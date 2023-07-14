Home
ABLYX (Mutual Fund)

American Beacon Large Cap Value Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.98 -0.21 -0.83%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
share class
Retirement (AADEX) Primary Inv (AAGPX) Adv (AVASX) Inst (ABLYX) A (ALVAX) C (ALVCX) Retirement (AALRX)

Vitals

YTD Return

5.8%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.3%

Net Assets

$3.63 B

Holdings in Top 10

18.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.69%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

ABLYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.21%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    American Beacon Large Cap Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    American Beacon
  • Inception Date
    Aug 03, 2009
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    George Davis

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) are invested in equity securities of large market capitalization U.S. companies. These companies have market capitalizations within the market capitalization range of the companies in the Russell 1000® Index at the time of investment. The Russell 1000 Index measures the performance of the 1,000 largest U.S. companies based on total
market capitalization. As of December 31, 2021, the Russell 1000 Index consisted of companies with market capitalization of $163.8 million and greater. The Fund principally invests in large-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies, and to a lesser extent in small-capitalization companies.
The Fund’s investments in equity securities may include common stocks, master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”), and U.S. dollar-denominated foreign stocks traded on U.S. exchanges (collectively referred to as “stocks”).
The Manager allocates the assets of the Fund among different sub-advisors. The Manager believes that this strategy may help the Fund outperform other investment styles over the longer term while reducing volatility and downside risk. The Fund’s sub-advisors select stocks that, in their opinion, have most or all of the following characteristics (relative to the S&P 500® Index):
above-average earnings growth potential,
below-average price to earnings ratio,
below-average price to book value ratio, and
above-average dividend yields.
Each of the Fund’s sub-advisors determines the earnings growth prospects of companies based upon a combination of internal and external research using fundamental analysis and considering changing economic trends. The sub-advisors typically seek to invest in companies that they believe are undervalued at the time of purchase. The decision to sell a stock is typically based on the belief that the company is no longer considered undervalued or shows deteriorating fundamentals, or that better investment opportunities exist in other stocks. The Fund may have significant exposure to the Financials sector. However, as the sector composition of the Fund’s portfolio changes over time, the Fund’s exposure to the Financials sector may be lower at a future date, and the Fund’s exposure to other market sectors may be higher. The Fund may invest in rights and warrants.
Each sub-advisor’s investment processes incorporate the sub-advisor’s environmental, social and/or governance (“ESG”) analysis as a consideration in the assessment of all potential portfolio investments. However, as ESG information is just one investment consideration, ESG considerations are not solely determinative in any investment decision made by a sub-advisor. In addition, the sub-advisors do not use ESG considerations to limit, restrict or otherwise exclude companies or sectors from the Fund’s investment universe. A sub-advisor may use ESG research and/or ratings information provided by one or more third parties in performing this analysis and considering ESG risks.
The Fund may invest cash balances in other investment companies, including government money market funds, and may purchase and sell equity index futures contracts to gain market exposure on cash balances or reduce market exposure in anticipation of liquidity needs. The Fund may seek to earn additional income by lending its securities to certain qualified broker-dealers and institutions.
Read More

ABLYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABLYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -12.7% 217.8% 31.01%
1 Yr 2.0% -58.4% 200.0% 64.76%
3 Yr 2.6%* -23.0% 64.4% 79.90%
5 Yr -3.3%* -15.2% 29.3% 83.64%
10 Yr -0.5%* -17.0% 13.3% 78.50%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABLYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -65.1% 22.3% 76.12%
2021 7.1% -25.3% 25.5% 58.42%
2020 -3.6% -8.4% 56.7% 94.66%
2019 4.2% -9.2% 10.4% 60.64%
2018 -4.5% -9.4% 3.1% 78.56%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period ABLYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.8% -12.7% 217.8% 29.63%
1 Yr 2.0% -58.4% 200.0% 63.53%
3 Yr 2.6%* -23.0% 64.4% 80.26%
5 Yr -1.3%* -14.9% 32.0% 77.81%
10 Yr 4.0%* -4.7% 19.9% 61.53%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period ABLYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.5% -65.1% 22.3% 76.12%
2021 7.1% -25.3% 25.5% 58.42%
2020 -3.6% -8.4% 56.7% 94.66%
2019 4.2% -9.2% 10.4% 61.28%
2018 -2.6% -8.9% 3.3% 55.43%

NAV & Total Return History

ABLYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

ABLYX Category Low Category High ABLYX % Rank
Net Assets 3.63 B 1 M 151 B 23.07%
Number of Holdings 165 2 1727 15.80%
Net Assets in Top 10 656 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 32.01%
Weighting of Top 10 18.18% 5.0% 99.2% 94.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%
  2. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%
  3. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%
  4. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%
  5. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%
  6. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%
  7. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%
  8. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%
  9. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%
  10. Future on S&P500 Sep20 3.82%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High ABLYX % Rank
Stocks 		98.08% 28.02% 125.26% 54.43%
Cash 		1.92% -88.20% 71.98% 41.94%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 60.88%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 57.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 58.53%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 59.47%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABLYX % Rank
Financial Services 		22.73% 0.00% 58.05% 20.12%
Healthcare 		16.40% 0.00% 30.08% 61.01%
Industrials 		14.60% 0.00% 42.76% 13.22%
Technology 		10.51% 0.00% 54.02% 50.62%
Energy 		9.19% 0.00% 54.00% 29.84%
Communication Services 		6.06% 0.00% 26.58% 45.22%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.29% 0.00% 22.74% 58.35%
Consumer Defense 		4.95% 0.00% 34.10% 84.29%
Basic Materials 		4.84% 0.00% 21.69% 20.86%
Utilities 		4.00% 0.00% 27.04% 58.35%
Real Estate 		1.42% 0.00% 90.54% 70.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High ABLYX % Rank
US 		89.84% 24.51% 121.23% 68.07%
Non US 		8.24% 0.00% 41.42% 28.29%

ABLYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

ABLYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.69% 0.04% 45.41% 72.42%
Management Fee 0.55% 0.00% 1.50% 47.50%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 10.78%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% 92.41%

Sales Fees

ABLYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

ABLYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

ABLYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 488.00% 28.88%

ABLYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

ABLYX Category Low Category High ABLYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.62% 0.00% 41.61% 83.76%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

ABLYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

ABLYX Category Low Category High ABLYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.21% -1.51% 4.28% 57.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

ABLYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

ABLYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

George Davis

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1989

32.44

32.4%

George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.

Patricia McKenna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 1995

26.43

26.4%

Ms. McKenna, In her role as portfolio manager, Ms. McKenna plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process and represents the large cap fundamental value and large cap diversified value strategies to current and prospective clients. She also provides expertise and insight into the consumer and healthcare sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. McKenna was an equity analyst at Trust Company of the West. Before entering the field of investment management, she worked for five years in corporate finance at Bankers Trust and then at Fieldstone Private Capital Group. Ms. McKenna began her career as a forensic accountant in 1983. Ms. McKenna, a CFA® charterholder, received her BA in Economics with distinction from Stanford University and MBA from Harvard Business School.

Judd Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.

Scott McBride

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.

Nevin Chitkara

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 22, 2010

11.53

11.5%

Nevin Chitkara is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's value, total return, and global total return portfolios. Prior to being named portfolio manager in 2006, Nevin was an equity research analyst specializing in the business services, cellular telephone, and telephone services industries. Nevin joined MFS in 1997. Previously, he served on the corporate audit and business development staffs of General Electric Co.

Mark Giambrone

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Mr. Giambrone joined Barrow Hanley in 1999. Prior to joining Barrow Hanley, Mr. Giambrone served as a portfolio consultant at HOLT Value Associates. During his career, he has also served as a senior auditor/tax specialist for KPMG Peat Marwick and Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal. Mr. Giambrone graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University with a BS in Business and received an MBA from the University of Chicago

Kirk Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 28, 2016

6.26

6.3%

Kirk Brown serves as Senior Portfolio Manager, Asset Management for American Beacon Advisors, Inc. and is responsible for monitoring the investment advisors to several American Beacon Funds as well as investments in alternative products (including private equity). He is also responsible for monitoring the international, high yield bond, emerging markets and currency overlay investment advisors to AMR Corporation’s pension plans. Prior to joining American Beacon in 1994, Mr. Brown served in operational and business planning roles for American Airlines, Inc. Mr. Brown received his BA from the State University of New York at Brockport in 1986 and an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management in 1988. He is a CFA charterholder.

Paul Cavazos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Paul B Cavazos is Chief Investment Officer and joined American Beacon Advisors and has served on the portfolio management team since 2016. Prior to joining American Beacon Advisors, Mr. Cavazos was Chief Investment Officer and Assistant Treasurer of DTE Energy from 2007 to 2016.

Katherine Cannan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Katherine Ann Cannan - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2013; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst; MFS Summer Intern. - Previous experience includes 2 years as Associate at Thomas H. Lee Partners; 2 years as Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co.. - Northwestern University, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa - Harvard Business School, Master of Busi

Matt Peden

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Mr. Peden joined GuideStone Capital Management in 1996 and was promoted to Vice President and CIO on April 1, 2015. As CIO, he provides leadership, vision, strategic planning and management oversight over all global investment matters including the development of all investment strategies. He is responsible for overseeing the investment management process of GSCM. He is a principal colleague in the strategic planning of all investment management related matters for GSCM, including investment strategy and research. He is responsible for portfolio management and fund construction, overseeing all fund managers and investment research activities. He is Chairman of GuideStone’s Investment Strategy Group and a member of GuideStone’s Committee on Socially Responsible Investing. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Peden was an Assistant Vice President in the Fixed Income Department at Southwest Securities Inc. in Dallas. Prior to working at Southwest Securities, he worked as an analyst at First Interstate Bank (now Wells Fargo). Mr. Peden earned a bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of North Texas and earned a master of business administration with honors from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA charterholder and holds the Series 7 and 63 securities licenses. He is a past President of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth and a member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

