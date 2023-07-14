Home
American Century Sustainable Equity Fund

mutual fund
AFYDX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$45.33 +0.04 +0.09%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
A (AFDAX) Primary C (AFDCX) Inst (AFEIX) Retirement (AFDRX) Inv (AFDIX) Inst (AFYDX) Retirement (AFDGX) Retirement (AFEDX) Other (AFEGX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

American Century Sustainable Equity Fund

AFYDX | Fund

$45.33

$3.26 B

0.77%

$0.35

0.44%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

18.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

11.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.2%

Net Assets

$3.26 B

Holdings in Top 10

34.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.44%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 18.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

AFYDX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 11.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 10.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Century Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Century Investments
  • Inception Date
    Apr 10, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    454463
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Reiland

Fund Description

The fund will generally invest in large capitalization companies it believes show sustainable business improvement using a proprietary multi-factor model that combines fundamental measures of a stock’s value and growth potential with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics. The model assigns each security a financial metrics score and an ESG score that are combined on an equalbasis to create an overall score.
To measure value, the portfolio managers may use ratios of stock price-to-earnings and stock price-to-cash flow. To measure growth, the managers may use the rate of growth of a company’s earnings and cash flow and changes in its earnings estimates. The model also considers price momentum. The team arrives at an ESG score by evaluating multiple metrics of each ESG characteristic—environmental, social, and governance. The portfolio managers utilize internal data and research, as well as third party commercial data sources and scoring systems, to evaluate each security’s ESG characteristics. For example, portfolio managers will consider, among others, a company’s carbon emission profile (environmental), a company’s employee turnover rates and digital privacy (social), and a company’s corporate leadership, including board chair independence and the independence of audit and compensation committees (governance). If information on a specific metric is unavailable, the security may still be selected for the portfolio if the portfolio managers believe they can evaluate the security qualitatively, or if the financial metrics and remaining ESG scores merit investment.
Final scores for each security are evaluated on a sector-specific basis, and the fund seeks to hold securities with the strongest scores in their respective sectors. Using this process, the portfolio managers attempt to build a portfolio of stocks that has sustainable competitive advantages, provides better returns without taking on significant additional risk, and maintains a stronger ESG profile than the S&P 500® Index.
Under normal market conditions, the fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in sustainable equity securities. Equity securities include common stock, preferred stock, and equity-equivalent securities, such as securities convertible into common stock, stock futures contracts or stock index futures contracts. For this purpose, the advisor defines sustainable securities as those to which the advisor’s proprietary model assigns an ESG score that is in the top three quartiles of the ESG scores the model assigns to all of the securities in the fund’s benchmark, the S&P 500® Index. The fund defines large capitalization companies as companies with capitalizations in the capitalization range of the S&P 500® Index.
Although the portfolio managers intend to invest the fund’s assets primarily in U.S. securities, the fund may invest in securities of foreign companies when these securities meet the portfolio managers’ standards of selection.
When determining whether to sell a security, the portfolio managers consider among other things, a security’s price, whether a security’s risk parameters outweigh its return opportunities, general market conditions, and whether the security meets their ESG criteria.
Read More

AFYDX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFYDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -14.3% 36.7% 42.64%
1 Yr 18.8% -34.8% 38.6% 6.65%
3 Yr 11.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 16.19%
5 Yr 9.2%* -30.4% 97.2% 12.44%
10 Yr N/A* -18.7% 37.4% 32.07%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFYDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -56.3% 28.9% 37.58%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 14.02%
2020 5.9% -13.9% 183.6% 13.79%
2019 7.4% -8.3% 8.9% 3.57%
2018 -2.6% -13.5% 12.6% 43.21%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFYDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -20.5% 36.7% 38.22%
1 Yr 18.8% -34.8% 40.3% 4.68%
3 Yr 11.2%* -27.6% 93.5% 16.99%
5 Yr 10.9%* -29.7% 97.2% 7.85%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 29.70%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFYDX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.0% -56.3% 28.9% 37.65%
2021 12.0% -20.5% 152.6% 14.56%
2020 5.9% -13.9% 183.6% 13.95%
2019 7.4% -8.3% 8.9% 3.57%
2018 -1.1% -10.9% 12.6% 24.67%

NAV & Total Return History

AFYDX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFYDX Category Low Category High AFYDX % Rank
Net Assets 3.26 B 1.01 M 1.21 T 31.95%
Number of Holdings 100 2 4154 52.15%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.25 B 288 K 270 B 29.21%
Weighting of Top 10 34.51% 1.8% 106.2% 36.62%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.14%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class A 5.46%
  3. Apple Inc 4.79%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 3.65%
  5. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.53%
  6. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.53%
  7. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.53%
  8. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.53%
  9. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.53%
  10. Future on S&P 500 PR Jun21 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFYDX % Rank
Stocks 		98.84% 0.00% 130.24% 53.43%
Cash 		1.16% -102.29% 100.00% 44.45%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 28.91%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 28.75%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 24.77%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 25.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFYDX % Rank
Technology 		26.14% 0.00% 48.94% 20.67%
Financial Services 		14.53% 0.00% 55.59% 34.61%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.18% 0.00% 30.33% 10.64%
Healthcare 		12.40% 0.00% 60.70% 83.38%
Industrials 		9.59% 0.00% 29.90% 40.81%
Communication Services 		7.78% 0.00% 27.94% 61.56%
Consumer Defense 		6.38% 0.00% 47.71% 64.62%
Energy 		3.15% 0.00% 41.64% 67.53%
Real Estate 		2.47% 0.00% 31.91% 60.34%
Basic Materials 		2.44% 0.00% 25.70% 59.11%
Utilities 		1.94% 0.00% 20.91% 67.23%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFYDX % Rank
US 		96.18% 0.00% 127.77% 54.42%
Non US 		2.66% 0.00% 32.38% 40.45%

AFYDX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFYDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.44% 0.01% 49.27% 77.31%
Management Fee 0.44% 0.00% 2.00% 39.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

AFYDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFYDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFYDX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 18.00% 0.00% 496.00% 37.33%

AFYDX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFYDX Category Low Category High AFYDX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.77% 0.00% 23.92% 62.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFYDX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFYDX Category Low Category High AFYDX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -54.00% 6.06% 42.25%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFYDX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AFYDX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Reiland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2008

13.97

14.0%

Joe co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core, U.S. Systematic Large Cap Core and U.S. Systematic All Cap Core strategies and provides quantitative research and risk management for these strategies as well as U.S. Large Cap Growth. Joe has been a member of this team since the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst in the equity research department at Commerce Bank. Joe has worked in the investment industry since 1995. He earned a bachelor's degree from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis. Joe is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Justin Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 13, 2008

13.97

14.0%

Justin co-manages the U.S. Large Cap Growth and U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategies and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the consumer discretionary, commercial services, and technology sectors for these strategies. Justin has been a member of this team since joining the firm in 2000. Previously, he was an equity analyst at USAA Investment Management Company with responsibilities for technology and retail sector coverage. Prior to USAA, Justin was an equity analyst at Hanifen Imhoff. He earned a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas Christian University. Justin is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Institute.

Robert Bove

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2008

13.42

13.4%

Rob co-manages the U.S. Sustainable Large Cap Core strategy and provides fundamental research and equity analysis on the health care and consumer staples sectors for this strategy as well as the U.S. Large Cap Growth strategy. He has been a member of the team since joining the firm in 2005. Previously, he was an analyst for U.S. Trust Company of New York with responsibilities that included health care sector coverage. Rob has worked in the investment industry since 1994. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Villanova University and a master's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from New York University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

