Kevin Collins is the Head of Commercial Credit for Invesco Fixed Income. In this role, his primary responsibilities include evaluating, selecting, and positioning commercial mortgagebacked securities, commercial loans, and other debt investments across Invesco-managed institutional and retail fixed income funds, including Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., a public real estate investment trust externally managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc. Further, he is involved in identifying new investment strategies and creating related product offerings for Invesco Fixed Income. He played a role in launching Invesco Mortgage Capital, Invesco Mortgage Recovery Fund (closed to new investors and co-managed by WL Ross & Co. LLC), Invesco Real Estate, Invesco Fixed Income, and two of Invesco’s closed-end fund offerings. He currently serves as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Committee member on these strategies. Mr. Collins also serves as President of Invesco Mortgage Capital. Mr. Collins joined Invesco in 2007 as a senior analyst on the structured securities team. Prior to joining the firm, he structured various capital funding strategies — including bond securitizations, asset-backed commercial paper conduit transactions, and other secured lending facilities — for banks and specialty finance companies at Credit Suisse First Boston. Mr. Collins began his career in the New York-based structured finance advisory services practice at Ernst & Young, focusing on structured product cash flow modeling and collateral analytics. Mr. Collins earned a BS degree in accounting, magna cum laude, from Florida State University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He currently serves on the Florida State University Center for Real Estate Education and Research Executive Board and is a member of the Commercial Real Estate Finance Council Board of Governors.