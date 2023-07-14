Home
Invesco Income Fund

mutual fund
AGVSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.84 -0.03 -0.44%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
A (AGOVX) Primary C (AGVCX) Retirement (AGVRX) Inv (AGIVX) Retirement (AGOIX) Inst (AGVYX) Other (AGVSX)
Invesco Income Fund

AGVSX | Fund

$6.84

$428 M

5.99%

$0.41

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

-0.1%

1 yr return

-4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.6%

Net Assets

$428 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 220.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Invesco Income Fund

AGVSX | Fund

$6.84

$428 M

5.99%

$0.41

0.49%

AGVSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -0.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.98%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Clint Dudley

Fund Description

AGVSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -7.5% 18.6% 83.38%
1 Yr -4.1% -18.4% 21.8% 83.64%
3 Yr -2.2%* -23.6% 52.9% 31.41%
5 Yr -4.6%* -29.7% 29.4% 88.81%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.2% 98.08%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -31.8% 18.4% 48.07%
2021 0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 14.33%
2020 -3.6% -20.2% 60.6% 97.13%
2019 1.2% -10.2% 3.6% 46.30%
2018 -1.1% -12.3% 0.7% 59.39%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -0.1% -11.7% 18.6% 81.84%
1 Yr -4.1% -18.4% 38.5% 82.96%
3 Yr -2.2%* -23.6% 52.9% 31.77%
5 Yr -4.6%* -29.7% 30.2% 89.96%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.4% 98.08%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGVSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.0% -31.8% 18.4% 48.07%
2021 0.4% -14.3% 15.8% 14.18%
2020 -3.6% -20.2% 60.6% 97.13%
2019 1.2% -10.2% 3.6% 48.19%
2018 -1.1% -12.3% 1.5% 70.78%

NAV & Total Return History

AGVSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGVSX Category Low Category High AGVSX % Rank
Net Assets 428 M 100 124 B 56.25%
Number of Holdings 263 2 8175 66.38%
Net Assets in Top 10 -37.1 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 94.08%
Weighting of Top 10 35.91% 4.3% 105.0% 35.68%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%
  2. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%
  3. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%
  4. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%
  5. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%
  6. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%
  7. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%
  8. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%
  9. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%
  10. 10 Year Treasury Note Future June 21 15.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGVSX % Rank
Bonds 		72.32% -150.81% 180.51% 74.89%
Cash 		21.77% -261.12% 258.91% 19.19%
Preferred Stocks 		5.91% 0.00% 13.21% 2.45%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 70.27%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 39.11%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 86.87%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGVSX % Rank
Securitized 		75.57% 0.00% 99.65% 4.78%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.81% 0.00% 100.00% 26.05%
Corporate 		4.83% 0.00% 97.25% 88.70%
Government 		1.74% 0.00% 99.43% 78.26%
Derivative 		0.04% -0.52% 72.98% 55.28%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 44.93%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGVSX % Rank
US 		70.74% -151.11% 194.51% 40.69%
Non US 		1.58% -136.75% 104.82% 90.62%

AGVSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 26.65% 96.47%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 2.29% 13.17%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

AGVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGVSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 220.00% 0.00% 632.00% 91.13%

AGVSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGVSX Category Low Category High AGVSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.99% 0.00% 15.93% 57.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGVSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGVSX Category Low Category High AGVSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.98% -1.55% 11.51% 47.63%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGVSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

AGVSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Clint Dudley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 14, 2009

13.38

13.4%

Clint Dudley is a Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Dudley joined Invesco in 1998 as a systems analyst in the Information Technology department. In 2001 he became a member of Invesco Fixed Income and has held various positions of increasing responsibility, with an emphasis on mortgage-backed securities. Mr. Dudley earned a BBA and an MBA from Baylor University. He is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Atlanta.

Philip Armstrong

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 26, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Philip Armstrong, Portfolio Manager of Invesco Advisers, Inc., has been associated with the firm and/or its affiliates since 2015. Prior to 2015, Mr. Armstrong was an associate at BlackRock from 2010 to 2015.

Kevin Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 26, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Kevin Collins is the Head of Commercial Credit for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, his primary responsibilities include evaluating, selecting, and positioning commercial mortgagebacked securities, commercial loans, and other debt investments across Invesco-managed institutional and retail fixed income funds, including Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a public real estate investment trust externally managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. Further, he is involved in identifying new investment strategies and creating related product offerings for Invesco Fixed Income. He played a role in launching Invesco Mortgage Capital, Invesco Mortgage Recovery Fund (closed to new investors and co-managed by WL Ross & Co. LLC), Invesco Real Estate, Invesco Fixed Income, and two of Invesco’s closed-end fund offerings. He currently serves as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee member on these strategies. Mr. Collins also serves as President of Invesco Mortgage Capital. Mr. Collins joined Invesco in 2007 as a senior analyst on the structured securities team. Prior to joining the firm, he structured various capital funding strategies — including bond securitizations, asset-backed commercial paper conduit transactions, and other secured lending facilities — for banks and specialty finance companies at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Collins began his career in the New York-based structured finance advisory services practice at Ernst & Young, focusing on structured product cash flow modeling and collateral analytics. Mr. Collins earned a BS degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from Florida State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He currently serves on the Florida State University Center for Real Estate Education and Research Executive Board and is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Board of Governors.

Brian Norris

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 26, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Brian Norris is a Senior Portfolio Manager on the Structured Securities team. He is responsible for providing advice and trading for the mortgage-related products and working collectively with the Structured Securities team to implement strategies throughout the fixed income platform. Additionally, Mr. Norris is a mortgage-backed securities trader and director for Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc., a mortgage REIT sub-advised by Invesco Fixed Income. Mr. Norris has been in the industry since 1999. He began his investment career with Todd Investment Advisors in Louisville, Kentucky, as a securities trader. Mr. Norris joined Invesco in 2001 and served for five years as an account manager. In that role, he was responsible for communicating the fixed income investment process and strategy to both clients and consultants. Mr. Norris became a portfolio manager in 2006 and was named senior portfolio manager in 2014. Mr. Norris earned a BS degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Louisville. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

David Lyle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 26, 2018

3.85

3.9%

David Lyle, Portfolio Manager, has been responsible for the management of the Funds since their inception and has been associated with Invesco Institutional and/or its affiliates since 2006. Prior to joining Invesco Institutional and/or its affiliates, Mr. Lyle had been employed by Friedman Billings Ramsey since 2003, where he was a Vice President in the Investment Banking ABS Group.

Mario Clemente

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 26, 2018

3.85

3.9%

Mario Clemente is a Portfolio Manager. He has been associated with the Invesco Advisers, Inc. and/or its affiliates since 2014.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.65 3.19

