Trending ETFs

Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund

mutual fund
AADYX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$14.12 -0.07 -0.49%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (AADAX) Primary Retirement (AADRX) C (AADCX) Retirement (AADIX) Inst (AADYX) S (AADSX) Other (AAESX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund

AADYX | Fund

$14.12

$949 M

1.61%

$0.23

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

5.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.8%

Net Assets

$949 M

Holdings in Top 10

68.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$14.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund

AADYX | Fund

$14.12

$949 M

1.61%

$0.23

0.20%

AADYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Select Risk: Growth Investor Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jacob Borbidge

Fund Description

The Fund is a “fund of funds,” and invests its assets in other underlying mutual funds advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc. (Invesco or the Adviser) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other pooled investment vehicles advised by Invesco Capital Management LLC (Invesco Capital) or mutual funds, ETFs and other pooled investment vehicles advised by unaffiliated advisers (the underlying funds). Invesco and Invesco Capital are affiliates of each other as they are both indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of Invesco Ltd. The Fund’s target allocation is to invest approximately 70%-85% of its total assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in equity securities (equity funds), approximately 5%-30% of its total assets in underlying funds that invest primarily in fixed-income securities (fixed-income funds) and approximately 5%-20% of its total assets in alternative asset classes including underlying funds that invest primarily in commodities and other derivatives.
The Fund does not limit its investment in underlying funds that invest primarily in foreign securities.
The Fund may also allocate up to 100% of its assets to affiliated or unaffiliated ETFs.
The Fund may invest directly in derivatives to hedge its cash position and manage the duration of the Fund’s portfolio, including but not limited to futures, total return swaps, and forward contracts. The Fund may also use other types of derivatives that are consistent with its investment objective and investment strategies. In addition, the Fund will gain exposure to derivatives through its investment in underlying funds.
The Adviser uses a three-step process to create the Fund’s portfolio including: (1) a strategic asset allocation by the Adviser among broad asset classes; (2) the actual selection by the Adviser of underlying funds to represent the broad asset classes and the determination by the Adviser of target weightings in these underlying funds; in the case where there are multiple funds in a broad asset class, the Adviser attempts to balance the amount of active risk contributed by each underlying fund in order to determine the allocation; and (3) the ongoing monitoring of the Fund’s asset class allocations, underlying funds and target weightings in the underlying funds.
Based on the portfolio managers’ research, the strategic allocations of the portfolios are broadly diversified to gain exposure to areas of the market that the portfolio managers believe may perform well over a full market cycle, including periods of adverse economic environments such as recessions and inflationary growth. The portfolio managers gain exposure to the desired asset class by selecting the most representative funds. The Adviser rebalances the Fund’s investments in the underlying funds on an
annual basis to keep them at their target weightings. Although the Adviser has the ability to rebalance on a more frequent basis if it believes it is appropriate to do so, the Fund’s asset class weightings may not match the above percentage weightings during a quarter due to market fluctuations, cash flows and other factors. The Adviser may change the Fund’s asset class allocations, the underlying funds or the target weightings in the underlying funds without notice to, or approval by, shareholders.
AADYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AADYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -2.8% 30.2% 61.74%
1 Yr 5.1% -12.5% 31.6% 54.34%
3 Yr -1.8%* -6.4% 12.7% 85.52%
5 Yr -2.8%* -8.0% 5.9% 75.00%
10 Yr 0.9%* -6.7% 6.1% 46.51%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AADYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -37.4% -8.2% 78.62%
2021 3.2% -5.0% 12.0% 59.53%
2020 0.0% -5.7% 7.8% 91.87%
2019 2.4% -2.1% 6.3% 84.00%
2018 -2.2% -6.1% -0.8% 12.08%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period AADYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -14.6% 30.2% 61.41%
1 Yr 5.1% -12.5% 57.6% 53.67%
3 Yr -1.8%* -6.4% 22.1% 85.42%
5 Yr -2.2%* -7.8% 16.4% 71.53%
10 Yr 2.1%* -3.2% 8.5% 71.43%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period AADYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -23.3% -37.4% -8.2% 78.62%
2021 3.2% -5.0% 12.0% 59.53%
2020 0.0% -5.7% 7.8% 91.87%
2019 2.4% -2.1% 6.3% 84.00%
2018 -1.7% -6.1% 0.1% 24.15%

NAV & Total Return History

AADYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

AADYX Category Low Category High AADYX % Rank
Net Assets 949 M 963 K 126 B 51.28%
Number of Holdings 29 4 7731 50.32%
Net Assets in Top 10 646 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 50.64%
Weighting of Top 10 67.95% 13.3% 100.0% 47.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Global R6 10.55%
  2. Invesco Core Plus Bond R6 7.73%
  3. Invesco Main Street Small Cap R6 6.15%
  4. Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth R6 6.04%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High AADYX % Rank
Stocks 		78.83% 0.19% 99.72% 34.94%
Bonds 		16.71% 0.00% 91.12% 50.64%
Cash 		1.86% -7.71% 88.33% 72.12%
Other 		1.81% -2.61% 17.60% 16.67%
Preferred Stocks 		0.60% 0.00% 26.97% 18.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.19% 0.00% 26.48% 76.60%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AADYX % Rank
Technology 		17.54% 1.07% 52.93% 61.54%
Financial Services 		14.24% 0.28% 52.80% 66.03%
Industrials 		13.69% 1.16% 32.55% 2.56%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.44% 0.00% 16.01% 52.88%
Healthcare 		9.62% 0.00% 36.30% 90.71%
Real Estate 		8.22% 0.00% 33.86% 14.74%
Consumer Defense 		6.81% 0.00% 27.24% 44.87%
Communication Services 		5.46% 0.00% 26.62% 83.01%
Utilities 		4.92% 0.00% 31.67% 12.18%
Basic Materials 		4.84% 0.00% 15.48% 29.81%
Energy 		4.22% 0.00% 29.22% 63.46%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AADYX % Rank
US 		51.09% 0.19% 96.85% 66.35%
Non US 		27.74% 0.00% 35.45% 11.22%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AADYX % Rank
Corporate 		25.71% 0.00% 100.00% 57.37%
Securitized 		19.22% 0.00% 37.97% 15.38%
Government 		19.17% 0.00% 99.71% 61.54%
Cash & Equivalents 		18.41% 0.00% 100.00% 51.92%
Municipal 		17.02% 0.00% 17.02% 0.32%
Derivative 		0.47% 0.00% 38.84% 39.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High AADYX % Rank
US 		14.96% 0.00% 91.12% 40.06%
Non US 		1.75% 0.00% 18.39% 60.26%

AADYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

AADYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.01% 3.35% 89.33%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 6.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

AADYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

AADYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

AADYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.00% 4.00% 398.00% 32.30%

AADYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

AADYX Category Low Category High AADYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.61% 0.00% 7.05% 64.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

AADYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

AADYX Category Low Category High AADYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.08% -1.12% 5.55% 47.19%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

AADYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

AADYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jacob Borbidge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2016

6.29

6.3%

Blank

Duy Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 17, 2016

6.29

6.3%

Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.

Jeffrey Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Jeff Bennett is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Bennett joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a senior portfolio manager and manager due diligence specialist in the OppenheimerFunds Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.45 2.41

