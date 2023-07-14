The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by implementing a quantitative trading strategy and systematic investment process designed to capitalize on price trends (up and/or down) in a broad range of global markets including stock indices, bonds and bond futures, currency and currency futures, and interest rates by utilizing derivative instruments. As the owner of a “long” position in a derivative instrument, the Fund may benefit from an increase in the price of the underlying investment and, as the owner of a “short” position, the Fund may benefit from a decrease in the price of the underlying investment.

The Fund invests primarily in derivatives, including futures contracts (such as equity index futures, interest rate futures, treasury futures, and non-U.S. currency futures), and forward contracts, such as foreign currency forward contracts and non-deliverable forwards (“NDFs”). The Fund also may invest in swaps, which may include commodities swaps, credit default swaps, currency swaps, equity swaps, interest rate swaps and total return swaps, and other types of derivative instruments linked to stock indices, currencies, bonds, interest rates and commodity instruments. The Fund expects that, under normal market conditions, the notional value of its derivatives exposure generally will exceed that of its net assets. In connection with the Fund’s use of derivatives, which may be used for hedging purposes or for exposure to a market, the Fund may hold significant amounts of U.S. government securities, including U.S. Treasury securities and other foreign developed market sovereign short-term bonds issued by countries such as France, Germany, Japan and other developed countries, or short-term investments, including government money market funds, cash and time deposits in order to meet collateral and applicable asset coverage requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). Additionally, the Fund may invest in bonds and zero coupon securities, U.S. and non-U.S. currencies and securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies. The Fund’s investments are generally made without restriction as to issuer market capitalization, country, currency, maturity or credit rating. The Fund may invest in issuers in the U.S. and foreign developed and emerging markets.

The Fund seeks to gain exposure to the commodity futures markets by investing up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary, which is organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). Generally, the Subsidiary invests primarily in commodity futures, but it may also invest in financial futures and forwards and swap contracts, fixed income securities, pooled investment vehicles, including open-end investment companies, and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary’s derivative positions. The Fund invests in the Subsidiary in order to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax law, rules and regulations that apply to “regulated investment companies.” Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivatives, however, the Subsidiary and the Fund, in the aggregate, comply with applicable Investment Company Act asset coverage requirements with respect to their total investments in commodity-linked derivatives. In addition, the Fund and the Subsidiary comply with the same fundamental investment restrictions on an aggregate basis and the Subsidiary follows the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund to the extent those restrictions, policies and procedures are applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary does not, and will not, seek to qualify as a “regulated investment company” under Subchapter M of Chapter 1 of Subtitle A of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (“Subchapter M”). The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors.

The sub-advisor employs computerized processes to identify investment opportunities across a wide range of markets around the world. Investment decisions are executed via the sub-advisor’s proprietary execution strategy. The investment decision process is quantitative and primarily directional in nature, meaning that investment decisions are driven by mathematical models based on market trends and other historical relationships. It is underpinned by risk control, ongoing research, diversification and the quest for efficiency. The Fund’s holdings may be frequently adjusted to reflect the sub-advisor’s assessment of changing risks, which could result in high portfolio turnover.

The cornerstone of the sub-advisor’s investment philosophy is that the financial markets exhibit trends and other inefficiencies. Trends are a manifestation of serial correlation in financial markets — the phenomenon whereby past price movements influence price behavior. Although price trends vary in their intensity, duration and frequency they typically recur across sectors and markets. Trends are an attractive focus for active trading styles applied across a range of global markets. In implementing its investment program, the Fund may hold significant cash positions from time to time. Accordingly, the sub-advisor will make investment decisions for cash management purposes. Such arrangements may include investing in cash equivalents.