The Fund invests primarily in fixed-income securities and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. A significant portion of these securities consists of privately-issued mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). The mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund invests could also include mortgage pass-through certificates representing participation interests in pools of mortgage loans originated by the U.S. Government or private lenders as well as those guaranteed by U.S. Government agencies such as the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), the Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

The Fund will invest more than 25% of its total assets in securities related to the real estate finance industry, including, without limitation, CMBS, RMBS, real estate investment trusts (REITs), other real estate-related securities, loans and other instruments that are secured by, or otherwise have exposure to, real estate. The Fund may, at times, invest substantially more than 25% of its total assets in securities related to the real estate finance industry.

The Fund invests in below-investment grade securities. Below-investment grade securities are commonly referred to as junk bonds. A significant portion of the Fund’s investments consists of below-investment grade securities.

The Fund may purchase and sell securities on a when-issued and delayed delivery basis, which means that the Fund may buy or sell a security with payment and delivery taking place in the future. The Fund will engage in “to be announced” (TBA) transactions, which are transactions in which a fund buys or sells mortgage-backed securities on a forward commitment basis. The Fund also expects to engage in short sales of TBA mortgages, including short sales on TBA mortgages the Fund does not own. The Fund’s use of TBA transactions results in a form of leverage, which could increase the volatility of the Fund’s share price.

The Fund may invest in foreign securities, including securities of issuers located in emerging markets countries (i.e., those that are generally in the early stages of their industrial cycles), in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities and in depositary receipts.

The Fund can invest in derivative instruments, including swap contracts, options, futures contracts and forward foreign currency contracts.

The Fund can use swap contracts, including interest rate swaps, to hedge or adjust its exposure to interest rates and to manage duration. The Fund can further use credit default swaps or total return swaps to manage credit exposure and to manage duration.

The Fund can use futures contracts, including interest rate futures contracts and bond futures contracts, to increase or reduce exposure to changes in interest rates and to manage duration.

The Fund can use forward foreign currency contracts to hedge against adverse movements in the foreign currencies in which portfolio securities are denominated.

The Fund may invest in illiquid or thinly traded investments. The Fund may also invest in securities that are subject to resale restrictions such as those contained in Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The Fund may invest in convertible securities, municipal securities and common and preferred stock of REITs.

The portfolio managers seek risk-adjusted returns across the fixed income spectrum to provide a high, stable monthly income while providing the opportunity for long term price appreciation. The portfolio managers use a “top down” analysis of macroeconomic trends combined with a “bottom up” fundamental analysis of market sub-sectors and individual issuers to seek to continuously create investable information advantages throughout a market cycle. The portfolio managers will invest opportunistically across a wide range of credit and issuer types to seek to provide relative value across fixed income.