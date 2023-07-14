Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that are either listed, domiciled, or conduct a meaningful amount of business in emerging markets. The Fund’s advisor defines companies conducting a meaningful amount of business in emerging markets as those companies that derive at least 50% of revenues or net profits from, or have at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, emerging market countries. The Fund’s advisor also includes in the definition of emerging market companies those that have been organized under the laws of, have their principal offices or headquarters in, or the securities of which are principally traded in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those countries that are considered to be emerging markets or developing economies by the World Bank or the International Finance Corporation, or are included in any of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging market indices. Emerging market countries are typically located in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, South America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, under normal market circumstances, the Fund expects to focus on small- and medium-sized companies with market capitalizations similar to companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets SMID Cap Index (the “Index”). As of October 31, 2021, the Index included companies with market capitalizations between $29.8 million and $22.7 billion. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach, employing both fundamental research and quantitative tools, that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations. The strategy invests in stocks that the Fund’s advisor believes are profitable, undervalued based on a range of valuation metrics, including price to book, price to earnings and price to cash flow, and exhibit low levels of leverage. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices and whose shares are bought and sold on securities exchanges. The Fund generally will invest in securities of companies located in different countries and regions. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions.