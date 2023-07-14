Dividend Investing Ideas Center
4.6%
1 yr return
-6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-0.9%
Net Assets
$87.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
40.9%
Expense Ratio 1.69%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 330.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$10,000
IRA
$5,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) equity securities of any market capitalization. The Fund may also take long or short positions in index exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to hedge the Fund’s equity portfolio.
The Fund’s adviser, Ascendant Capital Management, LLC d/b/a ACM Funds (the “Adviser”), selects equity securities for the Fund that are experiencing meaningful breakouts. A “breakout” is a significant movement that involves a combination of price and trading volume in a given security. The Adviser further screens these breakout candidates to ensure they meet certain fundamental and technical criteria as determined by the Adviser such as the earnings per share growth, revenue growth, and upward revisions of estimates and profitability of the issuers of the securities. The Adviser will sell a security when it drops a certain percentage from its purchase price (“stop-loss”), or if the price drops below a key technical level (such as the 50 day moving price average for the security) in combination with a rise in trading volume. The Fund has no set holding period for any security and actively trades its portfolio investments, which may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.
The Fund’s investment strategies for short positions can include: (1) selling short an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index, in hopes of buying the security at a future date at a lower price; (2) selling short common stocks; (3) buying a put option on an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index; (4) buying an ETF or other security that is designed to appreciate in value when the value of a broad or narrow market index declines; (5) selling a covered call option on a security that the Fund owns for the duration of the option period; and (6) holding a short position in an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index and adding to the Fund’s long positions in particular stocks by a corresponding amount.
The use of short positions or “hedges” is designed to adjust the overall net exposure of the portfolio to limit the Fund’s downside exposure to declines in the overall market. A fund’s net exposure is the percentage of assets invested in long positions minus the percentage of assets invested in short positions (“hedges”). The net long exposure of the Fund can fluctuate anywhere between 0% long and 100% long. For example, if the Fund is 50% invested in long positions while simultaneously being 50% invested in hedges, the net long exposure would equal zero percent. The Adviser monitors numerous broad market indexes and several key moving averages. Short positions will be taken off as select market indexes rise above certain moving averages as identified by the Adviser.
|YTD
|4.6%
|-13.8%
|30.8%
|54.19%
|1 Yr
|-6.9%
|-16.2%
|40.4%
|92.18%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-22.0%
|29.1%
|77.44%
|5 Yr
|-0.9%*
|-14.2%
|15.7%
|68.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.2%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-18.1%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|81.50%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|79.04%
|2020
|5.5%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|22.98%
|2019
|0.5%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|82.89%
|2018
|-0.4%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|19.05%
|YTD
|4.6%
|-33.0%
|30.8%
|50.28%
|1 Yr
|-6.9%
|-52.8%
|40.4%
|91.62%
|3 Yr
|-2.6%*
|-21.4%
|29.1%
|77.16%
|5 Yr
|-0.7%*
|-14.1%
|16.8%
|69.18%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.8%
|6.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-18.1%
|-54.0%
|17.4%
|81.50%
|2021
|-0.7%
|-22.5%
|24.1%
|78.44%
|2020
|5.5%
|-19.4%
|24.1%
|22.98%
|2019
|0.5%
|-5.5%
|12.9%
|82.89%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-14.0%
|2.4%
|19.05%
|Net Assets
|87.6 M
|818 K
|5.18 B
|55.87%
|Number of Holdings
|57
|3
|2670
|60.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|35.2 M
|-175 M
|1.1 B
|39.77%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.87%
|1.5%
|100.0%
|42.07%
|Cash
|50.07%
|-67.46%
|106.99%
|34.50%
|Stocks
|48.88%
|-2.90%
|119.13%
|61.63%
|Bonds
|1.05%
|-48.31%
|85.44%
|18.02%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.08%
|36.26%
|Other
|0.00%
|-35.22%
|39.56%
|54.39%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.02%
|4.48%
|35.29%
|Technology
|22.02%
|0.00%
|43.24%
|26.00%
|Industrials
|17.56%
|0.00%
|31.93%
|8.00%
|Healthcare
|15.83%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.00%
|Energy
|10.79%
|0.00%
|32.57%
|12.67%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.60%
|0.00%
|88.83%
|48.67%
|Communication Services
|9.55%
|0.00%
|32.32%
|19.33%
|Basic Materials
|7.09%
|0.00%
|28.58%
|12.00%
|Financial Services
|4.31%
|0.00%
|83.83%
|88.00%
|Consumer Defense
|2.21%
|0.00%
|33.38%
|86.67%
|Real Estate
|0.03%
|0.00%
|10.93%
|78.00%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.71%
|84.67%
|US
|47.06%
|-24.26%
|116.70%
|59.06%
|Non US
|1.82%
|-43.01%
|95.82%
|60.23%
|Cash & Equivalents
|97.95%
|0.20%
|100.00%
|70.18%
|Government
|2.05%
|0.00%
|88.51%
|20.12%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.12%
|41.52%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.59%
|36.69%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.80%
|44.97%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|34.91%
|US
|1.05%
|-48.31%
|63.44%
|18.13%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.33%
|22.00%
|35.09%
|Expense Ratio
|1.69%
|0.44%
|13.51%
|67.82%
|Management Fee
|1.25%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|54.19%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.74%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|1.54%
|63.26%
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|42.86%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|330.00%
|0.00%
|479.00%
|93.57%
|ADOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADOIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.33%
|50.84%
|ADOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|ADOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ADOIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.93%
|-3.33%
|2.16%
|56.50%
|ADOIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 20, 2015
7.36
7.4%
Jordan Kahn has been the CIO of Ascendant Capital Management, LLC since 2014. Before founding Ascendant Capital Management, LLC, Mr. Kahn founded KAM Advisors in 2007.In 2015, KAM Advisors was purchased by HCR Wealth Advisers, where Mr. Kahn acts as Chief Investment Officer. In addition, Mr. Kahn was previously a Managing Partner with Beverly Investment Advisors from 2007 to 2010, and before that a Senior Portfolio Manager for Summit Wealth Management (formerly Berger & Associates) from 2001 to 2007. Mr. Kahn received his Masters of Science in Financial Markets and Trading from the Stuart School of Business at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Kahn graduated cum laude in Economics with a concentration in Finance from the University of Colorado.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 31, 2017
5.17
5.2%
Alan Savoian has been a Portfolio Manager for Ascendant Capital Management, LLC since 2017. Mr. Savoian has over 25 years of experience in the investment industry as a senior portfolio manager and research analyst. Prior to joining the Adviser, Alan was a Senior Portfolio Manager at William O’Neil & Co from March 1990 to September 2016, where he successfully managed proprietary portfolios for the firm’s in-house money management business. He is an expert in analyzing stocks according to the O’Neil CAN SLIM Method, which he learned personally from legendary investor William O’Neil. Mr. Savoian received his Bachelor of Arts in Finance from California State University, Northridge.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|23.55
|5.96
|7.93
