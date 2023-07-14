Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Vaughan Nelson Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

mutual fund
ADVKX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.58 +0.03 +0.28%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (ADVMX) Primary Inv (ADVKX)
ADVKX (Mutual Fund)

Vaughan Nelson Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.58 +0.03 +0.28%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (ADVMX) Primary Inv (ADVKX)
ADVKX (Mutual Fund)

Vaughan Nelson Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$10.58 +0.03 +0.28%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
share class
Inst (ADVMX) Primary Inv (ADVKX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vaughan Nelson Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

ADVKX | Fund

$10.58

$29.2 M

0.88%

$0.09

2.29%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.8%

1 yr return

20.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$29.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

16.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.29%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 65.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vaughan Nelson Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund

ADVKX | Fund

$10.58

$29.2 M

0.88%

$0.09

2.29%

ADVKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 13.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 9.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.64%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Vaughan Nelson Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Vaughan Nelson
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Kevin Ross

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including amounts borrowed for investment purposes) in equity securities of companies that are either listed, domiciled, or conduct a meaningful amount of business in emerging markets. The Fund’s advisor defines companies conducting a meaningful amount of business in emerging markets as those companies that derive at least 50% of revenues or net profits from, or have at least 50% of assets or production capacities in, emerging market countries. The Fund’s advisor also includes in the definition of emerging market companies those that have been organized under the laws of, have their principal offices or headquarters in, or the securities of which are principally traded in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those countries that are considered to be emerging markets or developing economies by the World Bank or the International Finance Corporation, or are included in any of Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) emerging market indices. Emerging market countries are typically located in Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, South America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East. While the Fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, under normal market circumstances, the Fund expects to focus on small- and medium-sized companies with market capitalizations similar to companies included in the MSCI Emerging Markets SMID Cap Index (the “Index”). As of October 31, 2021, the Index included companies with market capitalizations between $29.8 million and $22.7 billion. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets in one or more market sectors.

The Fund’s advisor uses a bottom-up approach, employing both fundamental research and quantitative tools, that seeks to identify companies with attractive valuations. The strategy invests in stocks that the Fund’s advisor believes are profitable, undervalued based on a range of valuation metrics, including price to book, price to earnings and price to cash flow, and exhibit low levels of leverage. The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and American, European and Global Depository Receipts (“ADRs,” “EDRs,” and “GDRs,” respectively). ADRs are receipts that represent interests in foreign securities held on deposit by U.S. banks. EDRs and GDRs have the same qualities as ADRs, except that they may be traded in several international trading markets. The Fund may also invest in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in portfolios of securities designed to track particular market segments or indices and whose shares are bought and sold on securities exchanges. The Fund generally will invest in securities of companies located in different countries and regions. From time to time, the Fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the securities of companies in one or a few countries or regions.

Read More

ADVKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -11.0% 31.2% 19.80%
1 Yr 20.2% -12.4% 30.0% 5.87%
3 Yr 9.6%* -17.4% 12.6% 3.09%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% 82.58%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -50.1% 7.2% 2.52%
2021 4.0% -18.2% 13.6% 7.84%
2020 3.0% -7.2% 79.7% 82.63%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADVKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.8% -30.3% 31.2% 18.95%
1 Yr 20.2% -48.9% 30.0% 5.12%
3 Yr 9.6%* -16.6% 12.7% 2.98%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 36.0% 80.69%
10 Yr N/A* -12.3% 12.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADVKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.8% -50.1% 7.2% 2.52%
2021 4.0% -18.2% 13.6% 7.84%
2020 3.0% -7.2% 79.7% 82.63%
2019 N/A -4.4% 9.2% N/A
2018 N/A -7.2% 7.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

ADVKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADVKX Category Low Category High ADVKX % Rank
Net Assets 29.2 M 717 K 102 B 85.81%
Number of Holdings 87 10 6734 62.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.04 M 340 K 19.3 B 88.19%
Weighting of Top 10 16.55% 2.8% 71.7% 93.54%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%
  2. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%
  3. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%
  4. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%
  5. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%
  6. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%
  7. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%
  8. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%
  9. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%
  10. Umb Money Market Fiduciary 3.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVKX % Rank
Stocks 		95.89% 0.90% 110.97% 66.15%
Cash 		3.76% -23.67% 20.19% 30.42%
Other 		0.34% -1.48% 9.95% 6.55%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.07% 68.81%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.40% 61.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.03% 48.23% 66.15%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVKX % Rank
Technology 		23.71% 0.00% 47.50% 40.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		16.94% 0.00% 48.94% 17.98%
Industrials 		16.32% 0.00% 43.53% 4.53%
Financial Services 		10.41% 0.00% 48.86% 95.86%
Basic Materials 		7.36% 0.00% 30.03% 58.09%
Real Estate 		6.59% 0.00% 17.15% 4.79%
Healthcare 		5.66% 0.00% 93.26% 26.39%
Consumer Defense 		5.62% 0.00% 28.13% 63.91%
Communication Services 		3.29% 0.00% 39.29% 92.37%
Energy 		2.76% 0.00% 24.80% 69.60%
Utilities 		1.34% 0.00% 39.12% 49.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADVKX % Rank
Non US 		93.59% -4.71% 112.57% 68.29%
US 		2.30% -1.60% 104.72% 24.26%

ADVKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADVKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.29% 0.03% 41.06% 12.77%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 2.00% 65.22%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 41.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

ADVKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADVKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADVKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 65.00% 0.00% 190.00% 68.52%

ADVKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADVKX Category Low Category High ADVKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.88% 0.00% 12.61% 39.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADVKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADVKX Category Low Category High ADVKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.64% -1.98% 17.62% 23.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADVKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADVKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Kevin Ross

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2017

5.41

5.4%

Kevin A. Ross, CFA, serves as a Senior Vice President and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2013, Kevin was an International Equity Analyst at Driehaus Capital Management in Chicago. He also worked as a Senior Research Associate at Raymond James with a focus on the real estate industry. Kevin holds a BSBA in finance and international business from Washington University – St. Louis and an MBA from the University of Chicago – Booth School of Business with concentrations in finance, international business, and economics. Kevin is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder.

Marco Priani

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 31, 2018

3.75

3.8%

Marco P. Priani, CFA, CPA, FRM, serves as a Managing Director and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Advisory Research in 2006, Marco worked for more than ten years as a partner in the Corporate Bankruptcy firm of Priani, Claps & Caamaño in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He also worked as a risk manager intern for Deutsche Postbank in Bonn, Germany. Marco holds a JD from the Universidad de Buenos Aires, an MA in law and finance from the Universidad del CEMA, an MBA in analytic finance and accounting from the University of Chicago, and an LLM from the Northwestern University School of Law. Marco is a certified Financial Risk Manager (FRM), a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder and has passed the Uniform CPA Examination. He is fluent in Spanish and proficient in Italian, German, French and Portuguese.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 33.71 6.46 13.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×