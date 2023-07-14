Home
Trending ETFs

AGBHX (Mutual Fund)

American Century Global Bond Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$8.56 -0.02 -0.23%
primary theme
N/A
share class
Inv (AGBVX) Primary Retirement (AGBRX) Retirement (AGBNX) C (AGBTX) A (AGBAX) Retirement (AGBDX) Inst (AGBWX) Inst (AGBHX) Other (AGBGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Global Bond Fund

AGBHX | Fund

$8.56

$2.15 B

0.00%

$0.00

0.74%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

-6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.4%

Net Assets

$2.15 B

Holdings in Top 10

21.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 119.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$5,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AGBHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.56%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Global Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    892039
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Simon Chester

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in bonds. For purposes of this fund, the advisor defines bonds as non-money market debt securities which may be payable in U.S. or foreign currencies, and which may include U.S. and foreign corporate bonds and notes, government securities, commercial paper and securities backed by mortgages or other assets. The fund generally hedges most of its foreign currency exposure to the U.S. dollar. 
The fund invests primarily in companies located in developed countries world-wide (including the United States), but may also invest in emerging markets. Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 40% of its assets in foreign investments (unless the portfolio managers deem market conditions unfavorable, in which case the fund would invest at least 30% of its assets in foreign investments). The fund will allocate its assets among at least three different countries (one of which may be the United States). 
The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in high-yield securities. A high-yield security is one that has been rated below the four highest categories used by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, or determined by the investment advisor to be of similar quality.
The fund may invest in emerging markets securities. The fund considers a security to be an emerging markets security if its issuer is located outside the following developed countries list, which is subject to change: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bermuda, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. 
The advisor expects the fund’s dollar-weighted average maturity to be between two and 12 years. 
The fund may invest in U.S. Treasury securities and securities of U.S. government agencies or instrumentalities such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB). 
In addition to the debt securities described above, the fund may also invest in bank loans.
The fund also invests in derivative instruments. The fund may use foreign currency exchange contracts to shift its investment exposure from one currency into another, for hedging purposes or to enhance returns. The fund may invest in futures contracts, options and swap agreements to manage duration, credit exposure and country exposure. In certain foreign markets, swaps can also act as substitutes for other less liquid fixed-income instruments. The fund may also invest in collateralized debt obligations, including collateralized loan obligations, mortgage- or asset-backed securities and other similarly structured investments.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains.
To determine whether to buy or sell a security, the portfolio managers consider, among other things, various fund requirements and standards, along with economic conditions, alternative investments, interest rates and whether to alter geographic or currency exposure.
Read More

AGBHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -15.2% -2.4% 49.23%
1 Yr -6.9% -10.4% -2.5% 45.04%
3 Yr -6.1%* -1.2% 4.2% 73.73%
5 Yr -3.4%* -0.1% 3.7% 69.07%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% 61.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -9.4% -0.6% 21.77%
2021 -1.6% -1.3% 7.0% 68.14%
2020 1.2% 0.5% 200.9% 22.02%
2019 1.6% -15.5% 3.1% 87.00%
2018 -1.2% -0.6% 30.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AGBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -15.2% -2.4% 47.69%
1 Yr -6.9% -12.6% -2.5% 38.17%
3 Yr -6.1%* -1.6% 4.2% 66.95%
5 Yr -2.2%* -0.1% 3.7% 61.86%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 4.6% 58.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AGBHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.8% -9.4% -0.6% 21.77%
2021 -1.6% -1.3% 7.0% 68.14%
2020 1.2% 0.5% 200.9% 22.02%
2019 1.6% -15.5% 3.3% 22.00%
2018 0.0% 0.1% 30.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

AGBHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AGBHX Category Low Category High AGBHX % Rank
Net Assets 2.15 B 21.8 M 93.5 B 38.17%
Number of Holdings 727 5 7040 50.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 95.5 M -839 M 6.06 B 39.39%
Weighting of Top 10 20.97% 6.1% 100.0% 74.24%

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AGBHX % Rank
Bonds 		82.54% 36.86% 100.73% 72.73%
Cash 		15.84% -2.75% 67.17% 28.03%
Convertible Bonds 		1.47% 0.00% 14.16% 67.42%
Preferred Stocks 		0.15% 0.00% 0.73% 22.73%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.70% 93.18%
Other 		0.00% -8.93% 0.72% 81.06%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGBHX % Rank
Government 		42.16% 1.71% 97.31% 50.00%
Corporate 		24.32% 0.00% 70.79% 38.64%
Derivative 		13.02% 0.00% 50.79% 54.55%
Securitized 		11.75% 0.00% 29.11% 17.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.32% 0.00% 51.02% 37.12%
Municipal 		0.43% 0.00% 3.10% 15.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AGBHX % Rank
Non US 		56.10% 26.05% 98.85% 56.06%
US 		26.44% -11.86% 53.57% 52.27%

AGBHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AGBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.02% 1.81% 42.97%
Management Fee 0.73% 0.00% 0.83% 96.97%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

AGBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AGBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AGBHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 119.00% 2.00% 402.00% 80.18%

AGBHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AGBHX Category Low Category High AGBHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.20% 32.58%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AGBHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AGBHX Category Low Category High AGBHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.56% -0.30% 3.10% 31.30%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AGBHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AGBHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Simon Chester

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2012

10.34

10.3%

Simon Chester, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income for American Century Investments since joining it in 2010. Prior to joining American Century Investments, he was a senior credit analyst at Western Asset Management. He has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of South Africa.

John Lovito

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2012

10.34

10.3%

Mr. Lovito, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 2009. He has shared primary responsibility for the management of the fund since 2010 and has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining American Century. Prior to joining American Century Investments in 2009, he spent seven years at Lehman Brothers Asset Management, most recently as managing director and head of global fixed-income strategies. He previously served as senior vice president and team leader for international fixed-income at Lehman Brothers Asset Management. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA in finance from Fordham University.

Robert Gahagan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2012

10.34

10.3%

Mr. Gahagan, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, joined American Century Investments in 1983.  He became a portfolio manager in 1991. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Lynn Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 03, 2021

0.74

0.7%

Lynn Chen, CFA, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, has served on teams managing fixed-income investments since joining American Century Investment Management, Inc. in 2021. Previously, Lynn joined Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc. in May 2013 following the acquisition of Artio Global Management. From 2002-2013, she held a role similar to a Senior Investment Manager with Artio Global Management’s Fixed Income Group. Prior to that, she was a Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at JP Morgan Fleming Asset Management and Chase Asset Management. Previously, she was a Junior Portfolio Manager at Nippon Life Americas. Lynn graduated with a BA from Beijing University and an MPA from Princeton University, Woodrow Wilson School of Public & International Affairs. She is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.12 31.42 5.43 0.92

