Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds. For purposes of this fund, the advisor defines bonds as non-money market debt securities which may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies, and which may include U.S. and foreign corporate bonds and notes, government securities, commercial paper and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The fund generally hedges most of its foreign currency exposure to the U.S. dollar.

The fund invests primarily in companies located in developed countries world-wide (including the United States), but may also invest in emerging markets. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in foreign investments (unless the portfolio managers deem market conditions unfavorable, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its assets in foreign investments). The fund will allocate its assets among at least three different countries (one of which may be the United States).

The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in high-yield securities. A high-yield security is one that has been rated below the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the investment advisor to be of similar quality.

The fund may invest in emerging markets securities. The fund considers a security to be an emerging markets security if its issuer is located outside the following developed countries list, which is subject to change: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bermuda, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong , Ireland, Israel , Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore , Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The advisor expects the fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity to be between two and 12 years.

The fund may invest in U.S. Treasury securities and securities of U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB).

In addition to the debt securities described above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.

The fund also invests in derivative instruments. The fund may use foreign currency exchange contracts to shift its investment exposure from one currency into another, for hedging purposes or to enhance returns. The fund may invest in futures contracts, options and swap agreements to manage duration, credit exposure and country exposure. In certain foreign markets, swaps can also act as substitutes for other less liquid fixed-income instruments. The fund may also invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, mortgage- or asset-backed securities and other similarly structured investments.

The fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.

To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and whether to alter geographic or currency exposure.