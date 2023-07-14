Home
AHLIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.57%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon AHL Managed Futures Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Aug 19, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Russell Korgaonkar

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by implementing a quantitative trading strategy and systematic investment process designed to capitalize on price trends (up and/or down) in a broad range of global markets including stock indices, bonds and bond futures, currency and currency futures, and interest rates by utilizing derivative instruments. As the owner of a “long” position in a derivative instrument, the Fund may benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying investment and, as the owner of a “short” position, the Fund may benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying investment.
The Fund invests primarily in derivatives, including futures contracts (such as equity index futures, interest rate futures, treasury futures, and non-U.S. currency futures), and forward contracts, such as foreign currency forward contracts and non-deliverable forwards (“NDFs”). The Fund also may invest in swaps, which may include commodities swaps, credit default swaps, currency swaps, equity swaps, interest rate swaps and total return swaps, and other types of derivative instruments linked to stock indices, currencies, bonds, interest rates and commodity instruments. The Fund expects that, under normal market conditions, the notional value of its derivatives exposure generally will exceed that of its net assets. In connection with the Fund’s use of derivatives, which may be used for hedging purposes or for exposure to a market, the Fund may hold significant amounts of U.S. government securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and other foreign developed market sovereign short-term bonds issued by countries such as France, Germany, Japan and other developed countries, or short-term investments, including government money market funds, cash and time deposits in order to meet collateral and applicable asset coverage requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). Additionally, the Fund may invest in bonds and zero coupon securities, U.S. and non-U.S. currencies and securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The Fund’s investments are generally made without restriction as to issuer market capitalization, country, currency, maturity or credit rating. The Fund may invest in issuers in the U.S. and foreign developed and emerging markets.
The Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity futures markets by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary, which is organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). Generally, the Subsidiary invests primarily in commodity futures, but it may also invest in financial futures and forwards and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including open-end investment companies, and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. The Fund invests in the Subsidiary in order to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax law, rules and regulations that apply to “regulated investment companies.” Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives, however, the Subsidiary and the Fund, in the aggregate, comply with applicable Investment Company Act asset coverage requirements with respect to their total investments in commodity-linked derivatives. In addition, the Fund and the Subsidiary comply with the same fundamental investment restrictions on an aggregate basis and the Subsidiary follows the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund to the extent those restrictions, policies and procedures are applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary does not, and will not, seek to qualify as a “regulated investment company” under Subchapter M of Chapter 1 of Subtitle A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (“Subchapter M”). The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors.
The sub-advisor employs computerized processes to identify investment opportunities across a wide range of markets around the world. Investment decisions are executed via the sub-advisor’s proprietary execution strategy. The investment decision process is quantitative and primarily directional in nature, meaning that investment decisions are driven by mathematical models based on market trends and other historical relationships. It is underpinned by risk control, ongoing research, diversification and the quest for efficiency. The Fund’s holdings may be frequently adjusted to reflect the sub-advisor’s assessment of changing risks, which could result in high portfolio turnover.
The cornerstone of the sub-advisor’s investment philosophy is that the financial markets exhibit trends and other inefficiencies. Trends are a manifestation of serial correlation in financial markets — the phenomenon whereby past price movements influence price behavior. Although price trends vary in their intensity, duration and frequency they typically recur across sectors and markets. Trends are an attractive focus for active trading styles applied across a range of global markets. In implementing its investment program, the Fund may hold significant cash positions from time to time. Accordingly, the sub-advisor will make investment decisions for cash management purposes. Such arrangements may include investing in cash equivalents.
The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it is not limited to a percentage of assets that it may invest in any one issuer.
Read More

AHLIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AHLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -7.4% 14.6% 26.60%
1 Yr -16.3% -16.1% 36.5% 34.41%
3 Yr -1.1%* -7.9% 13.3% 3.37%
5 Yr -0.6%* -5.3% 10.0% 7.23%
10 Yr N/A* -2.4% 4.3% 37.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AHLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.7% -16.4% 12.9% 24.73%
2021 -1.1% -9.3% 17.5% 56.52%
2020 1.6% -25.8% 2.2% 12.79%
2019 -1.0% -5.1% 21.0% 61.84%
2018 0.1% -20.3% 4.6% 18.31%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AHLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.3% -7.4% 14.6% 26.60%
1 Yr -16.3% -20.3% 36.5% 26.88%
3 Yr -1.1%* -9.0% 11.1% 3.37%
5 Yr -0.2%* -5.7% 8.7% 6.02%
10 Yr N/A* -2.4% 4.3% 62.50%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AHLIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -0.7% -16.4% 12.9% 24.73%
2021 -1.1% -9.3% 17.5% 56.52%
2020 1.6% -20.3% 2.5% 1.16%
2019 -1.0% -5.1% 21.0% 32.89%
2018 0.5% -20.3% 6.7% 18.31%

NAV & Total Return History

AHLIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AHLIX Category Low Category High AHLIX % Rank
Net Assets 3.24 B 2.12 M 1.74 B 4.26%
Number of Holdings 84 3 876 56.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.51 B -100 M 2.04 B 4.26%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 20.3% 94.0% 51.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%
  2. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%
  3. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%
  4. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%
  5. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%
  6. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%
  7. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%
  8. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%
  9. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%
  10. American Beacon Cayman Managed Mutual Fund 70.17%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AHLIX % Rank
Stocks 		141.01% -1.78% 72.26% 84.04%
Other 		70.22% 0.00% 58.63% 34.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.02% 0.00% 0.13% 37.23%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 2.27% 47.87%
Bonds 		-29.80% -50.36% 717.59% 52.13%
Cash 		-81.45% -687.11% 117.03% 32.98%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHLIX % Rank
Financial Services 		17.36% 0.00% 30.46% N/A
Technology 		14.52% 0.00% 45.08% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		12.75% 0.00% 21.37% N/A
Basic Materials 		11.63% 0.00% 12.01% N/A
Healthcare 		9.78% 0.00% 16.51% N/A
Communication Services 		8.60% 0.03% 20.13% N/A
Industrials 		8.36% 0.00% 17.73% N/A
Consumer Defense 		7.13% 0.00% 14.38% N/A
Energy 		3.76% 0.00% 6.41% N/A
Utilities 		3.27% 0.00% 4.63% N/A
Real Estate 		2.83% 0.27% 99.97% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHLIX % Rank
Non US 		104.74% 0.00% 40.59% 77.66%
US 		36.27% -5.85% 56.89% 67.02%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHLIX % Rank
Government 		66.12% 0.00% 82.10% 51.06%
Cash & Equivalents 		27.32% 1.07% 100.00% 25.53%
Derivative 		6.56% 0.00% 63.99% 71.28%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 64.73% 47.87%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 31.20% 52.13%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 6.83% 40.43%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AHLIX % Rank
US 		50.51% -169.44% 233.08% 41.49%
Non US 		-80.31% -77.11% 655.95% 65.96%

AHLIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AHLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.55% 0.75% 12.88% 75.27%
Management Fee 1.35% 0.65% 2.99% 53.19%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 4.84%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.09% 0.45% 85.19%

Sales Fees

AHLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AHLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AHLIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 0.00% 0.00% 198.00% 8.57%

AHLIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AHLIX Category Low Category High AHLIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.13% 0.00% 0.00% 31.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AHLIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AHLIX Category Low Category High AHLIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.57% -3.14% 1.55% 100.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AHLIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AHLIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Russell Korgaonkar

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 19, 2014

7.79

7.8%

Russell Korgaonkar is Head of Portfolio Management at AHL. Mr. Korgaonkar joined the company in February 2001, and spent several years researching and building single-stock trading systems, including statistical arbitrage and fundamental factor models. He managed the equity neutral fund Man MAC Daylami from inception in 2005 until 2009, before concentrating on directional systems including a sector based equities model. He moved to his current role in March 2011, and has brought practical experience to the managed futures programs, where his team is responsible for high-level portfolio construction, investment management, and research.

Otto van Hemert

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Otto van Hemert is Director of Core Strategies and a member of AHL’s management and investment committees. He was previously Head of Macro Research at AHL. Prior to joining AHL in 2015, Mr. Van Hemert ran a systematic global macro fund at IMC for more than three years. Before that, he headed Fixed Income Arbitrage, Credit, and Volatility strategies at AQR, and was on the Finance Faculty at the New York University Stern School of Business, where he published papers in leading academic finance journals. Mr. Van Hemert holds a PhD in Finance from the University of Amsterdam, Master’s Degrees in Economics from Tinbergen Institute and the University of Amsterdam, and a Master’s Degree in Mathematics from Utrecht University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 14.09 5.41 5.06

