Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
0.6%
1 yr return
-2.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.9%
Net Assets
$51.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.1%
Expense Ratio 0.87%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 53.74%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
As a fundamental policy, under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of the value of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in investment grade fixed income securities that qualify as tax-exempt municipal obligations. Tax-exempt municipal obligations include municipal obligations that pay interest that is free from U.S. federal income tax. These obligations are issued by states, U.S. territories and their political subdivisions, such as counties, cities and towns. For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, the Fund may, but is not required to, sell a security whose rating falls below investment grade.
Under normal market circumstances, the Fund will maintain an investment portfolio with a weighted average effective duration of 4 - 7 years and a dollar-weighted average maturity of more than 3 years but less than 10 years. However, the Fund can buy securities of any maturity. The Adviser expects to increase or decrease the portfolio’s effective duration based on its outlook for the market and interest rates. Duration measures the sensitivity of bond prices to changes in interest rates. The longer the duration of a bond, the longer it will take to repay the principal and interest obligations and the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates. Because of events affecting the bond markets and interest rate changes, the duration of the portfolio may not meet the target at all times.
The Fund may invest in specific types of municipal obligations, including tax-exempt zero-coupon securities, auction rate securities, floating- and variable-rate bonds and tender option bonds. Tender option bonds are created when a holder deposits tax-exempt or other bonds into a special purpose trust (“TOB trust”). The TOB trust issues two types of securities: floating rate notes (“floaters” or “TOBs”) and a residual security junior to the floaters (“inverse floaters”). The TOB trust would sell the floater and the Fund would retain the inverse floater.
Up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in municipal securities whose interest income is treated as a preference item for purposes of the federal alternative minimum tax.
Additionally, up to 20% of the Fund’s net assets may be invested in fixed income securities that qualify as tax-exempt municipal obligations that are considered below investment grade (sometimes referred to as “junk bonds” or high yield securities). A bond is considered below investment grade if rated below investment grade by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) (below Baa3), S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) (below BBB-), or Fitch, Inc. (“Fitch”) (below BBB-) or, if unrated, determined by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. In the event that a security receives different ratings from different nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”), the Adviser will treat the security as being rated in the highest rating category received from an NRSRO.
In selecting securities for the Fund, the Adviser employs an opportunistic approach that takes advantage of changing market conditions. The Adviser’s process focuses on credit market, sector, security and yield curve analysis. The Adviser also examines the material risks of an investment across a spectrum of considerations including financial metrics, regional and national conditions, industry specific factors and ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) risks. ESG considerations are fully integrated across all asset classes. Although ESG investing is not a principal strategy of the Fund, the Adviser considers and assesses how these issues are managed and mitigated as well as the opportunities they might create for the issuer.
A security may be sold to take advantage of more favorable opportunities.
|Period
|ABEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|57.59%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|72.54%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|55.39%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.2%
|85.94%
|10 Yr
|-1.5%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|94.76%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|50.44%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|36.63%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|91.01%
|2019
|0.8%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|75.50%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|64.50%
|Period
|ABEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-60.4%
|32.8%
|56.73%
|1 Yr
|-2.1%
|-45.5%
|16.0%
|70.31%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-20.5%
|51.8%
|56.01%
|5 Yr
|-1.9%*
|-11.5%
|29.3%
|86.21%
|10 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-5.4%
|14.1%
|91.92%
* Annualized
|Period
|ABEIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.2%
|-76.8%
|4.7%
|50.20%
|2021
|-0.1%
|-69.5%
|12.4%
|36.69%
|2020
|-0.1%
|-66.1%
|60.0%
|91.01%
|2019
|0.8%
|-57.4%
|18.9%
|75.81%
|2018
|-0.5%
|-30.0%
|2.1%
|65.18%
|ABEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABEIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|51.2 M
|1.16 M
|73.9 B
|94.22%
|Number of Holdings
|89
|1
|14000
|84.47%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|18.5 M
|-317 M
|8.64 B
|80.06%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.08%
|2.4%
|101.7%
|14.66%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABEIX % Rank
|Bonds
|99.84%
|65.51%
|150.86%
|32.46%
|Cash
|0.16%
|-50.86%
|33.96%
|66.99%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.63%
|19.58%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-1.79%
|0.04%
|17.31%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.03%
|30.01%
|18.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|17.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABEIX % Rank
|Municipal
|99.84%
|44.39%
|100.00%
|25.56%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.16%
|0.00%
|33.95%
|72.95%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.41%
|16.33%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.93%
|17.71%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.99%
|31.58%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.02%
|22.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|ABEIX % Rank
|US
|97.59%
|37.86%
|142.23%
|38.22%
|Non US
|2.25%
|0.00%
|62.14%
|36.05%
|ABEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.87%
|0.02%
|6.50%
|32.50%
|Management Fee
|0.43%
|0.00%
|1.10%
|49.94%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.44%
|43.30%
|ABEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|4.75%
|10.28%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|5.00%
|N/A
|ABEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|14.18%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|ABEIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|53.74%
|0.00%
|283.00%
|93.85%
|ABEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABEIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.49%
|0.00%
|4.45%
|13.46%
|ABEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|ABEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|ABEIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.64%
|-0.53%
|5.33%
|13.89%
|ABEIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 28, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2020
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2020
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2019
|$0.000
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2019
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2019
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2018
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2018
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2016
|$0.025
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.027
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 30, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 30, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 29, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2015
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 27, 2015
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 30, 2015
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 28, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 29, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 30, 2014
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2014
|$0.030
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 31, 2014
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 29, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 31, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 30, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 31, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 31, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 30, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.029
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 28, 2013
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Miguel Laranjeiro is an Investment Manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Miguel is responsible for municipal credit analysis in the high yield sector as well as high grade tax backed sectors. Miguel joined Aberdeen Standard Investments in 2018 from Alpine Woods Capital Investors where he was focused on credit analysis in the Public Finance sector for Alpine's two municipal funds, Alpine Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund (ATOIX) and Alpine High Yield Managed Duration Fund (AHYMX). Previously, Miguel worked for Thomson Reuters as an analyst focused primarily on Fundamentals Analysis in the Emerging Markets sectors.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Mark Taylor is an Investment Director and Head of Municipal Bond Research at abrdn. Mark joined abrdn as a result of an agreement with Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC to transfer certain assets related to the investment management business of Alpine in May 2018. Mark joined the company in February 2012 as Head of Municipal Bond Research and was made a Portfolio Manager in May 2013. Mark is a public-finance industry veteran with over 28 years of muni fixed income experience. Previously, Mark was a VP at Barclays Capital in the global financial risk management team, where his group managed an over $5 billion portfolio of municipal liquidity facilities and LOCs. As the senior group member, he was responsible for high yield credits, all high profile credits, and assigning trading limits/credit analysis for all Supranational banks (i.e. World Bank, International Monetary Fund – IMF), World Trade Organization (WTO), as well as the United Nations and its umbrella organizations. Earlier, Mark was a VP at MBIA on the insured portfolio management team where he oversaw a $375 billion municipal insured portfolio, including workout strategies. He began the first six years of his career as a muni bond analyst at Moody’s Investors Service. Mark earned his BS in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Insurance from Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2018
3.42
3.4%
Jonathan Mondillo is Head of Municipals on the Municipal Bond Team at abrdn. He is responsible for overseeing three municipal bond mutual funds that span investment grade ultra-short maturities to high yield credits. Jonathan joined the firm in 2018 from Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC, when two mutual funds he managed were acquired by Aberdeen Standard Investments. Prior to that, Jonathan worked for Fidelity Capital Markets. Jonathan graduated with a B.S. in Finance from Bentley University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.05
|7.23
|1.58
