As an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in investment grade, fixed income securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in fixed-income securities. These fixed-income securities will include corporate bonds, Treasury notes, bills and bonds, asset backed securities and preferred stocks.

The fixed income securities in which the Fund invests will typically be domestic investment grade (rated Baa2 or better by Moody’s Investors Services, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or rated BBB or better by Standard & Poor’s (“S&P”) and unrated securities considered by the Advisor to be of comparable credit quality). The Fund will invest in these securities with the intention to buy and hold such securities to maturity. The Fund may invest in fixed-income securities of any maturity or duration. The average maturity or duration of the Fund’s portfolio of fixed income securities will vary based on the Advisor’s assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as current and anticipated changes in interest rates. The Fund may also invest in certain preferred stocks with yields comparable to bonds of similar credit quality.

The Fund will invest in fixed income securities that the Advisor believes will offer attractive cash flow and yield characteristics. The Fund will invest in fixed income securities across various sectors. The portfolio will primarily invest in corporate fixed income securities, but it may also hold U.S. Treasuries and preferred stocks based on the Advisor’s view of relative yield based on differences in credit quality in order to achieve some diversity in credit quality, maturity range, and expected duration. Relative yield refers to the typical yield spread differences between bonds with different credit quality and maturities, and the yield difference for the same company issuing both corporate debt and preferred stocks. As the spreads widen or narrow, the relative attractiveness of securities when compared to one another is a factor of consideration in portfolio composition decisions.

The Advisor analyzes fundamental and technical data for investment grade fixed income securities. The approach screens eligible fixed income securities for credit rating, coupon, yield to worst, and maturity date. Based upon these variables, weights are then assigned regarding target company and sector exposure. Management then uses the information generated to select fixed income securities that maximize cash flow and yield for the Fund based on current market conditions, the Fund’s current composition of fixed income securities with different credit quality, maturity, and duration, and the Advisor’s assessment of current and expected future fixed income market conditions. given perceived risk characteristics of a given credit.

The Advisor will review the portfolio and prevailing market conditions at least monthly. The Advisor may buy or sell a portfolio security as part of this monthly review, or when there is a reconstitution of the underlying models used to inform security selection. The models are reviewed for possible reconstitution on a quarterly basis. The Advisor may also sell a portfolio security other than as part of a reconstitution of the models if the Advisor believes there is a possibility or likelihood of a change in the credit quality of such portfolio security, or if there is a potential for negative change in the issuers financial health or future prospects. .

The fund seeks to maintain a 2-4% cash allocation at any given point as a buffer for any additional purchase opportunities that may arise.