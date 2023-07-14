The Fund is a “fund of funds,” and invests its assets in other underlying mutual funds advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other pooled investment vehicles advised by Invesco Capital Management LLC (Invesco Capital) or mutual funds, ETFs and other pooled investment vehicles advised by unaffiliated advisers (the underlying funds). Invesco and Invesco Capital are affiliates of each other as they are both indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd. The Fund’s target allocation is to invest approximately 70%-85% of its total assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities (equity funds), approximately 5%-30% of its total assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities (fixed-income funds) and approximately 5%-20% of its total assets in alternative asset classes including underlying funds that invest primarily in commodities and other derivatives.

The Fund does not limit its investment in underlying funds that invest primarily in foreign securities.

The Fund may also allocate up to 100% of its assets to affiliated or unaffiliated ETFs.

The Fund may invest directly in derivatives to hedge its cash position and manage the duration of the Fund’s portfolio, including but not limited to futures, total return swaps, and forward contracts. The Fund may also use other types of derivatives that are consistent with its investment objective and investment strategies. In addition, the Fund will gain exposure to derivatives through its investment in underlying funds.

The Adviser uses a three-step process to create the Fund’s portfolio including: (1) a strategic asset allocation by the Adviser among broad asset classes; (2) the actual selection by the Adviser of underlying funds to represent the broad asset classes and the determination by the Adviser of target weightings in these underlying funds; in the case where there are multiple funds in a broad asset class, the Adviser attempts to balance the amount of active risk contributed by each underlying fund in order to determine the allocation; and (3) the ongoing monitoring of the Fund’s asset class allocations, underlying funds and target weightings in the underlying funds.

Based on the portfolio managers’ research, the strategic allocations of the portfolios are broadly diversified to gain exposure to areas of the market that the portfolio managers believe may perform well over a full market cycle, including periods of adverse economic environments such as recessions and inflationary growth. The portfolio managers gain exposure to the desired asset class by selecting the most representative funds. The Adviser rebalances the Fund’s investments in the underlying funds on an