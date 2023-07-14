Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
5.6%
1 yr return
0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
Net Assets
$3.63 B
Holdings in Top 10
18.2%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 23.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|above-average earnings growth potential,
|■
|below-average price to earnings ratio,
|■
|below-average price to book value ratio, and
|■
|above-average dividend yields.
|Period
|AVASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|35.57%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|75.79%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|88.81%
|5 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|89.65%
|10 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|86.82%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|83.80%
|2021
|6.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|65.54%
|2020
|-4.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|96.44%
|2019
|3.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|68.35%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|81.46%
|Period
|AVASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|5.6%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|33.69%
|1 Yr
|0.4%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|75.58%
|3 Yr
|1.1%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|89.12%
|5 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|83.95%
|10 Yr
|3.2%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|72.36%
* Annualized
|Period
|AVASX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.8%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|83.80%
|2021
|6.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|65.54%
|2020
|-4.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|96.44%
|2019
|3.9%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|68.44%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|56.65%
|AVASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVASX % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.63 B
|1 M
|151 B
|22.90%
|Number of Holdings
|165
|2
|1727
|15.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|656 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|31.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.18%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|93.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVASX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.08%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|54.26%
|Cash
|1.92%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|41.77%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|83.04%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|80.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|81.62%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|82.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVASX % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.73%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|19.95%
|Healthcare
|16.40%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|60.93%
|Industrials
|14.60%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|13.30%
|Technology
|10.51%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|50.46%
|Energy
|9.19%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|29.93%
|Communication Services
|6.06%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|45.14%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.29%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|58.35%
|Consumer Defense
|4.95%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|84.21%
|Basic Materials
|4.84%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|20.70%
|Utilities
|4.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|58.27%
|Real Estate
|1.42%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|70.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|AVASX % Rank
|US
|89.84%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|67.91%
|Non US
|8.24%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|28.12%
|AVASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|35.53%
|Management Fee
|0.55%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|48.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.77%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|92.61%
|AVASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|AVASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|AVASX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|23.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|29.56%
|AVASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVASX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.42%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|93.32%
|AVASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|AVASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|AVASX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.81%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|77.97%
|AVASX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2018
|$0.396
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2017
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2016
|$0.470
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2015
|$0.379
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2014
|$0.572
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2012
|$0.355
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2011
|$0.367
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2010
|$0.189
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2009
|$0.234
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2008
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2005
|$0.258
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1989
32.44
32.4%
George Davis serves as Executive Chairman and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value and Large Cap Diversified Value portfolios. He is a member of the capital goods and financials sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 1988, Mr. Davis was an assistant to the senior partner of RCM Capital Management. He began his career in equity research with internships at Cramer, Rosenthal & McGlynn and Fidelity Management & Research. Mr. Davis received his BA in Economics and History and MBA from Stanford University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 1995
26.43
26.4%
Ms. McKenna, In her role as portfolio manager, Ms. McKenna plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process and represents the large cap fundamental value and large cap diversified value strategies to current and prospective clients. She also provides expertise and insight into the consumer and healthcare sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. McKenna was an equity analyst at Trust Company of the West. Before entering the field of investment management, she worked for five years in corporate finance at Bankers Trust and then at Fieldstone Private Capital Group. Ms. McKenna began her career as a forensic accountant in 1983. Ms. McKenna, a CFA® charterholder, received her BA in Economics with distinction from Stanford University and MBA from Harvard Business School.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
In his role as portfolio manager, Mr. Peters plays an integral part in the investment research review and decision-making process as well as coordinates the day-to-day management of Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Small Cap Diversified Value and Global Value portfolios. He also provides expertise and insight into the capital goods, energy and technology sectors. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Peters was an analyst in the corporate finance department of an investment banking firm. Mr. Peters, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Mathematics and a BS in Biochemistry from University of California, San Diego.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2004
17.42
17.4%
Scott McBride serves as CEO and portfolio manager on the Large Cap Fundamental Value, Large Cap Diversified Value, Global Value and Focused Global Value portfolios. He covers technology companies and is a member of the consumer, technology, healthcare and financial sector teams. Prior to joining the firm in 2001, Mr. McBride was an associate consultant with Deloitte Consulting and worked as an investment marketing analyst with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McBride, a CFA charterholder, received his BA in Economics from Georgetown University and MBA from Columbia University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 22, 2010
11.53
11.5%
Nevin Chitkara is an investment officer of MFS Investment Management (MFS®) and a portfolio manager of the firm's value, total return, and global total return portfolios. Prior to being named portfolio manager in 2006, Nevin was an equity research analyst specializing in the business services, cellular telephone, and telephone services industries. Nevin joined MFS in 1997. Previously, he served on the corporate audit and business development staffs of General Electric Co.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Mr. Giambrone joined Barrow Hanley in 1999. Prior to joining Barrow Hanley, Mr. Giambrone served as a portfolio consultant at HOLT Value Associates. During his career, he has also served as a senior auditor/tax specialist for KPMG Peat Marwick and Ernst & Young Kenneth Leventhal. Mr. Giambrone graduated summa cum laude from Indiana University with a BS in Business and received an MBA from the University of Chicago
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2016
6.26
6.3%
Kirk Brown serves as Senior Portfolio Manager, Asset Management for American Beacon Advisors, Inc. and is responsible for monitoring the investment advisors to several American Beacon Funds as well as investments in alternative products (including private equity). He is also responsible for monitoring the international, high yield bond, emerging markets and currency overlay investment advisors to AMR Corporation’s pension plans. Prior to joining American Beacon in 1994, Mr. Brown served in operational and business planning roles for American Airlines, Inc. Mr. Brown received his BA from the State University of New York at Brockport in 1986 and an MBA from Vanderbilt University’s Owen Graduate School of Management in 1988. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Paul B Cavazos is Chief Investment Officer and joined American Beacon Advisors and has served on the portfolio management team since 2016. Prior to joining American Beacon Advisors, Mr. Cavazos was Chief Investment Officer and Assistant Treasurer of DTE Energy from 2007 to 2016.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Katherine Ann Cannan - Investment Officer - Portfolio Manager - As an Equity Portfolio Manager, responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, risk control and cash management. Participates in the research process and strategy discussions. - Joined MFS in 2013; previous positions include Equity Research Analyst; MFS Summer Intern. - Previous experience includes 2 years as Associate at Thomas H. Lee Partners; 2 years as Analyst at Goldman, Sachs & Co.. - Northwestern University, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa - Harvard Business School, Master of Busi
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2022
0.25
0.3%
Mr. Peden joined GuideStone Capital Management in 1996 and was promoted to Vice President and CIO on April 1, 2015. As CIO, he provides leadership, vision, strategic planning and management oversight over all global investment matters including the development of all investment strategies. He is responsible for overseeing the investment management process of GSCM. He is a principal colleague in the strategic planning of all investment management related matters for GSCM, including investment strategy and research. He is responsible for portfolio management and fund construction, overseeing all fund managers and investment research activities. He is Chairman of GuideStone’s Investment Strategy Group and a member of GuideStone’s Committee on Socially Responsible Investing. Prior to GuideStone, Mr. Peden was an Assistant Vice President in the Fixed Income Department at Southwest Securities Inc. in Dallas. Prior to working at Southwest Securities, he worked as an analyst at First Interstate Bank (now Wells Fargo). Mr. Peden earned a bachelor of business administration in finance from the University of North Texas and earned a master of business administration with honors from Texas Christian University. He is a CFA charterholder and holds the Series 7 and 63 securities licenses. He is a past President of the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth and a member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
