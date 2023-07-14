Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.8%
1 yr return
-5.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
-8.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-11.3%
Net Assets
$33.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
31.6%
Expense Ratio 1.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 14.95%
Redemption Fee 2.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
To achieve its investment objective, the Dividend Fund will under normal conditions invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of borrowing for investment purposes) in dividend-paying common and preferred stock of companies. Generally, the companies in which the Dividend Fund will invest will have market capitalizations of $3 billion or more, measured at the time of purchase. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of issuers that the Adviser believes to have attractive valuations, potential for long-term growth, sustainable dividends, and other attractive financial characteristics.
The Adviser has developed a detailed, proprietary analytical methodology called the Economic Margin® framework to evaluate a company’s corporate performance and estimate its intrinsic value. The Adviser believes that intrinsic value better explains historical stock returns than other commonly used financial metrics.
The Adviser uses this framework to evaluate a company’s corporate performance across time and against peers, as well as to determine attractive stocks for purchase.
In addition to a firm’s attractiveness from the Economic Margin® perspective, the Adviser will also consider as deemed necessary the use of other financial metrics such as price multiples, financial accounting ratios, price movements, and qualitative information discovered through company presentations and third-party research providers.
The Dividend Fund seeks to diversify its investments across a broad spectrum of economic sectors to reduce portfolio volatility and investment risk without sacrificing potential returns. In selecting securities within a particular economic sector, the Adviser’s goal is to identify companies that it believes have the potential for superior performance within each sector. Although the Dividend Fund invests across a broad spectrum of sectors, it may at times focus its investments in certain sectors.
The Dividend Fund may also invest in small and mid-cap companies, convertible securities, preferred stocks, rights and warrants, and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).
The Adviser will typically sell a company from the Dividend Fund’s portfolio when the company’s stock price exceeds the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s fundamental value and/or there are other companies that the Adviser believes offer greater investment potential.
The Fund may invest on a global basis to take advantage of investment opportunities both within the United States and other countries. The Fund may buy foreign securities directly in their principal markets or indirectly through the use of depository receipts.
|Period
|AFAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|60.43%
|1 Yr
|-5.2%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|93.21%
|3 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|98.25%
|5 Yr
|-11.3%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|98.64%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|2.64%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|89.13%
|2021
|-8.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|99.05%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|69.16%
|2019
|5.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|30.77%
|2018
|-7.4%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|98.97%
|Period
|AFAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.8%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|57.08%
|1 Yr
|-5.2%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|93.33%
|3 Yr
|-8.5%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|98.25%
|5 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|97.13%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|2.60%
* Annualized
|Period
|AFAZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|89.13%
|2021
|-8.1%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|99.05%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|69.07%
|2019
|5.2%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|30.77%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|49.07%
|AFAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFAZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|33.8 M
|1 M
|151 B
|92.46%
|Number of Holdings
|38
|2
|1727
|89.93%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|10.7 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|92.73%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.56%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|31.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFAZX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.94%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|10.49%
|Cash
|0.06%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|88.27%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|60.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|57.31%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|58.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|58.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFAZX % Rank
|Healthcare
|20.58%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|16.43%
|Financial Services
|18.25%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|61.74%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.95%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|7.22%
|Technology
|10.40%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|50.79%
|Utilities
|8.92%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|9.63%
|Industrials
|8.39%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|83.32%
|Consumer Defense
|7.68%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|60.91%
|Energy
|6.13%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|72.37%
|Basic Materials
|3.22%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|53.94%
|Communication Services
|2.80%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|85.48%
|Real Estate
|2.68%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|50.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AFAZX % Rank
|US
|95.33%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|37.49%
|Non US
|4.61%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|48.80%
|AFAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.52%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|17.74%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|94.60%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|AFAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AFAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|2.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|52.38%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AFAZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|14.95%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|9.54%
|AFAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFAZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.48%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|83.37%
|AFAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AFAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AFAZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.70%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|83.03%
|AFAZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.756
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2017
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2016
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2006
16.01
16.0%
Mr. Paul Blinn, portfolio manager, joined Applied Finance as a founding member in 2006 and has served as principal of Toreador Research & Trading LLC since that time. Mr. Blinn has over 25 years of capital market experience. Mr. Blinn’s background includes experience as an Executive Director at UBS, a global financial firm, and its predecessor entities from 1985 to 2000, as a Vice President of a leading option market maker, and a Senior Equity derivatives trader for a hedge fund from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Blinn graduated with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Finance.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 02, 2006
16.01
16.0%
In 1995, together with Daniel Obrycki, Mr. Resendes developed the Economic Margin framework to measure a firm’s economic, rather than as-reported accounting performance, and directly link corporate performance to valuation. Resendes graduated from The University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economic Analysis. Resendes went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago. Resendes is also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Prior to co-founding Applied Finance, Mr. Resendes was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as director of research for HOLT Value Associates. In 2003 Resendes began serving on the CFA Institute’s Speaker Retainer Program speaking to over 45 Financial Analyst Societies in 12 countries. Resendes has also served as a guest speaker for various equity valuation seminars, National Investor Relations Institute and served as a Professor at DePaul University in Chicago.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
