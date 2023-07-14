Home
Columbia Acorn Fund

mutual fund
CRBRX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$11.74 -0.08 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth Equity
share class
Inst (ACRNX) Primary A (LACAX) C (LIACX) Inst (CRBRX) Inst (CRBYX) Adv (CEARX)
CRBRX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -9.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.52%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Acorn Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Nov 08, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Erika Maschmeyer

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests a majority of its net assets in the common stock of small- and mid-sized companies with market capitalizations generally in the range of market capitalizations in the Russell 2500 Growth Index, the Fund's benchmark, (the Index) at the time of purchase (between $21.5 million and $30 billion as of March 31, 2022). The market capitalization range and composition of companies in the Index are subject to change. As such, the size of the companies in which the Fund invests may change. The Fund determines a company’s market capitalization at the time of investment. As long as a majority of its net assets are invested in companies within the Index, the Fund may continue to hold and make new investments in a security even if the company’s market capitalization grows beyond the market capitalization of the largest company within the Index or falls below the market capitalization of the smallest company within the Index.
Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC, the Fund's investment adviser (the Investment Manager), believes that stocks of small- and mid-sized companies, which generally are not as well known by financial analysts as larger companies, may offer higher return potential than stocks of larger companies. The Fund invests the majority of its assets in U.S. companies, but also may invest up to 33% of its total assets in foreign companies in developed markets (for example, Japan, Canada and the United Kingdom) and in emerging markets (for example, China, India and Brazil). The Investment Manager from time to time emphasizes one or more sectors in selecting the Fund’s investments, including the consumer discretionary, health care, and information technology sectors. 
The Investment Manager typically seeks companies with: 
A strong business franchise that offers growth potential. 
Products and services in which the company has a competitive advantage. 
A stock price the Investment Manager believes is reasonable relative to the assets and earning power of the company. 
The Investment Manager may sell a portfolio holding if the security reaches the Investment Manager's price target, if the company has a deterioration of fundamentals, such as failing to meet key operating benchmarks, or if the Investment Manager believes other securities are more attractive. The Investment Manager also may sell a portfolio holding to fund redemptions. 
Read More

CRBRX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -26.9% 59.5% 26.24%
1 Yr 19.3% -43.3% 860.3% 20.57%
3 Yr -9.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 78.07%
5 Yr -8.0%* -28.2% 82.7% 82.75%
10 Yr -10.5%* -18.2% 13.7% 95.62%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 78.21%
2021 -6.5% -52.0% 83.9% 79.60%
2020 4.5% -17.6% 195.3% 82.48%
2019 3.3% -16.0% 9.5% 86.50%
2018 -3.2% -13.6% 24.1% 51.74%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period CRBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 18.7% -53.4% 55.3% 24.65%
1 Yr 19.3% -60.3% 860.3% 19.50%
3 Yr -9.0%* -41.5% 41.9% 78.21%
5 Yr -8.0%* -27.5% 82.7% 85.52%
10 Yr 1.1%* -17.0% 15.4% 76.14%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period CRBRX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -36.7% -85.6% 1542.7% 78.21%
2021 -6.5% -52.0% 83.9% 79.60%
2020 4.5% -17.6% 195.3% 82.48%
2019 3.3% -16.0% 9.5% 86.50%
2018 -3.2% -13.6% 24.1% 67.48%

NAV & Total Return History

CRBRX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

CRBRX Category Low Category High CRBRX % Rank
Net Assets 2.93 B 1.66 M 85.5 B 25.71%
Number of Holdings 86 20 3702 34.04%
Net Assets in Top 10 772 M 360 K 10.9 B 30.67%
Weighting of Top 10 25.16% 5.5% 92.1% 56.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Short-Term Cash 4.89%
  2. Bio-Techne Corp 2.76%
  3. Planet Fitness Inc Class A 2.56%
  4. The Trade Desk Inc Class A 2.42%
  5. Immunomedics Inc 2.41%
  6. Repligen Corp 2.31%
  7. Endava PLC ADR 2.20%
  8. Bill.com Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares 2.16%
  9. CoStar Group Inc 2.11%
  10. Ares Management Corp Class A 2.08%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High CRBRX % Rank
Stocks 		95.11% 23.99% 100.52% 87.23%
Cash 		4.89% -0.52% 26.94% 10.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 35.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 38.83%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 29.96%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 32.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRBRX % Rank
Technology 		28.49% 0.04% 62.17% 66.49%
Healthcare 		20.28% 0.00% 43.77% 28.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		17.57% 0.00% 57.41% 18.97%
Industrials 		12.97% 0.00% 38.23% 65.43%
Financial Services 		5.46% 0.00% 43.01% 62.59%
Real Estate 		4.33% 0.00% 19.28% 21.28%
Basic Materials 		4.02% 0.00% 17.25% 22.70%
Consumer Defense 		2.78% 0.00% 16.40% 37.06%
Communication Services 		2.77% 0.00% 18.33% 52.48%
Energy 		1.34% 0.00% 62.10% 53.01%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 49.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High CRBRX % Rank
US 		92.00% 23.38% 100.52% 68.97%
Non US 		3.11% 0.00% 35.22% 49.65%

CRBRX - Expenses

Operational Fees

CRBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.80% 0.02% 19.28% 76.04%
Management Fee 0.67% 0.00% 1.50% 39.25%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.52%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.40% 25.52%

Sales Fees

CRBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

CRBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

CRBRX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 75.00% 0.00% 250.31% 76.28%

CRBRX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

CRBRX Category Low Category High CRBRX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.33% 38.12%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

CRBRX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

CRBRX Category Low Category High CRBRX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.52% -2.24% 2.75% 41.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

CRBRX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

CRBRX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Erika Maschmeyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2019

3.08

3.1%

Ms. Maschmeyer joined Columbia WAM, a Participating Affiliate, in 2016. Prior to joining Columbia WAM, Ms. Maschmeyer was a research analyst at Oak Ridge Investments where she was responsible for U.S. consumer discretionary/staples investments. Ms. Maschmeyer began her investment career in 2001 and earned a B.A. from Denison University and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago.

Daniel Cole

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Daniel Cole is a senior portfolio manager for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Cole joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments firms in 2014. Previously, Mr. Cole was a senior portfolio manager and senior managing director at Manulife Asset Management where he was team lead for the small, smid, and mid growth strategies. Prior to that, Mr. Cole was a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. He has been a member of the investment community since 1993.Mr. Cole received a B.S. in pre-med curriculum from Guilford College and an MBA in finance from Virginia Tech.

John Emerson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 15, 2021

1.13

1.1%

Mr. Emerson has been associated with the Columbia WAM or its predecessors as an investment professional since 2003 and has been a Vice President of the Trust since March 2020. Prior to joining the Investment Manager, Mr. Emerson was an analyst at an equity research Columbia WAM. Mr. Emerson began his investment career in 2002 and earned a B.S. from the University of Missouri and an M.B.A from the University of Chicago.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

