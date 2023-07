Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests a majority of its net assets in the common stock of small- and mid-sized companies with market capitalizations generally in the range of market capitalizations in the Russell 2500 Growth Index, the Fund's benchmark, (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $21.5 million and $30 billion as of March 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. As such, the size of the companies in which the Fund invests may change. The Fund determines a company’s market capitalization at the time of investment. As long as a majority of its net assets are invested in companies within the Index, the Fund may continue to hold and make new investments in a security even if the company’s market capitalization grows beyond the market capitalization of the largest company within the Index or falls below the market capitalization of the smallest company within the Index.

Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser (the Investment Manager), believes that stocks of small- and mid-sized companies, which generally are not as well known by financial analysts as larger companies, may offer higher return potential than stocks of larger companies. The Fund invests the majority of its assets in U.S. companies, but also may invest up to 33% of its total assets in foreign companies in developed markets (for example, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom) and in emerging markets (for example, China, India and Brazil). The Investment Manager from time to time emphasizes one or more sectors in selecting the Fund’s investments, including the consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology sectors.