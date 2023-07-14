The fund will generally invest in large capitalization companies it believes show sustainable business improvement using a proprietary multi-factor model that combines fundamental measures of a stock’s value and growth potential with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics. The model assigns each security a financial metrics score and an ESG score that are combined on an equal basis to create an overall score.

To measure value, the portfolio managers may use ratios of stock price-to-earnings and stock price-to-cash flow. To measure growth, the managers may use the rate of growth of a company’s earnings and cash flow and changes in its earnings estimates. The model also considers price momentum. The team arrives at an ESG score by evaluating multiple metrics of each ESG characteristic—environmental, social, and governance. The portfolio managers utilize internal data and research, as well as third party commercial data sources and scoring systems, to evaluate each security’s ESG characteristics. For example, portfolio managers will consider, among others, a company’s carbon emission profile (environmental), a company’s employee turnover rates and digital privacy (social), and a company’s corporate leadership, including board chair independence and the independence of audit and compensation committees (governance). If information on a specific metric is unavailable, the security may still be selected for the portfolio if the portfolio managers believe they can evaluate the security qualitatively, or if the financial metrics and remaining ESG scores merit investment.

Final scores for each security are evaluated on a sector-specific basis, and the fund seeks to hold securities with the strongest scores in their respective sectors. Using this process, the portfolio managers attempt to build a portfolio of stocks that has sustainable competitive advantages, provides better returns without taking on significant additional risk, and maintains a stronger ESG profile than the S&P 500 ® Index.

Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in sustainable equity securities. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, and equity-equivalent securities, such as securities convertible into common stock, stock futures contracts or stock index futures contracts. For this purpose, the advisor defines sustainable securities as those to which the advisor’s proprietary model assigns an ESG score that is in the top three quartiles of the ESG scores the model assigns to all of the securities in the fund’s benchmark, the S&P 500® Index. The fund defines large capitalization companies as companies with capitalizations in the capitalization range of the S&P 500® Index.

Although the portfolio managers intend to invest the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. securities, the fund may invest in securities of foreign companies when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.