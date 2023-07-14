Home
Trending ETFs

ADOIX (Mutual Fund)

ADOIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

4.6%

1 yr return

-6.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-0.9%

Net Assets

$87.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

40.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 330.00%

Redemption Fee 1.00%

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$5,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ADOIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.93%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ACM Dynamic Opportunity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    ACM
  • Inception Date
    Jan 20, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jordan Kahn

Fund Description

To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) equity securities of any market capitalization. The Fund may also take long or short positions in index exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to hedge the Fund’s equity portfolio.

The Fund’s adviser, Ascendant Capital Management, LLC d/b/a ACM Funds (the “Adviser”), selects equity securities for the Fund that are experiencing meaningful breakouts. A “breakout” is a significant movement that involves a combination of price and trading volume in a given security. The Adviser further screens these breakout candidates to ensure they meet certain fundamental and technical criteria as determined by the Adviser such as the earnings per share growth, revenue growth, and upward revisions of estimates and profitability of the issuers of the securities. The Adviser will sell a security when it drops a certain percentage from its purchase price (“stop-loss”), or if the price drops below a key technical level (such as the 50 day moving price average for the security) in combination with a rise in trading volume. The Fund has no set holding period for any security and actively trades its portfolio investments, which may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund’s investment strategies for short positions can include: (1) selling short an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index, in hopes of buying the security at a future date at a lower price; (2) selling short common stocks; (3) buying a put option on an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index; (4) buying an ETF or other security that is designed to appreciate in value when the value of a broad or narrow market index declines; (5) selling a covered call option on a security that the Fund owns for the duration of the option period; and (6) holding a short position in an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index and adding to the Fund’s long positions in particular stocks by a corresponding amount.

The use of short positions or “hedges” is designed to adjust the overall net exposure of the portfolio to limit the Fund’s downside exposure to declines in the overall market. A fund’s net exposure is the percentage of assets invested in long positions minus the percentage of assets invested in short positions (“hedges”). The net long exposure of the Fund can fluctuate anywhere between 0% long and 100% long. For example, if the Fund is 50% invested in long positions while simultaneously being 50% invested in hedges, the net long exposure would equal zero percent. The Adviser monitors numerous broad market indexes and several key moving averages. Short positions will be taken off as select market indexes rise above certain moving averages as identified by the Adviser.

Read More

ADOIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -13.8% 30.8% 54.19%
1 Yr -6.9% -16.2% 40.4% 92.18%
3 Yr -2.6%* -22.0% 29.1% 77.44%
5 Yr -0.9%* -14.2% 15.7% 68.67%
10 Yr N/A* -8.2% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -54.0% 17.4% 81.50%
2021 -0.7% -22.5% 24.1% 79.04%
2020 5.5% -19.4% 24.1% 22.98%
2019 0.5% -5.5% 12.9% 82.89%
2018 -0.4% -14.0% 2.4% 19.05%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ADOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.6% -33.0% 30.8% 50.28%
1 Yr -6.9% -52.8% 40.4% 91.62%
3 Yr -2.6%* -21.4% 29.1% 77.16%
5 Yr -0.7%* -14.1% 16.8% 69.18%
10 Yr N/A* -7.8% 6.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ADOIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -54.0% 17.4% 81.50%
2021 -0.7% -22.5% 24.1% 78.44%
2020 5.5% -19.4% 24.1% 22.98%
2019 0.5% -5.5% 12.9% 82.89%
2018 -0.2% -14.0% 2.4% 19.05%

NAV & Total Return History

ADOIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ADOIX Category Low Category High ADOIX % Rank
Net Assets 87.6 M 818 K 5.18 B 55.87%
Number of Holdings 57 3 2670 60.82%
Net Assets in Top 10 35.2 M -175 M 1.1 B 39.77%
Weighting of Top 10 40.87% 1.5% 100.0% 42.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. First American Government Obligs X 18.23%
  2. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 17.94%
  3. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 17.94%
  4. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 17.94%
  5. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 17.94%
  6. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 17.94%
  7. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 17.94%
  8. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 17.94%
  9. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 17.94%
  10. Us Bank Mmda - Usbgfs5 17.94%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ADOIX % Rank
Cash 		50.07% -67.46% 106.99% 34.50%
Stocks 		48.88% -2.90% 119.13% 61.63%
Bonds 		1.05% -48.31% 85.44% 18.02%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.08% 36.26%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 54.39%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.48% 35.29%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADOIX % Rank
Technology 		22.02% 0.00% 43.24% 26.00%
Industrials 		17.56% 0.00% 31.93% 8.00%
Healthcare 		15.83% 0.00% 100.00% 40.00%
Energy 		10.79% 0.00% 32.57% 12.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.60% 0.00% 88.83% 48.67%
Communication Services 		9.55% 0.00% 32.32% 19.33%
Basic Materials 		7.09% 0.00% 28.58% 12.00%
Financial Services 		4.31% 0.00% 83.83% 88.00%
Consumer Defense 		2.21% 0.00% 33.38% 86.67%
Real Estate 		0.03% 0.00% 10.93% 78.00%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 21.71% 84.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADOIX % Rank
US 		47.06% -24.26% 116.70% 59.06%
Non US 		1.82% -43.01% 95.82% 60.23%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADOIX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		97.95% 0.20% 100.00% 70.18%
Government 		2.05% 0.00% 88.51% 20.12%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 52.12% 41.52%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 13.59% 36.69%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.80% 44.97%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 34.91%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ADOIX % Rank
US 		1.05% -48.31% 63.44% 18.13%
Non US 		0.00% -0.33% 22.00% 35.09%

ADOIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ADOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.69% 0.44% 13.51% 67.82%
Management Fee 1.25% 0.00% 2.50% 54.19%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 9.74%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% 63.26%

Sales Fees

ADOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ADOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee 1.00% 0.50% 2.00% 42.86%

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ADOIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 330.00% 0.00% 479.00% 93.57%

ADOIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ADOIX Category Low Category High ADOIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 9.33% 50.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ADOIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ADOIX Category Low Category High ADOIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.93% -3.33% 2.16% 56.50%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ADOIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ADOIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jordan Kahn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 20, 2015

7.36

7.4%

Jordan Kahn has been the CIO of Ascendant Capital Management, LLC since 2014. Before founding Ascendant Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Kahn founded KAM Advisors in 2007.In 2015, KAM Advisors was purchased by HCR Wealth Advisers, where Mr. Kahn acts as Chief Investment Officer. In addition, Mr. Kahn was previously a Managing Partner with Beverly Investment Advisors from 2007 to 2010, and before that a Senior Portfolio Manager for Summit Wealth Management (formerly Berger & Associates) from 2001 to 2007. Mr. Kahn received his Masters of Science in Financial Markets and Trading from the Stuart School of Business at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Kahn graduated cum laude in Economics with a concentration in Finance from the University of Colorado.

Alan Savoian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2017

5.17

5.2%

Alan Savoian has been a Portfolio Manager for Ascendant Capital Management, LLC since 2017. Mr. Savoian has over 25 years of experience in the investment industry as a senior portfolio manager and research analyst. Prior to joining the Adviser, Alan was a Senior Portfolio Manager at William O’Neil & Co from March 1990 to September 2016, where he successfully managed proprietary portfolios for the firm’s in-house money management business. He is an expert in analyzing stocks according to the O’Neil CAN SLIM Method, which he learned personally from legendary investor William O’Neil. Mr. Savoian received his Bachelor of Arts in Finance from California State University, Northridge.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.96 7.93

