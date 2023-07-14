Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.1%
1 yr return
-4.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.6%
Net Assets
$428 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.9%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 220.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|AGVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-7.5%
|18.6%
|83.38%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-18.4%
|21.8%
|83.64%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|31.41%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|88.81%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.2%
|98.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|AGVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|48.07%
|2021
|0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|14.33%
|2020
|-3.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|97.13%
|2019
|1.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|46.30%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|59.39%
|Period
|AGVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.1%
|-11.7%
|18.6%
|81.84%
|1 Yr
|-4.1%
|-18.4%
|38.5%
|82.96%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-23.6%
|52.9%
|31.77%
|5 Yr
|-4.6%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|89.96%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.4%
|98.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|AGVSX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|48.07%
|2021
|0.4%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|14.18%
|2020
|-3.6%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|97.13%
|2019
|1.2%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|48.19%
|2018
|-1.1%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|70.78%
|AGVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGVSX % Rank
|Net Assets
|428 M
|100
|124 B
|56.25%
|Number of Holdings
|263
|2
|8175
|66.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|-37.1 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|94.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.91%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|35.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGVSX % Rank
|Bonds
|72.32%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|74.89%
|Cash
|21.77%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|19.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|5.91%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|2.45%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|70.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|39.11%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|86.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGVSX % Rank
|Securitized
|75.57%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|4.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|17.81%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|26.05%
|Corporate
|4.83%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|88.70%
|Government
|1.74%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|78.26%
|Derivative
|0.04%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|55.28%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|44.93%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AGVSX % Rank
|US
|70.74%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|40.69%
|Non US
|1.58%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|90.62%
|AGVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|96.47%
|Management Fee
|0.44%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|13.17%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|AGVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AGVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AGVSX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|220.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|91.13%
|AGVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGVSX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.99%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|57.46%
|AGVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|AGVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AGVSX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.98%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|47.63%
|AGVSX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.040
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.039
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.053
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.032
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 14, 2009
13.38
13.4%
Clint Dudley is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Dudley joined Invesco in 1998 as a systems analyst in the Information Technology department. In 2001 he became a member of Invesco Fixed Income and has held various positions of increasing responsibility, with an emphasis on mortgage-backed securities. Mr. Dudley earned a BBA and an MBA from Baylor University. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 26, 2018
3.85
3.9%
Philip Armstrong, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Advisers, Inc., has been associated with the firm and/or its affiliates since 2015. Prior to 2015, Mr. Armstrong was an associate at BlackRock from 2010 to 2015.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 26, 2018
3.85
3.9%
Kevin Collins is the Head of Commercial Credit for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, his primary responsibilities include evaluating, selecting, and positioning commercial mortgagebacked securities, commercial loans, and other debt investments across Invesco-managed institutional and retail fixed income funds, including Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a public real estate investment trust externally managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. Further, he is involved in identifying new investment strategies and creating related product offerings for Invesco Fixed Income. He played a role in launching Invesco Mortgage Capital, Invesco Mortgage Recovery Fund (closed to new investors and co-managed by WL Ross & Co. LLC), Invesco Real Estate, Invesco Fixed Income, and two of Invesco’s closed-end fund offerings. He currently serves as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee member on these strategies. Mr. Collins also serves as President of Invesco Mortgage Capital. Mr. Collins joined Invesco in 2007 as a senior analyst on the structured securities team. Prior to joining the firm, he structured various capital funding strategies — including bond securitizations, asset-backed commercial paper conduit transactions, and other secured lending facilities — for banks and specialty finance companies at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Collins began his career in the New York-based structured finance advisory services practice at Ernst & Young, focusing on structured product cash flow modeling and collateral analytics. Mr. Collins earned a BS degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from Florida State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He currently serves on the Florida State University Center for Real Estate Education and Research Executive Board and is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Board of Governors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 26, 2018
3.85
3.9%
Brian Norris is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Structured Securities team. He is responsible for providing advice and trading for the mortgage-related products and working collectively with the Structured Securities team to implement strategies throughout the fixed income platform. Additionally, Mr. Norris is a mortgage-backed securities trader and director for Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc., a mortgage REIT sub-advised by Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Norris has been in the industry since 1999. He began his investment career with Todd Investment Advisors in Louisville, Kentucky, as a securities trader. Mr. Norris joined Invesco in 2001 and served for five years as an account manager. In that role, he was responsible for communicating the fixed income investment process and strategy to both clients and consultants. Mr. Norris became a portfolio manager in 2006 and was named senior portfolio manager in 2014. Mr. Norris earned a BS degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisville. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 26, 2018
3.85
3.9%
David Lyle, Portfolio Manager, has been responsible for the management of the Funds since their inception and has been associated with Invesco Institutional and/or its affiliates since 2006. Prior to joining Invesco Institutional and/or its affiliates, Mr. Lyle had been employed by Friedman Billings Ramsey since 2003, where he was a Vice President in the Investment Banking ABS Group.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 26, 2018
3.85
3.9%
Mario Clemente is a Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with the Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2014.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.65
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...