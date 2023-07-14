As a non-fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Realty Income & Growth Fund invests 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities of issuers which (i) are principally engaged in the real estate industry, (ii) are principally engaged in real estate financing or (iii) control real estate assets with an aggregate estimated value equal to no less than 50% of such issuer’s assets. These companies include, but are not limited to, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), real estate operating companies and homebuilders, and companies with a majority of real estate holdings, such as hotel and entertainment companies. “Principally engaged” in the real estate industry or in real estate financing means that a majority of a company’s revenues are derived from the real estate industry or from real estate financing, respectively, or that the company is classified as a “real estate” company under the Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification System (GICS). To “control” real estate assets means to own such assets.

The Fund concentrates its investments in the securities of companies engaged principally in the real estate industry and may invest all of its assets in such securities; however, the Fund may temporarily invest less than 25% of its net assets in such securities during periods of adverse economic conditions in the real estate industry.

In addition to common stocks and REITs, securities in which the Fund may invest include preferred stocks and rights and warrants.

The Fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign securities. The Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization. The Fund may borrow up to 10% of its total assets for investment purposes.

In managing the assets of the Fund, the Adviser invests primarily in the equity securities of companies offering high dividend yields and which the Adviser believes offer strong prospects for capital growth. In selecting investments, an important focus of the Adviser is to identify investment opportunities where dividends are well supported by the underlying assets and earnings of a company.

In managing the assets of the Fund, the Adviser generally pursues a value oriented approach. The Adviser also emphasizes investments in the equity securities of companies which it believes have the potential to growth their earnings at faster than normal rates and thus offer the potential for higher dividends and growth in the future. ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) analysis is fully integrated into investment decisions for all equity holdings. As such, although ESG investing is not a principal strategy o the Fund, the Adviser considers and evaluates ESG factors as part of the investment research process and this analysis forms an integral component of the Adviser’s investment analysis for all companies.

The Fund is “non-diversified.” This means that, as compared to mutual funds which are diversified, the Fund may invest a greater percentage of its total assets in the securities of a single issuer. As a result, the Fund may hold larger positions in a relatively small number of stocks as compared to many other mutual funds.