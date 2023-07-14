Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund

mutual fund
AAESX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.25 -0.07 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (AADAX) Primary Retirement (AADRX) C (AADCX) Retirement (AADIX) Inst (AADYX) S (AADSX) Other (AAESX)
AAESX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.25 -0.07 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (AADAX) Primary Retirement (AADRX) C (AADCX) Retirement (AADIX) Inst (AADYX) S (AADSX) Other (AAESX)
AAESX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.25 -0.07 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (AADAX) Primary Retirement (AADRX) C (AADCX) Retirement (AADIX) Inst (AADYX) S (AADSX) Other (AAESX)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund

AAESX | Fund

$14.25

$949 M

1.65%

$0.24

0.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.7%

1 yr return

5.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$949 M

Holdings in Top 10

68.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund

AAESX | Fund

$14.25

$949 M

1.65%

$0.24

0.05%

AAESX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.23%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jacob Borbidge

Fund Description

AAESX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -2.8% 30.2% 60.45%
1 Yr 5.2% -12.5% 31.6% 53.05%
3 Yr -1.8%* -6.4% 12.7% 82.41%
5 Yr -2.7%* -8.0% 5.9% 72.10%
10 Yr N/A* -6.7% 6.1% 88.49%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -37.4% -8.2% 77.96%
2021 3.3% -5.0% 12.0% 58.53%
2020 0.1% -5.7% 7.8% 90.46%
2019 2.4% -2.1% 6.3% 82.55%
2018 -2.2% -6.1% -0.8% 11.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AAESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.7% -14.6% 30.2% 60.13%
1 Yr 5.2% -12.5% 57.6% 52.40%
3 Yr -1.8%* -6.4% 22.1% 82.29%
5 Yr -2.2%* -7.8% 16.4% 70.07%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 8.5% 87.28%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AAESX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -37.4% -8.2% 77.96%
2021 3.3% -5.0% 12.0% 58.53%
2020 0.1% -5.7% 7.8% 90.46%
2019 2.4% -2.1% 6.3% 82.55%
2018 -1.7% -6.1% 0.1% 22.64%

NAV & Total Return History

AAESX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AAESX Category Low Category High AAESX % Rank
Net Assets 949 M 963 K 126 B 52.24%
Number of Holdings 29 4 7731 51.28%
Net Assets in Top 10 646 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 51.60%
Weighting of Top 10 67.95% 13.3% 100.0% 48.60%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Global R6 10.55%
  2. Invesco Core Plus Bond R6 7.73%
  3. Invesco Main Street Small Cap R6 6.15%
  4. Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth R6 6.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AAESX % Rank
Stocks 		78.83% 0.19% 99.72% 35.90%
Bonds 		16.71% 0.00% 91.12% 51.60%
Cash 		1.86% -7.71% 88.33% 73.08%
Other 		1.81% -2.61% 17.60% 17.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.60% 0.00% 26.97% 19.55%
Convertible Bonds 		0.19% 0.00% 26.48% 77.56%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAESX % Rank
Technology 		17.54% 1.07% 52.93% 62.50%
Financial Services 		14.24% 0.28% 52.80% 66.99%
Industrials 		13.69% 1.16% 32.55% 3.53%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.44% 0.00% 16.01% 53.85%
Healthcare 		9.62% 0.00% 36.30% 91.67%
Real Estate 		8.22% 0.00% 33.86% 15.71%
Consumer Defense 		6.81% 0.00% 27.24% 45.83%
Communication Services 		5.46% 0.00% 26.62% 83.97%
Utilities 		4.92% 0.00% 31.67% 13.14%
Basic Materials 		4.84% 0.00% 15.48% 30.77%
Energy 		4.22% 0.00% 29.22% 64.42%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAESX % Rank
US 		51.09% 0.19% 96.85% 67.63%
Non US 		27.74% 0.00% 35.45% 12.18%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAESX % Rank
Corporate 		25.71% 0.00% 100.00% 58.33%
Securitized 		19.22% 0.00% 37.97% 16.35%
Government 		19.17% 0.00% 99.71% 62.50%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.41% 0.00% 100.00% 52.88%
Municipal 		17.02% 0.00% 17.02% 1.28%
Derivative 		0.47% 0.00% 38.84% 40.38%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AAESX % Rank
US 		14.96% 0.00% 91.12% 41.03%
Non US 		1.75% 0.00% 18.39% 61.22%

AAESX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AAESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.05% 0.01% 3.35% 99.00%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 7.37%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

AAESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AAESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AAESX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 4.00% 398.00% 33.33%

AAESX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AAESX Category Low Category High AAESX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.65% 0.00% 7.05% 65.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AAESX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AAESX Category Low Category High AAESX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.23% -1.12% 5.55% 38.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AAESX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

AAESX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jacob Borbidge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2016

6.29

6.3%

Blank

Duy Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2016

6.29

6.3%

Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.

Jeffrey Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Jeff Bennett is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Bennett joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a senior portfolio manager and manager due diligence specialist in the OppenheimerFunds Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×