USIN (ETF)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$49.4552 -0.09 -0.17%
primary theme
N/A

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$49.5
$49.46
$49.54

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

USIN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    Mar 14, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. Treasuries that have a remaining maturity of seven to ten years and investments that have economic characteristics (i.e., risk and return characteristics) that are substantially similar to the economic characteristics of such Treasuries. The Index is composed of fixed-rate coupon U.S. Treasury securities maturing in seven to ten years or with remaining maturities between seven to ten years.

The Index, which was created and is maintained by Bloomberg Index Services Limited (the “Index Provider”), is designed to measure the performance of a portfolio composed of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that have nominal fixed rate coupons and remaining maturities of seven to ten years (the “maturity range”), excluding amounts held by the Federal Reserve system. Treasury bills, inflation-linked bonds, floating rate bonds, Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities (“STRIPS”), and state and local government series bonds are excluded from the Index.

The Index employs a “laddering” approach to select its constituents. Each quarter the Index selects one Treasury security maturing in each quarter represented in the maturity range. If there are two or more Treasury securities within a given maturity quarter, then the most recently issued security is selected for inclusion in the Index. As a result, the Index generally will be composed of 12 constituent securities at each reconstitution (unless there are no eligible securities for a given maturity quarter). The constituent securities are equally weighted at the time of selection and then rebalanced at the end of each month. Each quarter, the Index is reconstituted, with a security being removed and replaced by another to maintain the ladder. For example, the constituent securities with the shortest amount of time to maturity (i.e., less than seven years) are removed from the Index and new securities with a longer amount of time to maturity (i.e., ten years) are added to the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its net assets) in the securities of companies assigned to a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments in such industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent as the Index.

USIN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USIN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

USIN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USIN Category Low Category High USIN % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USIN % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

USIN - Expenses

Operational Fees

USIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.15% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

USIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

USIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USIN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

USIN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USIN Category Low Category High USIN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USIN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USIN Category Low Category High USIN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USIN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

USIN - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

