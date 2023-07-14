As a fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment grade fixed income securities that qualify as tax-exempt municipal obligations. Tax-exempt municipal obligations include municipal obligations that pay interest that is free from U.S. federal income tax. These obligations are issued by states, U.S. territories and their political subdivisions, such as counties, cities and towns. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell a security whose rating falls below investment grade.

Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will maintain an investment portfolio with a weighted average effective duration of 4 - 7 years and a dollar-weighted average maturity of more than 3 years but less than 10 years. However, the Fund can buy securities of any maturity. The Adviser expects to increase or decrease the portfolio’s effective duration based on its outlook for the market and interest rates. Duration measures the sensitivity of bond prices to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of a bond, the longer it will take to repay the principal and interest obligations and the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Because of events affecting the bond markets and interest rate changes, the duration of the portfolio may not meet the target at all times.

The Fund may invest in specific types of municipal obligations, including tax-exempt zero-coupon securities, auction rate securities, floating- and variable-rate bonds and tender option bonds. Tender option bonds are created when a holder deposits tax-exempt or other bonds into a special purpose trust (“TOB trust”). The TOB trust issues two types of securities: floating rate notes (“floaters” or “TOBs”) and a residual security junior to the floaters (“inverse floaters”). The TOB trust would sell the floater and the Fund would retain the inverse floater.

Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in municipal securities whose interest income is treated as a preference item for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax.

Additionally, up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in fixed income securities that qualify as tax-exempt municipal obligations that are considered below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds” or high yield securities). A bond is considered below investment grade if rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) (below Baa3), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) (below BBB-), or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) (below BBB-) or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. In the event that a security receives different ratings from different nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”), the Adviser will treat the security as being rated in the highest rating category received from an NRSRO.

In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser employs an opportunistic approach that takes advantage of changing market conditions. The Adviser’s process focuses on credit market, sector, security and yield curve analysis. The Adviser also examines the material risks of an investment across a spectrum of considerations including financial metrics, regional and national conditions, industry specific factors and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risks. ESG considerations are fully integrated across all asset classes. Although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and assesses how these issues are managed and mitigated as well as the opportunities they might create for the issuer.

A security may be sold to take advantage of more favorable opportunities.