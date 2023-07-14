To pursue its investment objective, the Fund invests in domestic and foreign (including emerging markets) equity securities of any market capitalization. The Fund may also take long or short positions in index exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to hedge the Fund’s equity portfolio.

The Fund’s adviser, Ascendant Capital Management, LLC d/b/a ACM Funds (the “Adviser”), selects equity securities for the Fund that are experiencing meaningful breakouts. A “breakout” is a significant movement that involves a combination of price and trading volume in a given security. The Adviser further screens these breakout candidates to ensure they meet certain fundamental and technical criteria as determined by the Adviser such as the earnings per share growth, revenue growth, and upward revisions of estimates and profitability of the issuers of the securities. The Adviser will sell a security when it drops a certain percentage from its purchase price (“stop-loss”), or if the price drops below a key technical level (such as the 50 day moving price average for the security) in combination with a rise in trading volume. The Fund has no set holding period for any security and actively trades its portfolio investments, which may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund’s investment strategies for short positions can include: (1) selling short an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index, in hopes of buying the security at a future date at a lower price; (2) selling short common stocks; (3) buying a put option on an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index; (4) buying an ETF or other security that is designed to appreciate in value when the value of a broad or narrow market index declines; (5) selling a covered call option on a security that the Fund owns for the duration of the option period; and (6) holding a short position in an ETF or other security that tracks a broad or narrow market index and adding to the Fund’s long positions in particular stocks by a corresponding amount.

The use of short positions or “hedges” is designed to adjust the overall net exposure of the portfolio to limit the Fund’s downside exposure to declines in the overall market. A fund’s net exposure is the percentage of assets invested in long positions minus the percentage of assets invested in short positions (“hedges”). The net long exposure of the Fund can fluctuate anywhere between 0% long and 100% long. For example, if the Fund is 50% invested in long positions while simultaneously being 50% invested in hedges, the net long exposure would equal zero percent. The Adviser monitors numerous broad market indexes and several key moving averages. Short positions will be taken off as select market indexes rise above certain moving averages as identified by the Adviser.