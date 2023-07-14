Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.8%
1 yr return
20.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$29.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
16.6%
Expense Ratio 2.29%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that are either listed, domiciled, or conduct a meaningful amount of business in emerging markets. The Fund’s advisor defines companies conducting a meaningful amount of business in emerging markets as those companies that derive at least 50% of revenues or net profits from, or have at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, emerging market countries. The Fund’s advisor also includes in the definition of emerging market companies those that have been organized under the laws of, have their principal offices or headquarters in, or the securities of which are principally traded in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those countries that are considered to be emerging markets or developing economies by the World Bank or the International Finance Corporation, or are included in any of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging market indices. Emerging market countries are typically located in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, South America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, under normal market circumstances, the Fund expects to focus on small- and medium-sized companies with market capitalizations similar to companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets SMID Cap Index (the “Index”). As of October 31, 2021, the Index included companies with market capitalizations between $29.8 million and $22.7 billion. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors.
The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach, employing both fundamental research and quantitative tools, that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations. The strategy invests in stocks that the Fund’s advisor believes are profitable, undervalued based on a range of valuation metrics, including price to book, price to earnings and price to cash flow, and exhibit low levels of leverage. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices and whose shares are bought and sold on securities exchanges. The Fund generally will invest in securities of companies located in different countries and regions. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions.
|Period
|ADVKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-11.0%
|31.2%
|19.80%
|1 Yr
|20.2%
|-12.4%
|30.0%
|5.87%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-17.4%
|12.6%
|3.09%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|82.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ADVKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|2.52%
|2021
|4.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|7.84%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|82.63%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|Period
|ADVKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.8%
|-30.3%
|31.2%
|18.95%
|1 Yr
|20.2%
|-48.9%
|30.0%
|5.12%
|3 Yr
|9.6%*
|-16.6%
|12.7%
|2.98%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.8%
|36.0%
|80.69%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.3%
|12.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|ADVKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-12.8%
|-50.1%
|7.2%
|2.52%
|2021
|4.0%
|-18.2%
|13.6%
|7.84%
|2020
|3.0%
|-7.2%
|79.7%
|82.63%
|2019
|N/A
|-4.4%
|9.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.2%
|7.0%
|N/A
|ADVKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|29.2 M
|717 K
|102 B
|85.81%
|Number of Holdings
|87
|10
|6734
|62.64%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.04 M
|340 K
|19.3 B
|88.19%
|Weighting of Top 10
|16.55%
|2.8%
|71.7%
|93.54%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVKX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.89%
|0.90%
|110.97%
|66.15%
|Cash
|3.76%
|-23.67%
|20.19%
|30.42%
|Other
|0.34%
|-1.48%
|9.95%
|6.55%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.07%
|68.81%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.40%
|61.13%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|48.23%
|66.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVKX % Rank
|Technology
|23.71%
|0.00%
|47.50%
|40.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|16.94%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|17.98%
|Industrials
|16.32%
|0.00%
|43.53%
|4.53%
|Financial Services
|10.41%
|0.00%
|48.86%
|95.86%
|Basic Materials
|7.36%
|0.00%
|30.03%
|58.09%
|Real Estate
|6.59%
|0.00%
|17.15%
|4.79%
|Healthcare
|5.66%
|0.00%
|93.26%
|26.39%
|Consumer Defense
|5.62%
|0.00%
|28.13%
|63.91%
|Communication Services
|3.29%
|0.00%
|39.29%
|92.37%
|Energy
|2.76%
|0.00%
|24.80%
|69.60%
|Utilities
|1.34%
|0.00%
|39.12%
|49.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ADVKX % Rank
|Non US
|93.59%
|-4.71%
|112.57%
|68.29%
|US
|2.30%
|-1.60%
|104.72%
|24.26%
|ADVKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.29%
|0.03%
|41.06%
|12.77%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|65.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|41.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.85%
|N/A
|ADVKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.40%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ADVKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.40%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ADVKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|0.00%
|190.00%
|68.52%
|ADVKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.88%
|0.00%
|12.61%
|39.77%
|ADVKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|ADVKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADVKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.64%
|-1.98%
|17.62%
|23.97%
|ADVKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2021
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2017
5.41
5.4%
Kevin A. Ross, CFA, serves as a Senior Vice President and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2013, Kevin was an International Equity Analyst at Driehaus Capital Management in Chicago. He also worked as a Senior Research Associate at Raymond James with a focus on the real estate industry. Kevin holds a BSBA in finance and international business from Washington University – St. Louis and an MBA from the University of Chicago – Booth School of Business with concentrations in finance, international business, and economics. Kevin is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2018
3.75
3.8%
Marco P. Priani, CFA, CPA, FRM, serves as a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2006, Marco worked for more than ten years as a partner in the Corporate Bankruptcy firm of Priani, Claps & Caamaño in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He also worked as a risk manager intern for Deutsche Postbank in Bonn, Germany. Marco holds a JD from the Universidad de Buenos Aires, an MA in law and finance from the Universidad del CEMA, an MBA in analytic finance and accounting from the University of Chicago, and an LLM from the Northwestern University School of Law. Marco is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM), a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder and has passed the Uniform CPA Examination. He is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Italian, German, French and Portuguese.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|33.71
|6.46
|13.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...