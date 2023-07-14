Home
Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Applied Finance Core Fund

AFALX | Fund

$9.99

$33.8 M

1.83%

$0.18

1.88%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.7%

1 yr return

-5.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-11.5%

Net Assets

$33.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

31.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.88%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.95%

Redemption Fee 2.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Applied Finance Core Fund

AFALX | Fund

$9.99

$33.8 M

1.83%

$0.18

1.88%

AFALX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -11.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Applied Finance Core Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Applied Finance Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jun 02, 2006
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Blinn

Fund Description

To achieve its investment objective, the Dividend Fund will under normal conditions invest at least 80% of its net assets (including the amount of borrowing for investment purposes) in dividend-paying common and preferred stock of companies. Generally, the companies in which the Dividend Fund will invest will have market capitalizations of $3 billion or more, measured at the time of purchase. The Fund invests primarily in the securities of issuers that the Adviser believes to have attractive valuations, potential for long-term growth, sustainable dividends, and other attractive financial characteristics. 

The Adviser has developed a detailed, proprietary analytical methodology called the Economic Margin® framework to evaluate a company’s corporate performance and estimate its intrinsic value. The Adviser believes that intrinsic value better explains historical stock returns than other commonly used financial metrics.

The Adviser uses this framework to evaluate a company’s corporate performance across time and against peers, as well as to determine attractive stocks for purchase.

In addition to a firm’s attractiveness from the Economic Margin® perspective, the Adviser will also consider as deemed necessary the use of other financial metrics such as price multiples, financial accounting ratios, price movements, and qualitative information discovered through company presentations and third-party research providers.

The Dividend Fund seeks to diversify its investments across a broad spectrum of economic sectors to reduce portfolio volatility and investment risk without sacrificing potential returns. In selecting securities within a particular economic sector, the Adviser’s goal is to identify companies that it believes have the potential for superior performance within each sector. Although the Dividend Fund invests across a broad spectrum of sectors, it may at times focus its investments in certain sectors.

The Dividend Fund may also invest in small and mid-cap companies, convertible securities, preferred stocks, rights and warrants, and other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”).

The Adviser will typically sell a company from the Dividend Fund’s portfolio when the company’s stock price exceeds the Adviser’s estimate of the company’s fundamental value and/or there are other companies that the Adviser believes offer greater investment potential.

The Fund may invest on a global basis to take advantage of investment opportunities both within the United States and other countries. The Fund may buy foreign securities directly in their principal markets or indirectly through the use of depository receipts.

Read More

AFALX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -12.7% 217.8% 62.83%
1 Yr -5.0% -58.4% 200.0% 92.96%
3 Yr -8.8%* -23.0% 64.4% 98.52%
5 Yr -11.5%* -15.2% 29.3% 98.91%
10 Yr -2.7%* -17.0% 13.3% 92.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -65.1% 22.3% 88.80%
2021 -8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 99.31%
2020 -1.1% -8.4% 56.7% 74.04%
2019 5.1% -9.2% 10.4% 32.51%
2018 -7.4% -9.4% 3.1% 99.35%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AFALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.7% -12.7% 217.8% 59.49%
1 Yr -5.0% -58.4% 200.0% 93.00%
3 Yr -8.8%* -23.0% 64.4% 98.51%
5 Yr -11.5%* -14.9% 32.0% 99.17%
10 Yr -0.1%* -4.7% 19.9% 90.98%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AFALX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.0% -65.1% 22.3% 88.80%
2021 -8.4% -25.3% 25.5% 99.31%
2020 -1.1% -8.4% 56.7% 73.96%
2019 5.1% -9.2% 10.4% 32.51%
2018 -7.4% -8.9% 3.3% 99.63%

NAV & Total Return History

AFALX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AFALX Category Low Category High AFALX % Rank
Net Assets 33.8 M 1 M 151 B 92.54%
Number of Holdings 38 2 1727 90.01%
Net Assets in Top 10 10.7 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 92.82%
Weighting of Top 10 31.56% 5.0% 99.2% 31.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Kohl's Corp 3.48%
  2. Sempra Energy 3.31%
  3. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 3.26%
  4. Chevron Corp 3.25%
  5. Merck & Co Inc 3.23%
  6. LyondellBasell Industries NV 3.19%
  7. Johnson & Johnson 3.18%
  8. Eli Lilly and Co 3.12%
  9. Microsoft Corp 3.09%
  10. Novartis AG ADR 3.05%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AFALX % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 28.02% 125.26% 10.57%
Cash 		0.06% -88.20% 71.98% 88.36%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 60.45%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 57.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 58.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 58.96%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFALX % Rank
Healthcare 		20.58% 0.00% 30.08% 16.51%
Financial Services 		18.25% 0.00% 58.05% 61.83%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.95% 0.00% 22.74% 7.30%
Technology 		10.40% 0.00% 54.02% 50.87%
Utilities 		8.92% 0.00% 27.04% 9.71%
Industrials 		8.39% 0.00% 42.76% 83.40%
Consumer Defense 		7.68% 0.00% 34.10% 61.00%
Energy 		6.13% 0.00% 54.00% 72.45%
Basic Materials 		3.22% 0.00% 21.69% 54.02%
Communication Services 		2.80% 0.00% 26.58% 85.56%
Real Estate 		2.68% 0.00% 90.54% 50.62%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AFALX % Rank
US 		95.33% 24.51% 121.23% 37.57%
Non US 		4.61% 0.00% 41.42% 48.89%

AFALX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AFALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.88% 0.04% 45.41% 8.19%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.00% 1.50% 94.68%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 43.92%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

AFALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AFALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 2.00% 1.00% 2.00% 53.97%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AFALX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.95% 0.00% 488.00% 9.64%

AFALX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AFALX Category Low Category High AFALX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.83% 0.00% 41.61% 83.46%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AFALX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AFALX Category Low Category High AFALX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.45% -1.51% 4.28% 89.68%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AFALX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AFALX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Blinn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2006

16.01

16.0%

Mr. Paul Blinn, portfolio manager, joined Applied Finance as a founding member in 2006 and has served as principal of Toreador Research & Trading LLC since that time. Mr. Blinn has over 25 years of capital market experience. Mr. Blinn’s background includes experience as an Executive Director at UBS, a global financial firm, and its predecessor entities from 1985 to 2000, as a Vice President of a leading option market maker, and a Senior Equity derivatives trader for a hedge fund from 2000 to 2005. Mr. Blinn graduated with honors from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Finance.

Rafael Resendes

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 02, 2006

16.01

16.0%

In 1995, together with Daniel Obrycki, Mr. Resendes developed the Economic Margin framework to measure a firm’s economic, rather than as-reported accounting performance, and directly link corporate performance to valuation. Resendes graduated from The University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economic Analysis. Resendes went on to earn his MBA from the University of Chicago. Resendes is also a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Prior to co-founding Applied Finance, Mr. Resendes was a member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as director of research for HOLT Value Associates. In 2003 Resendes began serving on the CFA Institute’s Speaker Retainer Program speaking to over 45 Financial Analyst Societies in 12 countries. Resendes has also served as a guest speaker for various equity valuation seminars, National Investor Relations Institute and served as a Professor at DePaul University in Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

