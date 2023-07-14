Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
6.9%
1 yr return
-6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
-13.2%
Net Assets
$49.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
48.3%
Expense Ratio 1.47%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 32.52%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Realty Income & Growth Fund invests 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of issuers which (i) are principally engaged in the real estate industry, (ii) are principally engaged in real estate financing or (iii) control real estate assets with an aggregate estimated value equal to no less than 50% of such issuer’s assets. These companies include, but are not limited to, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), real estate operating companies and homebuilders, and companies with a majority of real estate holdings, such as hotel and entertainment companies. “Principally engaged” in the real estate industry or in real estate financing means that a majority of a company’s revenues are derived from the real estate industry or from real estate financing, respectively, or that the company is classified as a “real estate” company under the Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification System (GICS). To “control” real estate assets means to own such assets.
The Fund concentrates its investments in the securities of companies engaged principally in the real estate industry and may invest all of its assets in such securities; however, the Fund may temporarily invest less than 25% of its net assets in such securities during periods of adverse economic conditions in the real estate industry.
In addition to common stocks and REITs, securities in which the Fund may invest include preferred stocks and rights and warrants.
The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may borrow up to 10% of its total assets for investment purposes.
In managing the assets of the Fund, the Adviser invests primarily in the equity securities of companies offering high dividend yields and which the Adviser believes offer strong prospects for capital growth. In selecting investments, an important focus of the Adviser is to identify investment opportunities where dividends are well supported by the underlying assets and earnings of a company.
In managing the assets of the Fund, the Adviser generally pursues a value oriented approach. The Adviser also emphasizes investments in the equity securities of companies which it believes have the potential to growth their earnings at faster than normal rates and thus offer the potential for higher dividends and growth in the future. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) analysis is fully integrated into investment decisions for all equity holdings. As such, although ESG investing is not a principal strategy o the Fund, the Adviser considers and evaluates ESG factors as part of the investment research process and this analysis forms an integral component of the Adviser’s investment analysis for all companies.
The Fund is “non-diversified.” This means that, as compared to mutual funds which are diversified, the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its total assets in the securities of a single issuer. As a result, the Fund may hold larger positions in a relatively small number of stocks as compared to many other mutual funds.
|Period
|AIGYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.9%
|-10.3%
|330.6%
|35.38%
|1 Yr
|-6.7%
|-35.2%
|248.3%
|50.54%
|3 Yr
|-3.9%*
|-14.0%
|47.2%
|88.12%
|5 Yr
|-13.2%*
|-14.9%
|23.1%
|98.33%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|10.1%
|35.98%
* Annualized
|AIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIGYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|49.5 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|85.83%
|Number of Holdings
|39
|20
|642
|59.57%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.2 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|86.28%
|Weighting of Top 10
|48.25%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|60.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIGYX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.78%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|69.68%
|Cash
|2.22%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|23.47%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|89.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|88.09%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|89.53%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|90.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIGYX % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|33.21%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|89.31%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|91.22%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|90.46%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|89.31%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|91.22%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|90.08%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|90.46%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|89.69%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|95.80%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|90.46%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AIGYX % Rank
|US
|97.78%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|53.43%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|93.50%
|AIGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.47%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|37.59%
|Management Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|84.12%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|AIGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|AIGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|69.77%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AIGYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|32.52%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|40.31%
|AIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIGYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.47%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|28.06%
|AIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|AIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AIGYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|51.46%
|AIGYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$2.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2019
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2018
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.188
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2018
4.24
4.2%
Svitlana Gubriy is Head of Indirect Real Assets at abrdn. Svitlana is responsible for the team based in Boston, London, Edinburgh, Singapore and Hong Kong manging the indirect real assets’ investments across a number of global and regional mandates. Prior to joining the company in 2005, Ms. Gubriy worked in real estate investment banking division of Lehman Brothers in New York. Svitlana graduated with a Diploma with Honours in Applied Mathematics, an MA in Applied Economics and an MBA in Finance and Corporate Accounting. Svitlana also holds the Investment Management Certificate (IMC).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 07, 2018
4.24
4.2%
Bill Pekowitz is a REIT Analyst / Portfolio Manager at abrdn. Bill has significant investment experience, initially working as an equity analyst for Value Line Inc.’s research department, before joining Prudential Equity Group as an associate analyst for REITs in 2004, and finally working for Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers from 2006 to 2012 as a senior analyst prior to joining Standard Life Investments. Bill graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Economics and has completed Level II of the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jay Carlington is a Portfolio Manager and is responsible for providing investment recommendations for abrdn’s Listed Real Estate Funds, with primary coverage in North America. Jay joined the company in 2017 from Green Street Advisors in Newport Beach, CA where he was lead analyst covering the U.S. Strip Center REIT Sector. Previously, Jay worked for Credit Suisse in New York as a sell side analyst covering consumer staples and healthcare. Prior to that, Jay worked for Moody’s Investors Service where he rated high-yield credits in the consumer sector. Jay graduated with a BBA in Finance from Pace University in New York City and is a CFA® charterholder. Jay also holds his Series 7 license.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
