-read blogs. Distenfeld joined AB in 1998 as a fixed-income business analyst, and served as a high-yield trader (1999–2002) and high-yield portfolio manager (2002–2006) before being named director of High Yield in 2006. He began his career as an operations analyst supporting Emerging Markets Debt at Lehman Brothers. Distenfeld holds a BS in finance from the Sy Syms School of Business at Yeshiva University, and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Scott DiMaggio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2019

3.33

3.3%

Scott DiMaggio is Senior Vice President and Director of both Global Fixed Income and Canada Fixed Income and Co-Head of Fixed Income at AB. Before joining the firm in 1999, DiMaggio was a risk management market analyst at Santander Investment Securities. He also held positions as a senior consultant at Ernst & Young and Andersen Consulting. DiMaggio holds a BS in business administration from the State University of New York, Albany, and an MS in finance from Baruch College. He is a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals and a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Fahd Malik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2022

0.36

0.4%

Fahd Malik is a Portfolio Manager on the fixed income team, focusing primarily on Income Strategies. Prior to taking on this role, he served as a portfolio manager for AB’s Absolute Return fund. Malik joined the firm in 2006 and has extensive experience in systematic, market neutral, risk-mitigating and derivative strategies. He holds a BS in electrical and computer engineering from The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and an MS in mathematics in finance from the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences at New York University. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.83 1.16

